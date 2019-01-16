Omeros: Key Inflection Point Achieved

We dig through the details of the numbers and what it means for the company and what is ahead for the rest of 2019.

"Good government has to mean less government." - John Stossel, No, They Can't

Earlier this week, Omeros (OMER) delivered solid preliminary Q4 results. The stock is on the rise as Omidria sales really ramped up now that the compound's pass-through status was restored on October 1st. We revisit this battleground stock and highlights from its recent Q4 report in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Omeros is a small biotech concern based in Seattle. The company focuses on developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The stock currently sells right at $14.00 a share and has a market capitalization of approximately $675 million.

Q4 Results:

Omidria, which regained pass-through status on October 1st for the next two years, showed why was so important to its sales.

Revenues for Omidria came in at $22 million in the fourth quarter. This is a tremendous surge from the $4.6 million in sales the compound did in the third quarter of this year. It was also a big jump from the $13.8 million in Omidria sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 (the last time Omidria held pass-through status).

The company also stated the Omidria was running at an $100 million annual sale rate in December, which bode wells for first quarter and 2019 revenues.

While the company did not state what it cash flow burn was for the quarter that I can find, obviously this huge increase in revenues is very helpful. In addition, quarterly expenses rose just from approximately $26 million to $40 million in the third quarter. However, some of this increase was due to a manufacturing ramp up in anticipation of much higher sales of Omidria in the fourth quarter. Expenses should be down significantly when official fourth quarters numbers come out. Both events should improve the cash burn rate in the fourth quarter.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Today, Omeros received the first analyst commentary since December 6th when Maxim Group maintained its Buy rating and $32 price target on the shares. The stock was reissued with a Buy rating and $34 price target at H.C. Wainwright Tuesday morning. This is how they derived their price target:

Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. We currently ascribe a total firm value of roughly $2.3B to Omeros based on OMIDRIA ($835M) and OMS721 ($1.5B). This translates into a target of $34.00 per share, based on 68M fully-diluted shares outstanding as of end-2019.

The company ended Q3 with some $55 million in cash on hand as well as just over $100 million in debt with a high interest rate. Omeros then did a $210 million convertible debt deal that paid off the high cost debt and enacted a capped call transaction. This was nicely summarized by this recent article. The bottom line is Omeros should be good through end of 2019 (and hopefully approval of OMS721 for HSCT-TMA) before it needs to raise funds again.

Catalysts in 2019:

Funding issues and Omidria pass-through status resolved, the company can now concentrate on its main future value driver. This is OMS721 which is targeting five separate rare afflictions and has been granted both Breakthrough and Fast Track Designation for aHUS, IgA Nephropathy and HSCT-TMA. Success in any of these indications let alone multiple should propel the stock higher.

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HCST-TMA) is a severe and potentially fatal complication of stem cell transplantation. Based on Phase II results, the company intends to file for marketing authorization sometime in the first half of 2019. Omeros has met several times with the FDA on this subject. The company stated on its Q3 conference call that the market for high-risk HSCT-TMA at between 6,000 and 9,000 patients. If approved, given the rarity of the condition and treatment options (thus Orphan Drug status), minimal price on this should be at $200,000.

The company is currently enrolling patients for a Phase III trial around IgA Nephropathy. The company is also recruiting patients for a Phase 3 trial for aHUS, although this is taking some time due to the rarity of the affliction. The current standard of care is Soliris from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)which does over $3 billion in annual sales. Another drug Ultomiris from Alexion was just approved and will replace Soliris for the most part.

Verdict:

Possible acceptance of a marketing application and completed enrollment in trial(s) are two possible catalysts in the first half of 2019. Given the run rate of Omidria, sales of anywhere between $100 million to $130 million seem like a good bogey for this fiscal year, which should help reduce cash burn in 2019.

With its funding needs addressed, the key to whether the stock goes substantially higher remains how OMS721 progresses. However, Omeros does seem to have a clear runway now to find out how valuable OMS721 potentially could be which reduces the headwinds the company faced through most of 2018. This should bode well for the months ahead for the stock and its shareholders.

"System fails when people with ability don't have authority and people with authority don't have ability." - Amit Kalantri, Wealth of Words

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for The Biotech Forum,Busted IPO Forum and The Insiders Forum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN, OMER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.