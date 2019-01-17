Silver Needs To Hold $15 And Move Above $16

The silver market is the most volatile member of the precious metals sector as it often moves the most on a percentage basis. Since 2011, the price range for the precious metal has been from $13.635 to $49.82 per ounce. The last time that silver traded below $10 was over a decade ago in 2008.

Silver can sit in a trading range for extended periods, but when it decides to move, watch out. After trading to the highest price since 1980 in April 2011, the price of silver fell steadily reaching a bottom at $13.635 in December 2015. The price rallied to a high of just over $21 per ounce in July 2016 following the shock of the Brexit referendum, but it ran out of steam on the upside which took the precious metal to the late 2015 low.

The path of least resistance for the price of silver is a function of market sentiment. While many other commodities move higher and lower from supply and demand fundamentals, silver is different. There is some primary silver production in the world, but most output each year is a byproduct of other metal production. Therefore, the output costs of an ounce of silver rarely impact the price direction.

Meanwhile, as one of my first bosses in the trading market told me in the early 1980s, silver moves higher when there are more buyers than sellers, and lower when sellers dominate buyers. While the advice sounds like a truism, it is a convoluted way of saying that market sentiment is the primary factor when it comes to silver's direction.

I am currently bullish on the prospects for the silver market in 2019. I am using both the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product (SILJ) to trade from the long side along with COMEX futures and futures options contracts on the precious metal that always has a penchant to move.

Silver looked awful in mid-November

In November, the price of silver had a close call with its level of critical technical support at the December 2015 low at $13.635 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, silver moved within 22.50 cents of the low when it hit $13.86 per ounce, but the price turned higher, and by the end of December it was moving towards the $16 level. Price momentum and relative strength indicators turned higher, and the price was trading at $15.64 on Wednesday, January 16. Silver appreciated by almost 15% since mid-November but over recent sessions, it seems to run out of some upside steam after the price of nearby March futures rose to a high at $15.955 on January 4.

Silver broke through its level of technical resistance at $15.175 on the March contract which was the late August 2018 high. The next level of significant technical resistance above the most recent peak is at $17.35 on the weekly chart, the high from mid-June 2017. Silver looked awful in November, but it has recovered to a level that could cause more interest in the market over the coming days and weeks.

The volatile metal plays catch-up in December and early January

The weekly chart shows that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market, fell to a low at 172,572 in December which was the lowest level since early 2017. Many market participants threw in the towel on silver as the price action did little to entice speculators to remain in the market. However, the recent rally has brought some back, and a continuation of higher lows and higher highs could mean that the metric will continue to rise. Open interest stood at 191,922 contracts as of January 15. In a futures market, rising open interest and rising price is often a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend.

Meanwhile, the price of gold has been making higher highs and higher lows since its mid-August bottom at just over $1160 per ounce. While silver ignored the price action in the gold market through November, the price is playing catch-up with its precious cousin over the past month.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of gold divided by the price of silver moved to a high at 86.43:1 in mid-December which was the highest level in a quarter of a century on the silver-gold ratio. However, the rebound in the price of silver has taken the metric back to the 82.67 level as of January 16. Gold briefly probed above $1300 per ounce on January 4 as it moved almost $140 off the 2018 low and was just a little under $77 below its July 2016 high and level of critical technical resistance on the high.

As of January 16, gold was trading at over $1290 per ounce, and it remains near the high. When it comes to silver, at $15.64, it is presently $1.78 off its November 2018 bottom, but still $5.455 off its 2016 high and level of critical technical resistance at $21.095 per ounce. Gold has done a lot better than silver which could mean that silver has lots more room on the upside for a recovery on a technical basis. While the price of silver recovered, it has more catching up to do to reach the historical norm.

Gold is sitting just below $1300 waiting for silver or vice versa - it's all about sentiment

The silver-gold ratio is a measure that dates back thousands of years to the first Egyptian Pharaoh who proclaimed that one-part gold equals two and one half parts silver.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the ratio shows, the low at 15.47:1 in 1979 to the high at 93.18:1 in 1990 puts the median for the price relationship at 54.325:1. At 82.67 on January 16, silver remains historically inexpensive compared to the price of gold which could lead to a significant recovery.

We are now at a point where either gold is waiting for silver to catch up or vice versa. The trend in gold has been strong, and the price of the yellow metal has been attracting increased interest as a safe haven during volatile times in markets across all asset classes. It is starting to look like sentiment will shift in the silver market, and with so much upside potential, we could see a return of buyers in the silver market sooner rather than later. Sentiment is the crucial factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of both gold and silver, but silver's penchant for exploding on a percentage basis makes it an attractive alternative these days that could cause the ratio to head towards its historical norm and median. There is currently a chicken and egg situation in the precious metals arena, and it is starting to feel like the golden chicken could be getting ready to lay a silver egg.

$15.175 is a critical level on the downside, and $17.35 is the short-term upside target

Silver passed through the $15.175 level which was the critical level of technical resistance on the March futures contract in late December. The level of resistance is now technical support.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that $17.35 could become a gateway to much higher levels and it is still $1.71 or 10.9% above the level on January 14. Above there, minor resistance exists at $17.36, $17.705, $18.16, and $18.655. Given the history of price volatility in the silver market, the price has the potential to blow through these levels on the upside like a hot knife through butter in 2019 if bullish sentiment continues to expand on the back of recent gains. Nothing brings speculators and investors to the silver market like the prospects for a bull market in the metal. The price action in the gold market could become a driving force for the sentiment that leads silver higher. I believe that even at the current price, the risk-reward profile of the silver market favors the upside.

Buying on dips with the USLV and SILJ

I will be buying silver on price weakness over the coming days and weeks as the technical position of the metal shows that it is clear sailing to the $17.35 per ounce resistance level. If silver can scale above that level, the market could take off to the upside in a price pattern that has not been seen since 2016.

While the COMEX futures and futures options are the most direct for a trade or investment in the silver market when it comes to liquidity, I will also be using the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product. These are both short-term products that outperform the price action in the silver futures market when price moves occur.

The fund summary for the highly-leveraged USLV product states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets.

The leverage offered by USLV comes at a price which is time decay, but the price of the ETN outperformed silver since mid-November on a percentage basis. Nearby silver futures moved from $13.86 in mid-November to a high at $15.955 on January 4, a rise of 15.12%.

Source: Barchart

As the charts shows, USLV rose from $55.31 in mid-November to a high at $78.20 in early January, a rise of 41.4% which is lower than the triple return. Over time, the time decay eats away at this instrument, so one of its most significant risks is that when silver goes to sleep and trades in a narrow range, the price of the ETN product will decline. USLV is best suited for short-term positions in the silver market on the long side.

When it comes to SILJ, the junior silver miner ETF product's most recent top holdings are:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ also outperformed silver since mid-November as mining shares tend to exacerbate moves on the up and downside in the silver market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, SILJ appreciated from lows of $7.42 in November to a high at $8.93 in early January, a rise of 20.35%. SILJ offered a higher percentage return than silver over the period.

Silver needs to hold $15.175 and move over $17.35 to launch the price of the precious metal. With gold sitting not far off its recent high, the odds continue to favor a higher trend in the silver market which could make USLV and SILJ attractive products to take advantage of a continuation of the bullish trend in silver.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.