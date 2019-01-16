Amarin: Evaluating The Merits Of A Potential Pfizer Acquisition

Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it. - Benjamin Graham

On Jan. 10, 2019, the shares of Amarin Corporation (AMRN) rallied over 22% due to the news that Pfizer (PFE) is interested in buying out the company. Nevertheless, the share price has been trending down in the subsequent days. In bioscience investing, a merger and acquisition (M&A) is a special catalyst that causes significant volatility in the stocks' trading. If an acquisition is consummated, investors usually gain over 50%. This is because a large company typically pays a hefty premium to accumulate all common shares of a smaller firm. Conversely, if a deal falls out, the stock is most likely to trade lower in the coming months. Moreover, the stock can trend down if the market chatters about an acquisition is simply a rumor. Sometimes, a company also executes a "PR stunt" in the efforts to increase its share price. In this article, we'll feature an analysis of Amarin's fundamentals and its M&A prospects using our A5 framework.

Figure 1: Amarin chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Based in Dublin Ireland, Amarin Corporation is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medicine to improve the outcomes of cardiovascular diseases. At the heart of the company is icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) - a purified derivative of the well-known fish oil, Omega-3 fatty acid. On July 26, 2012, the FDA granted Vascepa an approval for the management of patients having very high blood triglyceride or severe hypertriglyceridemia (i.e. at least 500 mg/dL of triglyceride). And, the approval was based on the strongly favorable results of the Phase 3 (MARINE and ANCHOR) studies.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Amarin)

Vascepa Prospects

In contrast to fish oils, Vascepa is a highly purified compound synthesized from the Omega-3 fatty - eicosapentaenoic acid ("EPA"). As its EPA is attached to an ethyl group, Vascepa gains added stability. Interestingly, the FDA granted Vascepa the designation as a New Chemical Entity. This signifies that the active pharmaceutical ingredients ("API") of Vascepa is completely new. Specifically, no prior FDA-approved medicine has the same API. Moreover, Vascepa is protected by more than 40 patents. And, the aforesaid drug is manufactured and packaged via a proprietary process that ensures high quality and excellent purity.

In 2013, Amarin launched Vascepa in the United States. The initial rollout was slow and thereby caused the market to view Amarin's prospects with pessimism. Nevertheless, Vascepa sales have been growing quite robustly in the recent years. Revenues for 2018 are projected to come in at $228M, thus representing a 26% increase from Fiscal 2017. Additionally, Vascepa sales are expected to grow by 50% to reach $350M in 2019.

With the stellar data from the large Phase 3 trial, REDUCE-IT Amarin intends to submit a Supplement New Drug Application ("sNDA") to expand Vascepa's indication. The sNDA will enable Vascepa to be widely prescribed for statin-treated patients who still exhibit an elevated triglyceride level and other cardiovascular risks. And, if the sNDA for Vascepa is approved we strongly believe that Vascepa will become a mega-blockbuster drug.

A5 Merger & Acquisition Criteria

Based on what we analyzed, there is tremendous value in Vascepa. Nonetheless, the crucial question that remains is if Amarin will be acquired by Pfizer or if the rumor was simply market noise. According to Integrated BioSci Investing analytical model for assessing a potential M&A, there are five criteria conducive to a buyout. While not all requisites are expected to be met, the more requirements are satisfied the better the chances that a buyout will be consummated. Moreover, a buyout may not occur even when all criteria met. Our framework is simply a guidance for investors to gauge at the chances of an acquisition.

Accordingly, our first criterion, pipeline synergy is met. As the developer of the mega-blockbuster drug, atorvastatin (Lipitor) Pfizer would enjoy significant pipeline synergy with Vascepa. The main reason is that Vascepa can potentially tap into the vast cardiovascular disease market that is currently being addressed by Lipitor. With an sNDA approval, Vascepa will be used to manage statin-treated patients. And, we strongly believe that the label expansion will substantially ramp up sales.

We approximated that Vascepa should procure similar revenues as Lipitor that, in and of itself, procured nearly $13B in 2006. Our rationale stemmed from the fact that Vascepa posted the 25% relative risk reduction ("RRR") in Cardiovascular Outcome Trial ("CVOT") on top of patients already treated with a statin. All else being equal, the robust efficacy over competing drugs positioned Vascepa to generate a gargantuan number of prescriptions.

Figure 3: REDUCE-IT data (Source: Amarin Investor Presentation)

Our second criterion - the acquirer tends to seek for the robust sales growth to offset the declining or plateauing revenues of certain flagship products - is also met. Notably, Lipitor has "fell off the cliff" after the drug became generic. As a testament of its quality, Lipitor still brought in $1.9B for Pfizer for Fiscal 2017 subsequent to the loss of its exclusivity. Consequently, a giant pharmaceuticals company like Pfizer is strongly motivated by its shareholders to either innovate or acquire Lipitor's replacement. And, an Amarin acquisition is most likely to do the job.

Figure 4: Lipitor sales (Source: Statista)

Third, the acquisition prospect usually has at least one approved medicine with significant market potential. Here, Amarin is focused on the growth strategy of maximizing the sales from one flagship drug rather than "shotgunning" multiple molecules. While being risky, the highly-focused approach bears the fruit of Vascepa approval. More importantly, Vascepa is generating the 26% increase in year-over-year sales growth for Fiscal 2018. Furthermore, Fiscal 2019 is expected to log in the gargantuan 50% growth rate. This puts the upcoming sales at $350M per annum.

Additionally, Amarin reported that the company recently increased its sales force from 150 to 400 professional sales representatives. As a rule-of-thumb, investors can expect the sales to improve as more reps are hired. Despite that sales growth won't occur immediately, we believe that two quarters is a reasonable timeline for the sales growth to materialize.

Fourth, the offering price is approximately at least 50% higher than the market value. At the current share price of $18, Amarin has a $5.8B market capitalization. If Pfizer acquires Amarin, they would need to pay roughly $8.7B. In dividing $8.7B by $350M, we arrived at the 24 price-to-sales ("P/S") ratio. The aforementioned P/S is unrealistic for an acquisition. Notwithstanding, we expect Vascepa sales to reach $1B within the next three years even without the additional label expansion.

With the label expansion, Vascepa sales are most likely to achieve at least half the peak annual sales of Lipitor (i.e. $6.5B). At $6.5B, the price/sales would be 1.33 which is an extremely favorable ratio for an M&A. In terms of timeline, Amarin planned to file an sNDA by end of First Quarter 2019. Therefore, we expect approval by the end of 2019. If there is any delay, First Quarter 2020 is a reasonable date for approval. Though we won't expect Vascepa sales to ramp up overnight after the sNDA approval, it should become a mega blockbuster by 2025.

Fifth, a favorable M&A environment is quite important. In our view, the current market condition is highly favorable for a buyout. The recent bear market pushed the valuation of most bioscience stocks including Amarin to a depressed level versus its true worth. This is a "buyer's market" that is highly conducive to M&A because pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer can pick up a high-quality company like Amarin at a bargain price. Furthermore, Pfizer has plenty of cash to acquire assets that can replace its lead drug, Lipitor that fell off the so-called patent cliff.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

As the fate of the sNDA approval is imperative to a Pfizer acquisition, we'll conduct a regulatory binary forecasting for Vascepa. Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of analysis - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data ("TDV"), comparative molecular analysis ("CMV"), structural design ("SDV"), clinical trial setups ("TSV"), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 70% chances that the FDA will approve Vascepa. The aforementioned figure corresponds to the "strongly favorable" chances of approval.

TDV and DSV factored substantially into this forecast. Specifically, REDUCE-IT demonstrated the stellar results that support its ability to reduce cardiovascular risks. Regarding qualitative analysis, Vascepa scored "high" on scientific novelty because it's a chemical modification of omega-3 fatty acids. Nonetheless, there is an "extremely high" unmet medical need for cardiovascular risks reduction beyond statin. In other words, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Taken altogether with the lower regulatory hurdles set by the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb), there is an extremely high ease of regulatory approval.

Qualitative analysis for Vascepa Science novelty (product differentiation) High Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Potential Risks

At this point in its growth cycle, the main risk to Amarin is if the company can gain an sNDA approval for Vascepa. In case of a failed regulatory binary event, it is reasonable to expect the stock to depreciate over 50% and vice versa. Our rationale is that even without an sNDA approval, Vascepa can still log in increasing sales from its currently approved indication, hypertriglyceridemia. The other risk is that the Pfizer acquisition may not be consummated. Perhaps, the recent market chatters were simply rumors. Another significant concern is the strong competition from the low-cost and widely available Omega-3 fatty acids. Notwithstanding, Vascepa is quite affordable with insurance. Vascepa costs around $311 for 120 1g capsules. With insurance coverage, the monthly cost is only $3.

Conclusion

In all, we recommend Amarin a buy with the four out of five stars rating. We approximated that in one year investor will know the results of the sNDA for Vascepa that, in and of itself, is a key determinant of an acquisition. Whether Amarin shares will be worth $25 (i.e. 50% premium to its current market capitalization) or much higher depends on the sNDA outcomes and Vascepa's sales prospects. If approved, Vascepa should not have any problem competing with other OTC Omega-3 fatty acids due to its superb efficacy, purity, and affordable drug price.

Due to the ability of Vascepa to reduce the deaths related to heart diseases, the stellar drug already gained coverage from most insurance carriers. All points considered, we conclude that physicians will prescribe Vascepa aggressively now that REDUCE-IT demonstrated the drug's excellent efficacy and safety. In the worst-case scenario of no label expansion, Vascepa would still log in $350M sales in 2019. And, we expect its growth trajectory to improve going forward. Last but not least, it's important not to put all your eggs in one basket but to exercise adequate diversification.

