Which Of These 2 High-Yield Green Energy Stocks Is A Better Buy?

Green energy stocks are well off their all-time highs, opening up some highly attractive buying opportunities for investors seeking a combination of growth and yield in an industry that appear to still be in the early stages of global growth. Two of the highest yielding options include Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP). After comparing their balance sheets, asset portfolios, growth outlooks, and valuations, BEP appears to be the clear winner for long term total-return focused investors.

Balance Sheet

PEGI: Has a non-investment grade BB- credit rating from S&P due to its limited access to capital from to its suppressed share price, fairly high leverage, and tight distribution coverage. However, its cash flows come from a diversified portfolio of fairly new wind and solar projects that benefit from long-term (14-year average) power purchase agreements with mostly creditworthy counterparties. The company also employs a conservative debt structure by tying most of its debt to its assets as non-recourse and also amortizing the debt in order to pay it off within the term of the power purchase agreement. Finally, as of October, PEGI had $834 million of liquidity (relative to its $1.93 billion market cap), giving it ample near-term flexibility to meet temporary cash shortfalls as well as contribute to new growth projects.

BEP: Boasts an industry-leading BBB+ credit rating thanks to its 10 years to maturity debt profile and no material debt maturities for five years, $2.3 billion in available liquidity, its high quality long-term hydro asset base, and its use of non-recourse asset level debt supported by investment grade and long-term power contracts. Furthermore, management responded promptly to a negative outlook issued by S&P by significantly strengthening its already industry-leading balance sheet. Management projects to have raised ~$850 million by the end of the year primarily through strategically executed dispositions and has reduced interest rate expense by issuing green bonds at 100 basis points below the corresponding maturing debt.

Winner: BEP due to its significantly higher credit rating.

Portfolio

PEGI: PEGI's business model consists of raising capital through debt and equity issuance as well as retained cash flows to purchase drop down projects from Pattern Development. Though it is a highly leveraged business model, it is actually quite conservative since each of these projects come with long-term power purchase agreements at stable rates, thereby assuring a very stable stream of cash flow for investors. The only operational risk (other than geopolitical and natural disaster) comes from varying wind and solar patterns. PEGI mitigates this by greatly diversifying its operations across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and - most recently - Japan.

A downside to PEGI's portfolio is that its wind and solar projects are not long life as the energy production assets depreciate over time and will be significantly less efficient at the end of their power purchase agreement than they were at the outset. Therefore, these investments should be viewed more like a high yield annuity than as a real estate investment since the cash flow source is gradually reduced over time. The good news though is that since the debt is structured to amortize over the life of the power purchase agreement, the company is not left with a huge debt burden at the end of the project, making the distributable cash flows pure return of capital and return on investment.

BEP: BEP leverages the global span, network, deal flow, and operational expertise of its parent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to build, improve, and recycle its portfolio. Thanks to the competitive advantages it derives from its parent, BEP is able to benefit from geographic and sectoral diversification as it has a sizable presence on four continents and across five business sectors.

BEP's business model consists of purchasing renewable assets in its core markets and operational specialties (where it has competitive advantages due to economies of scale, local networking with governing and business leaders, and operational expertise), working to improve their profitability, and then either holding them for their long-term cash flow potential or sell them at mature valuations in order to recycle the capital into more opportunistic assets. The ability to enhance assets operationally and recycle capital across renewable asset sectors and geographies enables BEP to constantly drive solid growth and create value for investors regardless of market conditions since there is almost always going to be an attractive opportunity in at least one sector of at least one market in its core markets. This explains their strong track record of outperformance over the long term.

The other really attractive aspect of BEP's business model is that its portfolio consists primarily of long-life hydro assets. These assets are essentially real estate assets since they are essentially perpetual assets and appreciate over time as opposed to PEGI's wind-heavy portfolio which only lasts for ~30 years or so and therefore tends to depreciate over time.

Winner: BEP due to its hydro asset base as well as its global scale and access to capital and deal flow through its larger parent.

Growth

PEGI: PEGI's primary growth driver is its ROFO agreement with Pattern Development. It has also recently entered the potentially lucrative Japanese market to try to capitalize on the higher pricing of electricity, lower cost of financing, and the country's highly favorable disposition towards green energy.

The main factor weighing on additional growth right now is the company's low equity valuation, preventing it from funding accretive growth projects by issuing equity. As a result, management is having to get a bit creative. They plan to work around this issue without sacrificing their diversification efforts by taking smaller, minority stakes in growth projects through their ROFO drop-down agreement, selling non-core lower-yielding assets in order to recycle the capital into more opportunistic accretive investments, and emphasizing cost-cutting and improved operational efficiencies in existing projects. Furthermore, management is anticipating a nice boost to CAFD once its Pattern Development 2.0 investment begins cash flowing in the coming quarters.

BEP: Similar to PEGI, BEP's equity trades at a significant discount to the value of its underlying holdings. While BEP currently trades at a low teens multiple of its trailing twelve months FFO and historically normalized FFO (in addition to the scale, network, management, operational skill, investment pipeline, and liquidity that come with it), it has been recently selling assets at multiples well in excess of 20x at current spot energy and capacity prices.

As a result, management plans to continue selling off richly valued assets and recycle the earnings into other heavily discounted public market investments like its recent investments in TerraForm Power (TERP) or even its own equity (it recently renewed its unit buyback authorization and showed that it had bought back a considerable number of units recently) in order to create significant value for investors and unlock the value embedded in its units.

Additionally, management plans to leverage its operational expertise and global economies of scale to drive further growth. While management continues to drive strong operational efficiency improvements in its assets, it is also pursuing deals where it is selling partial equity interests in its hydro assets while remaining as the operator. Given their unique expertise in this space, offering buyers this attractive proposition enables them to generate stronger returns on capital while also freeing up additional liquidity to reinvest in other attractive investment opportunities as they present themselves.

Finally, similar to PEGI's Pattern Development 2.0 initiative, BEP is advancing an aggressive development pipeline in countries like Brazil, Scotland, and the U.S., where it projects achieving returns on investment of ~20% and has numerous other projects in the advanced stages of its pipeline nearing commencement. Management points to "a very, very strong investment pipeline" that it thinks will become even stronger when volatility picks up, especially considering that they have a far stronger balance sheet than their public peers. They also are excited about additional opportunities popping up in Brazil, viewing it as a "really positive market to invest in" after the election of a new leader with a strong pro-business focus.

Winner: Though they both face challenges from depressed equity valuations, BEP has the balance sheet liquidity to capitalize by repurchasing units and unlock value for investors. Additionally, its operational expertise has a proven track record and greater resources at its disposal, making that program more likely to be successful at driving cash flow growth. Finally, BAM's deal flow and vested interest (as the largest unitholder) in keeping BEP well-funded and growing (which in turn feeds BAM with higher fee income) gives BEP the edge in terms of access to lucrative development projects and optimal capital allocation across numerous sectors and geographies.

Valuation

PEGI is the clear winner on yield, though that gap has clearly narrowed in recent months:

PEGI Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

BEP's unit price has also declined, and its yield has surged considerably more than PEGI's has over the past year, implying that BEP could be more opportunistic right now:

BEP data by YCharts

Based on the mid-point of 2018 CAFD guidance, PEGI is currently trading at an 11.5x P/CAFD multiple. Meanwhile, though BEP doesn't provide a CAFD metric nor guidance, BEP is trading at a 12.9x P/FFO multiple and a 14.6x P/AFFO multiple. Therefore, it appears that PEGI is clearly cheaper than BEP. Looking ahead, however, BEP's more robust balance sheet, asset portfolio, and growth levers give it a more stable and attractive growth outlook as management expects to continue delivering on its track record of growing cash flows (and distributions) per unit at a high single-digit (5%-9%) annualized rate. Meanwhile, PEGI's growth outlook is far less certain. While Pattern Development 2.0 should provide a shot in the arm over the next several years by giving them the extra cash flows they need beyond their dividend to fund some accretive growth projects, beyond that they are relying on a relatively unproven program of capital recycling and cost-cutting. In contrast, BEP has proven to be experts at both and has access to more markets, sectors, and capital than PEGI does. Additionally, BEP's unit buyback program will give it an additional growth per unit boost. The proof of BEP's superior growth momentum is that BEP continually grows its distribution year after year, while PEGI has had to freeze theirs:

BEP Dividend data by YCharts

Winner: Tie. PEGI is clearly cheaper and higher yielding today, but BEP's superior growth outlook adequately compensates for the 161 basis point distribution yield differential.

Investor Takeaway

PEGI and BEP have both suffered from poor public market sentiment on green energy stocks. This has significantly limited their short-term growth prospects, and the problem has been compounded by the strong private market valuations of renewable energy assets. While both companies are recycling capital in an attempt to grow in spite of this disconnect, BEP's stronger balance sheet, superior global scale, portfolio, and market access, and proven track record of operational and capital allocation expertise give it the edge. PEGI is higher yielding, but BEP has stronger growth potential. While both stocks are attractive buys at the present, BEP is more opportunistic at current levels, especially for long-term oriented total return investors. That being said, PEGI issues a 1099 to investors, while BEP issues a K-1, making PEGI a potentially more convenient investment for tax considerations. However, BEP is structured to not generate any unrelated business income tax (UBIT), making it an ideal holding in a tax-advantaged account where the K-1 can be ignored at tax time.

