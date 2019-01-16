Better Buy: Home Depot Or Lowe's

Today, we are bringing you two home improvement behemoths that have recently fallen out of favor with investors. Home Depot and Lowe’s operate a duopoly within the home improvement sector, but recent selling pressures, primarily due to recent weak housing data, have provided investors an opportunity to invest in these two great companies at a compelling entry price. Home Depot has been the clear leader over the years based on their second to none operating efficiency, but Lowe’s recently hired a new CEO who spent 12+ years at Home Depot. We believe both home improvement retailers are selling at a discount, but one is a BETTER BUY.

Both companies have solid dividend track records and continue to grow their dividends at a strong clip, making for a good investment for dividend growth investors. Risks do hover over the sector as the two are closely connected to the housing sector, which has seen some weakness of late, dragging prices of both LOW and HD down the last quarter of 2018. We still firmly believe the economy will continue along the path, as fears of a recession seem overblown. In our opinion, we believe a recession is still at least two years away based on recent economic data. There is no question we are near the top end or late cycle, but that does not mean we have to miss out on opportunities that present themselves. As both have seen their stock prices fall of late, let’s take a look at which is the better buy.

Lowe's Trying To Close The Gap

For 2018, Lowe’s stock rose 2.42%, while Home Depot decreased 9.81% during the year, as compared to the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY), which decreased 5.65% in 2018. For 2019, both stocks have gotten off to hot starts with Lowe’s up 5.1% and HD right behind them, up 4.6%.

Here is a look at comparable results for both companies side by side as of Q3:

Source: Information derived by latest 10-Q filing

As you can see from the comparable results above, Home Depot clearly outperformed Lowe’s yet again, BUT there is a catch. As we eluded to above, Lowe’s hired a new CEO in Marvin Ellison who spent 12+ years at Home Depot before serving as J.C. Penney’s (JCP) CEO for the last few years. Since Mr. Ellison took over the reins officially in Q2, he has hit the ground running, taking an in-depth look at where the company can improve and what areas are holding them back. Trust me, there is a LOT of room for improvement when it comes to Lowe’s operations.

To begin, Mr. Ellison decided to close all 99 Orchard Supply stores due to the simple fact of wanting the company to focus primarily on the home improvement aspect. Lowe’s acquired Orchard Supply in 2013 for $205 million, but never really saw a return on their investment. In 2017, Orchard Supply earned revenues of $600 million and recorded negative EBIT of $65 million. To put this into perspective, Lowe’s as a whole recorded revenues of $68.6 billion during 2017. Outside of the one-time charges, which we will discuss shortly, the impact should be minimal to the company.

The next big decision Mr. Ellison and his team made was to close 20 underperforming stores in the United States, two of which were in my own backyard, and 31 store locations in Canada. In the most recent quarterly earnings release, the company claimed to have “substantially completed its strategic reassessment of the business and identified actions to drive focus on its core home improvement business and improve profitability.”

Now let’s get to the BUT. Due to the company’s restructuring plans mentioned above, LOW took a $280 million pre-tax charge during the third quarter. The breakdown of these charges was as follows:

$123 million of accelerated depreciation and amortization, lease and severance obligations, and other costs related to the decision to close all Orchard Supply Hardware locations;

$121 million of long-lived asset impairment and severance obligations related to the decision to close certain underperforming stores in the U.S. and Canada;

$22 million of long-lived asset impairment related to the decision to exit retail operations in Mexico, and;

$14 million of long-lived asset impairment and inventory write-down related to the decision to exit certain non-core activities, including Alacrity Renovation Services and Iris Smart Home.

In addition to the costs above, management is expecting to incur an additional $460-$580 million in Q4. Taking the non-recurring charges out of the equation, you can see that the company clearly took a step back in terms of closing the gap with HD. The non-recurring charges added to the rough quarter, with Lowe’s comps at 1.5% compared to Home Depot’s comps of 5.5%. Transactions decreased from Q3 ’17, but that could be directly related to their ongoing restructuring plans and closing of stores, which has been their main focus of late. For these reasons, we are willing to give the company a pass.

Home Depot, on the other hand, has always been the gold standard for operating efficiency. This is nothing against Lowe’s, but trying to compare to one of the most well run, efficient retailer you have today is no easy task. This does not mean Lowe’s management is not up for task. The hiring of 12-year HD veteran Marvin Ellison will certainly help, as he has firsthand experience on what makes HD a well-oiled machine.

To give readers an idea on how wide the gap is between the two home improvement giants, let’s take a look at a few metrics over the course of the last 5 years. Lowe’s has seen their return on assets go from 7.0% in 2013 to 9.8% at the end of 2017. This is tremendous improvement, but when you compare it to Home Depot’s 19.4% ROA as of 2017, it’s a tough comparison. Lowe’s has seen its operating margins go from 7.8% in 2013 to 9.6% as of the end of 2017, which again is tremendous improvement. Now when we compare this to Home Depot’s 14.5% operating margin as of 2017, it again falls well short. Both home improvement retailers are fabulous businesses, both that we like in terms of dividend growth and capital appreciation. LOW is a fantastic company growing at a strong clip, but when it is always getting compared to big orange, it is always second fiddle. If one were to look at LOW from a stand-alone perspective, you would be amazed at how well the company performs and the improvements they continue to make. We believe Mr. Ellison is a great hire for the company and has hit the ground running in terms of refocusing the company’s long-term goals.

Dividend Darlings

Both of these stocks offer great opportunities for those of you looking for quality dividend growth stocks. Based on information pulled from our Dividend Growth Edge Trading Platform, both stocks have raised their dividend an average of 20-22% over the course of the last five years. Lowe’s has an impressive track record themselves in that they are not only a Dividend Aristocrat, but a Dividend King, meaning they have not only paid but raised their dividend 50+ consecutive years. This is a very exclusive club. Home Depot had to halt raising their dividends during the “Great Recession,” which has kept them from claiming any of these titles, but their dividend growth has been strong as well.

Both stocks currently sport dividend metrics almost identical to one another. LOW currently has an annual dividend yield of 2.00%, whereas Home Depot is at 2.30%. The dividends are both well covered as both companies are sporting strong free cash flow figures and maintain payout ratios in the low- to mid-40% range.

Valuation

Currently, HD's stock trades at $176.40 and Lowe’s trades at $94.80. HD and LOW currently trade at a P/E ratio of 18.9x and 18.8x, respectively, at the time of this article and Forward P/E of only 17.2x and 15.7x, respectively. Over the past five years, HD and LOW's stocks have traded for an average P/E ratio of 22.5x and 22.4x, respectively, which suggests both stocks are currently undervalued when looking at the past five years.

Looking at the stocks from a Price/FCF perspective, HD currently trades at 20.2x, compared to a five-year average of about 19.70x, suggesting HD's stock is hovering around fair value. LOW trades at a P/FCF of 16.8x compared to a five-year average of 17.0x, which also suggests the stock is trading around fair value when compared to recent history.

Let’s take a look at both companies' FAST Graph.

As it appears in the FAST Graph above, HD appears to be trading at a steep discount, which is primarily related to the housing slowdown we have seen the past few months.

Similar to Home Depot, Lowe’s is trading at a steep discount as well based on recent history and seems to be bouncing off the high growth line as it has on multiple occasions over the past few years.

Investor Takeaway

Both home improvement retailers have taken it on the chin over the last quarter as housing data has weakened. As they currently trade, both stocks appear to be trading at a discount and offer intriguing entry points for investors who have been on the sidelines with these two. Lowe’s is going through a restructuring plan to better align the company as a whole with their long-term goals under new CEO Marvin Ellison. Home Depot continues to operate at efficiency levels seldom seen in the market place, hence why they have been the leader in the space for a long time.

We like the strategy and vision that new CEO Marvin Ellison is taking with Lowe’s and feel the opportunities are greater, given how much of a gap there is in terms of operating efficiencies between the two companies. As such, with where the companies currently trade, we side with Lowe’s as the better buy for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Note: We hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, we look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. We have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and we ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.