Kaleido Biosciences Begins U.S. IPO Effort
About: Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO)
by: Donovan Jones
Summary
Kaleido Biosciences has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although this typical placeholder figure may change.
The firm is using what it calls Microbiome Metabolic Therapies to treat urea cycle disorders.
KLDO is researching a promising area but is still at an ultra-early-stage.
Quick Take
Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an S-1 regulatory filing, although the final amount may differ markedly from this placeholder