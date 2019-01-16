Alphabet: Frustration Pays Off

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) had a very odd year in 2018. Alphabet achieved a tremendous amount, and most importantly for investors, it was a very free cash flow generative year, yet Alphabet passed 2018 largely under-appreciated.

Herein I argue that Alphabet remains meaningfully undervalued and with a large margin of safety, offering investors a great opportunity to increase their holding of Alphabet.

What Did Alphabet Achieve In 2018?

To start off the discussion, I wanted to highlight Warren Buffett's comment on Coca-Cola's (KO) moat, although I believe the same applies to Alphabet:

You can't see the moat day by day, but every time the infrastructure gets built in some country that isn't yet profitable for Coke but will be 20 years from now, the moat is widening a little bit. Things are all the time changing that moat in one direction or another. Ten years from now you can see the difference.

This is what I believe Alphabet achieved in 2018 - it solidified its users' loyalty towards the brand. As we continue to speedily progress into a data economy, consumers have had little choice but to continuously give away increasing amounts of personal data.

Further, throughout 2018, CEO Sundar Pichai spoke out regularly of Alphabet's drive to delight its users with positive experiences in the first instance and that later on, Alphabet will seek out the correct avenues to monetize these experiences.

Machine Learning - Ground Work

Once more looking back to 2018, another noteworthy aspect was how Alphabet laid much of the ground for its machine learning capabilities to complement YouTube's growth metrics.

In fact, Pichai said that he believes that advertisers were once again picking up momentum with how they were engaging with the platform. Throughout Alphabet's platforms, Alphabet is determined to match up users' experience with improved tools for advertisers.

Furthermore, although it is still early days, Alphabet's efforts to match up machine learning with responsive ads are showing great promise. Consequently, how Alphabet continues to develop its capabilities to increase advertisers' return on investment through ads. In other words, how Alphabet gives advertisers the best tools to invest the same budget with Alphabet and measure a direct increase in their sales.

Is Amazon Encroaching On Alphabet's Turf?

Yes and no. Albeit true that Amazon (AMZN) is growing its advertising business at a rapid clip. On the other hand, media outlets and investors have already discussed this so much, which has caused this aspect of the story to be overly discounted in Alphabet's present valuation.

In more detail, as of Q3 2018, Amazon's advertising business, which is incorporated with other service offerings and reported simply under Amazon's Other reporting segment, showed that less than 4% of Amazon's total revenue was derived from advertising. One could reasonably go further and argue that Amazon's advertising, or should I say Amazon's Other segment soared by more than 120% YoY. However, this figure from Amazon, which is less than $2.5 billion in revenue compares with roughly $29 billion for Alphabet over the same time period, largely incomparable numbers.

Said another way, which business will operate its advertising operations more efficiently and more successfully? The business which derives less than 4% of total revenue from this space, or the business which bases its core operations around this theme and derives more than 85% of its total revenue from this space?

Valuation - Too Cheap To Remain Undervalued

I have already touched on this at the start of the article. 2018 was a frustrating year for Alphabet's shareholders. The table below further brings home this point.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

Alphabet has evidently fallen out of favor with investors. Currently, it trades cheaper than its historical average on both a P/Cash Flow from Operations and P/Sales metric. Additionally, it trades cheaper than its peer group's median valuation.

And here is the thing, from a growth perspective, in spite of deriving the vast majority of its revenue from advertising, Alphabet still shows no sign of slowing down. Alphabet has a 3-year and 5-year CAGR of slightly above 15%.

Takeaway

In summary, by investing in Alphabet, investors get an asset-light business, which is backed by a strong net cash position, which is highly free cash flow too. And best of all, Alphabet trades for a bargain valuation at present.

Alphabet will report its Q4 2018 results in less than 3 weeks' time. Rather than reading too much into a single quarter, I urge readers to think broader and longer term. Subsequently, I will be sure to update readers of Alphabet's progress from the quarter.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.