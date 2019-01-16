Workhorse Group: Another Ugly Financing Deal

Investors should avoid the shares until the company proves its ability to generate positive adjusted EBITDA from its stated $60+ million backlog.

Restrictive credit covenants will make it difficult to remain in compliance with the terms of the new credit facility beyond 2019.

Expect onerous financing transaction with Marathon Asset Management to fire back on the company in the not too distant future.

Right at the beginning of the new year, ailing electric vehicle developer and producer Workhorse Group (WKHS) surprisingly announced a new $35 million financing agreement with Marathon Asset Management, just six months after the company closed its most recent bail-out deal with a fund managed by Arosa Capital Management.

The announcement ignited an ongoing rally in the notoriously cash-strapped company's shares with the stock now up a whopping 55% over the past two weeks with the market capitalization approaching $50 million, not too bad for a company with large working capital deficit that has used $17.3 million in cash from operations during the first nine months of 2018 on net revenues of below $1 million (no typo).

Photo: UPS Electric Delivery Van - Source: The Business Journals

Unfortunately, the press release reads much better than the actual credit agreement.

The facility has a three-year term secured by a first priority lien on all assets. Funds will be provided in two separate tranches, the first of which is a $10 million lump sum amount that will be used principally to satisfy repayment of the July 2018 senior secured notes. The remaining $25 million will function as a revolving credit facility from which Workhorse may draw down as necessary to meet existing and future purchase orders.

So far, so good. One would assume that after paying back approximately $8 million in senior secured notes and accrued interest and deducting an estimated $0.5 million in fees in conjunction with the new financing, the company effectively added $26.5 million in much needed liquidity to finally execute on a large delivery truck order confirmed by United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in June 2018.

Even the interest rate of LIBOR plus 7.625% looks acceptable given the company's track record.

But a closer look at the credit agreement not only reveals some onerous debt covenants that will require the company to hold minimum liquidity of $4 million starting in Q2/2019 and report positive EBITDA starting in Q4/2019, the company has also been forced to pledge all of its assets as collateral, including approximately $5.4 million in previously unencumbered real estate.

Even worse, the loan was issued at a discount the amount of which has not yet been revealed, potentially increasing the effective interest rate in a very material way.

Adding insult to injury, Workhorse will be required to pay interest on the entire $35 million in loan commitments even if the revolving credit facility remains undrawn or won't be accessible due to covenant violations. Initial annual interest payments calculate to $3.26 million this way.

Moreover, Marathon Asset Management received 8.05 million warrants to purchase Workhorse common stock at a price of $1.25.

Lastly, Workhorse will have to file valid customer purchase orders with its lenders and will only be allowed to draw once monthly under the revolving credit agreement.

Clearly, an ugly deal but beggars can't be choosers.

The transaction will allow Workhorse to keep the lights on for the time being and potentially deliver on some of its stated $60+ million backlog going forward.

That said investors shouldn't take too much comfort in the company's ability to generate positive adjusted EBITDA anytime soon given management's somewhat unsettling statements on profitability during the recent Q3/2018 conference call:

So it is no small feat to have a design, a factory, a supply chain and service system all operating in sink to build profitable vehicles. I want to be clear when I say profitable, it is on a material margin basis.

Admittedly, I am not sure how the company might calculate the "material margin basis" management is referring to but even when generously assuming "gross margin basis", generating positive adjusted EBITDA from current backlog could be the real feat here.

Bottom line:

Workhorse successfully staved off bankruptcy yet another time but the price is getting higher and higher with each new last minute bail-out.

With all of the company's assets now pledged to the new lenders and restrictive credit covenants kicking in later in 2019, the deferral might be short-lived.

Given high working capital requirements and material interest obligations, expect the company to continue to use substantial amounts of cash from operations going forward.

Investors should avoid the shares until the company proves its ability to generate positive adjusted EBITDA from backlog.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.