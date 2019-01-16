What Developed Countries Are Developing Into: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Every asset is vulnerable to a general deflation of the public’s estimate of its worth and to increased taxation.

“Prof. Sanjay Bakshi wrote a brilliant article in 2012 titled Returns Per Unit of Stress, where he advised: ‘…stress should figure in one's investment strategy, much more than it does, perhaps, even more than financial risk, because stress is a killer and high-stress situations - whether they carry high or low investment risk - will always carry a high risk to one's health.’” (Vishal Khandelwal)

Zombie Corporations

“During this ten-year economic expansion, corporate debt increased by more than 50% to a record $9.6 trillion. While the amount of debt was growing, the quality was deteriorating. According to Morgan Stanley, the BBB-rated debt, which is one level above junk, rose from $686 billion to $2.5 trillion over the past ten years, and now represents nearly 50% of the investment grade debt market. Also, Morgan Stanley estimates that 55% of the BBB-rated bonds would be junk rated if analysts used leverage ratios instead of cash flow measures.” (J. Lawrence Manley, Jr., CFA)

Zombie Countries

“I expect most developed countries will see their interest costs explode in the coming decades. How will governments cope? Cut spending? Nope, that loses votes. Raise taxes on corporations? Probably, although consumers pay in them in the end, as the taxes are added to prices. Raise taxes on the wealthy? Almost certainly, as that group has plenty of money and few votes. Resort to printing money? Yes, that too. Argentina's unforced history of decades of financial and political crises is prelude to what's going to happen in most advanced democracies, sooner or later.” (Rob Marstrand)

There’s a difference between being wrong and being too soon. Baron Rothschild achieved his fortune by “selling too soon.” The warnings of hand-wringers and teeth-gnashers decrying out-of-control debt have also come “too soon,” as they have underestimated the ability of the U.S. and other rich countries to postpone a day of reckoning.

I’d count myself in this group except that I eschew predictions of timing. But Rob Marstand’s estimate (in the quote above) that developed nations’ problems will surface “in the coming decades” is ample enough for me to subscribe to. Indeed, he offers a narrower timeframe in reporting the U.S. Congressional Budget Office’s estimate that government interest costs will go “from less than 1.5% of GDP now to over 3.0% of GDP within a decade.” His actionable investment advice based on America’s declining finances and the sudden and unexpected nature of debt crises is a 15% allocation to gold. I don’t quibble with this, having just made the case for modest ownership of gold (I’d say 5-15%) in this 3-minute podcast.

I think that Marstrand’s suggestions as to what might happen in developed nations – tax hikes and money printing – are all eminently reasonable and foreseeable. To those, I will add my own observations as to what is likely and how investors can protect themselves.

The main consequence of the now decades-long accumulation of debt, to levels exceeding a year’s worth of GDP, is a loss of flexibility. Just as zombie corporations can muddle through making interest payments but can’t pay down principal and thus can’t find a way out of their problems, so too are overleveraged governments condemned to just muddle through without effectively addressing problems (e.g., Social Security and Medicare). Just as zombie corporations get by until some external shock plunges them into bankruptcy, indebted governments are vulnerable to wars, recessions, depressions and other shocks that curtail their ability to function.

One difference is that whereas the zombie corporation goes bankrupt, the government maintains the power to tax. But increasing the yoke of taxation is no free lunch; like a cash-strapped debtor who cracks open his IRA to get needed capital, governments abusing this power satisfy a present need at the expense of future ones, kill the goose that lays the golden eggs, and end up perpetuating economic malaise while political and social tensions rise.

What’s an investor to do? The main thing is to recognize that every asset is vulnerable to a general deflation of the public’s estimate of its worth and to increased taxation. Investors should therefore not overconcentrate in stocks (subject to capital gains and dividend taxation), real estate (subject to property taxes) or cash (subject to inflation, taxation and even confiscation). Apart from this asset-class diversification, it would behoove investors to integrate tax planning in their day-to-day affairs. For example, frequent gifting can reduce one’s tax basis and help one’s favorite philanthropic or familial causes currently rather than via bequests intended to occur when the golden eggs get scrambled.

Also, investors looking to deploy their cash in a debt-crisis environment will need to keep an eagle eye on businesses and properties that have long-term staying power and which are not among the zombies that will face restructuring in tough times.

