South32: Still A Cash Flow Machine

I like South32's approach to keep an eye on its shareholders (through dividends and share buybacks) while daring to pull the trigger on bolt-on acquisitions.

South32 has spent almost $2B on acquisitions and share repurchases in 2018, but still has plenty of cash on the balance sheet.

Introduction

When South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) was spun out of BHP Billiton (BHP), it was considered to be BHP’s ‘garbage bin’ as BHP kept all of its Tier-1 projects and mines inside the company but spun its secondary and tertiary assets out as South32. However, it soon became clear that some of the mines that had been underperforming suddenly started to throw off massive amounts of free cash flow that S32 was almost drowning in it. It soon built a very strong net cash position, and the company went on a hunt for acquisitions, culminating in a $1B+ acquisition of zinc exploration and development company Arizona Mining.

Source: Yahoo Finance

South32 is an Australian company, and although its US and London listings are fairly liquid, the primary listing on the ASX can’t be beat with its average daily volume of in excess of 17 million shares. The ticker symbol in Australia is S32. S32 reports its financial results in US Dollar.

South32 was still printing money in FY 2018

Thanks to the much higher commodity prices throughout its financial year (which ends in June), South32 has been able to further boost its revenue. As you can see in the next table, most commodity prices posted double-digit percentage price increases:

Source: Annual Report

Unfortunately, South32 wasn’t really able to convert the higher commodity prices into a higher operating margin and profit as its operating expenses increased pretty sharp as well. South32 did report a nice 8.5% increase in its revenue to US$6.68B ($7.55B including the sale of third party products), but its operating profit actually decreased by almost 4% to $1.72B:

Source: Annual Report

Fortunately, some of the accompanying notes provide a good explanation of what’s causing the lower operating margins. As you can see on the next image, S32 had to deal with increasing labor costs, and more money spent on raw materials and consumables. Despite a slightly lower depreciation charge and lower royalties payable to (local) governments, the total expenses increased by 14.5% to $6.58B, and that’s what has been pushing the operating income lower.

Source: Annual Report

The situation definitely isn’t alarming, but it does show that higher commodity prices don’t necessarily guarantee a company posting superior financial results as well. Fortunately, South32 was able to cut its finance expenses by $71M, while it also paid $106M less in taxes which reduced the average tax rate from 24.2% to 17.73%. Surprising? Yes, but not when you effectively check the tax-related footnotes. In FY 2017, South32 had to add $124M in previously deferred taxes to the current tax bill, while in FY2018, the exact opposite happened, as S32 was able to defer $46M in taxes. Using the total amount of current income taxes while ignoring the deferred taxes, the effective tax rate in FY 2018 would have increased to 20.57%, which still is relatively low.

Source: Annual Report

South32’s net income in FY 2018 was approximately US$1.33B or US$0.258/share. Given the current USD/AUD exchange rate of 1.385, this is the equivalent of A$0.357/share, indicating South32 is currently trading at less than 10 times its FY 2018 earnings.

In my introduction, I mentioned the strong ability of South32 to generate free cash flow. Despite the contracting margins in FY 2018, South32 was still able to generate outsized free cash flow results.

Source: Annual Report

S32 reported an operating cash flow of $1.72B, which includes a $392M investment in its working capital position, but underestimates the effective tax bill by $27M. On an adjusted basis, South32 generated an operating cash flow of almost $2.09B.

Despite a higher capex and capitalized exploration cost ($470M versus $343M), the company’s adjusted free cash flow result was still in excess of $1.6B, which means South32 generated in excess of $4M per day in free cash flow. That’s indeed lower than the $1.75B of free cash flow in FY 2017, but the entire difference could be explained by the higher capex, as the adjusted operating cash flow didn’t really change.

Despite buying Arizona Mining, S32 still has hundreds of millions in cash

South32 should publish detailed financial statements over the first half of its current financial year in a few weeks, but there’s little doubt the balance sheet will continue to show a very healthy net cash position.

S32 completed its acquisition of Arizona Mining during the first quarter of its financial year, and despite spending US$1.46B on the Arizona acquisition as well as the purchase of a 50% stake in the Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project, its cash balance was still almost US$700M as of the end of September. With very little debt on the balance sheet (as of the end of June, South32’s gross debt position was just US$930M), South32 is just continuing its share buyback program, and recent filings indicate an additional 29.7M shares were repurchased and cancelled in December.

And I agree with South32 for doing so. If your stock is trading at a free cash flow yield of in excess of 9%, it makes sense to buy back stock as it will help boost the EPS and allow S32 to either hike the dividend per share, or reduce its total dividend payments if it keeps the DPS unchanged, but has to pay a dividend on a lower amount of shares outstanding.

That being said, South32 definitely has the financial ability to pursue more transactions. I’m still not a huge fan of the purchase of Arizona Mining as I’m not sure South32 realizes what it’s getting into (I have my doubts the permitting process will go as smooth as S32 seems to be expecting), but it does indicate the company is willing to execute on purchasing companies and projects to secure its future.

I think South32 should also be interested in the Pegmont project owned by Canadian junior company Vendetta Mining (OTC:VDTAF). Vendetta is located just down the road from South32’s existing Cannington operations, and I think there would be considerable synergy benefits to using the 14 million tonne lead-zinc-silver Pegmont resource as a satellite deposit of Cannington (which has all the processing infrastructure already in place).

Source: Vendetta Mining presentation

I don’t think we will see another large corporate transaction like the purchase of Arizona Mining, but South32 definitely has the financial ability to pursue smaller accretive transactions.

Investment thesis

South32 has spent a large chunk of its war chest on a large acquisition in CY 2018 and will now have to deliver continuous exploration updates to keep its shareholder appraised on the developments on the zinc-lead project in the US. Fortunately, money isn’t an issue for South32 as the company is generating several millions in free cash flow on a daily basis (including an annualized exploration expense of US$78M per year).

As South32 also tries to keep its shareholders happy with dividends and share buybacks, I think it definitely is a company one should consider adding to a portfolio to obtain exposure to the commodity markets.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.