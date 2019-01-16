General Mills: The Leader In Packaged Foods

Blue Buffalo will provide top-line growth and better margins that will help sustain the company’s impressive dividend record.

Investment Thesis:

General Mills (GIS) is an attractive stock to pick up for investors concerned about a recession. The packaged foods industry is recession-resistant since consumers tend to eat at home more during a recession.

General Mills showed strong performance compared to the S&P 500 index during the past three recessions in the United States.

General Mills has an impressive dividend record, and the acquisition of Blue Buffalo will help the company sustain their dividend record through top-line growth and better margins.

My target price for the stock is ~$53 with potential upside around 25% from the current price.

General Mills Has A History Of Strong Performance

General Mills showed strong performance during the past three recessions in the United States compared to the S&P 500 index.

The chart below shows how a $10,000 investment in General Mills would have performed during the Great Recession from December 2007 to June 2009.

Based on the chart, an investment in General Mills during this time would have performed significantly better than the Kellogg Company (K), the Campbell Soup Company (CPB), Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG), and the S&P 500 index.

Why would General Mills have higher returns during a recession?

One reason is people tend to eat at home more during a recession, and grocery sales increase. Another reason is breakfast foods like cereal become more popular since they are cheap, quick, and nutritious meal options.

The table below shows the five-year CAGR for revenues for General Mills and the competitors analyzed.

GIS K CPB CAG Revenues 5-year CAGR -2.40% -3.32% 1.53% -10.03%

Source: Seeking Alpha

General Mills had a negative revenue CAGR of -2.40% for the past five years that was slightly better than the Kellogg Company. Overall, General Mills and its competitors experienced head winds as consumers shopped less for packaged foods and more for fresher alternatives during the past few years.

The Campbell Soup Company had the best five-year revenue CAGR mainly driven by recently higher revenues from the acquisitions of Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods in fiscal year 2018 per the company’s Q1 2019 10-Q.

What will happen to General Mills revenue growth in the next five years? I can’t say for sure, but the company is in a much better position for growth with the acquisition of Blue Buffalo.

Blue Buffalo Will Provide Top-Line Growth And Improve Margins

The chart below shows the estimated 2018 pet food sales and actual pet food sales from 2014 to 2017 in the United States based on data from the American Pet Products Association.

United States pet food sales grew at a CAGR of approximately 6%. Management expects Blue Buffalo to make significant contributions to top-line growth at General Mills in fiscal year 2019.

Prior to the General Mills acquisition, Blue Buffalo’s net sales grew at a CAGR of ~12% from 2013 to 2017.

FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 Blue Buffalo Net Sales (in millions) $720 $918 $1,027 $1,150 $1,275

Source: Blue Buffalo’s 2017 and 2015 10-K reports from www.sec.gov

During the Q2 2019 earnings call, Don Mulligan, CFO, mentioned that he expects “net sales to accelerate to 9% to 10% constant currency growth for the full year, driven primarily by acceleration of Blue Buffalo.”

Looking at recent results, Blue Buffalo’s Q2’19 net sales decreased 7% compared to the same time last year. According to Jeff Harmening, CEO, the decline in net sales is mainly due to the company not having enough inventory built to increase sales at the same rate as in the prior year.

Net sales in the Pet Specialty channel declined in Q2’19 around the same rate as a year ago, and management does not expect to see growth in this channel during fiscal year 2019.

Management expects top-line growth to come from food, drug, and mass retailers and e-commerce channels, which drove a 9% increase in retail sales for the first half of 2019 compared to the prior year.

For the second half of the year, management is building inventory to match the new distribution gains, and they expect the fourth quarter of 2019 to show significant growth in Blue Buffalo’s net sales.

I think management’s growth estimates seem reasonable and still within reach for the year.

General Mills had strong operating margins over the past five years that were significantly better than the Kellogg Company until recently as shown in the below chart.

I expect an improvement in operating margins at General Mills over the next five years mainly because of the Blue Buffalo business, which has higher margins at both the gross margin and operating margin levels.

Increase In Debt Is Manageable

Per the company’s Q2 2019 10-Q, General Mills added $6 billion in debt, an increase of 64%, with the acquisition of Blue Buffalo.

General Mills produces sufficient earnings to service this debt without creating excessive risk. The company’s times interest earned is 4.78 which is in-line with Conagra Brands, Inc. and significantly better than the Campbell Soup Company.

I expect the times interest earned ratio to improve as General Mills sees growth from Blue Buffalo in the next five years.

General Mills has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29 that increased after the Blue Buffalo acquisition, but remains in-line with the Kellogg Company. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio remained relatively stable after the Blue Buffalo acquisition, and I do not think General Mills is overly leveraged unlike the Campbell Soup Company.

I think a combination of increased earnings from Blue Buffalo along with strong cost and cash discipline will allow General Mills to pay down this debt without impacting their dividend in the next five years.

A Stable Dividend

General Mills has paid a dividend for over 116 years. This is an impressive record that could not have been achieved without a strong competitive advantage and a competent management team.

The current CEO has over 24 years of history with General Mills, and he understands the importance of the company’s dividend to its shareholders.

I think the move into pet food will help the company maintain its dividend record in the next five years through top-line growth and better margins.

At the time of this article, General Mills has a forward dividend yield of 4.84% that compares favorably to the competitors analyzed.

The company’s payout ratio is currently around 64%, which is higher than the average over the past ten years (around 55%). If the payout ratio was 80% or above, I would be concerned with the sustainability of the dividend. However, I do not think the dividend is at-risk with the current payout ratio.

The payout ratio should decline to around 55% in the next five years with the expectation that earnings will increase from the Blue Buffalo business.

GIS K CPB CAG Forward Dividend 1.96 2.24 1.40 0.85 Dividend Yield 4.84% 3.89% 4.16% 3.81% Payout Ratio 63.89% 51.93% 57.11% 41.46%

Source: Seeking Alpha

General Mills Target Price

General Mills has a stable dividend that has grown over the past 15 years. Given the company’s dividend record, I decided to use the Gordon Growth Model valuation approach to come up with a target price.

I used the capital asset pricing model to calculate the cost of equity shown below.

Description Amount Source Risk Free Rate (10-year Treasury) 2.70% Bloomberg Beta (60 month) 0.57 Seeking Alpha Risk Premium 7.30% Assumes 10% expected return Cost of Equity 6.86%

The cost of debt was calculated by annualizing the six months ending interest expense divided by the amount of debt as reported in the company’s Q2 2019 10-Q. I applied the company’s estimated effective tax rate to come up with the after tax cost of debt shown below.

Description Amount Source Cost of Debt 4.00% Estimate from Q2'19 10-Q Tax Rate 24.50% Estimate from Q2'19 10-Q After Tax Cost of Debt 3.02%

For the split between equity and debt, I used the market value of the company’s equity at the time of this article, and the book value of the debt from the Q2 2019 10-Q.

Weights $ In Millions Percentages Source Equity (Market Cap) 24,938 62% Yahoo! Finance Debt 15,256 38% Q2'19 10-Q

Based on these inputs, I calculated a weighted average cost of capital of 5.40%. I used the five-year CAGR of 1.68% for the dividend growth rate, which was pulled from the Seeking Alpha website. Using this approach, I calculated a target price of ~$53 with potential upside around 25% from the current stock price.

The market is concerned about the company’s increase in debt. The current debt to EBITA ratio is around 4.4, which is a bit high for the company. Management currently targets a debt to EBITA ratio of 3.5 by the end of fiscal year 2020, and it seems likely that the company's stock will be undervalued until debt is lowered to this level.

Gordon Growth Calculation Forward Dividend 1.96 WACC 5.40% Dividend Growth Rate 1.68% Target Price $53

Risks

Company Specific Risks

The integration of the Blue Buffalo business is a complex, costly, and time consuming process. General Mills may run into unanticipated problems with achieving cost savings and maintaining existing customers which could negatively impact the company’s financial results.

Management will be focusing a lot of their attention on the transition of the Blue Buffalo business, and other areas of the business could suffer.

Blue Buffalo could underperform in relation to management’s expectations. Management may not be able to maintain the growth rates in revenue and earnings that Blue Buffalo has seen historically.

General Mills has a significant amount of debt. If the company experiences a decline in business, management may need to decrease dividend payments or stop dividend payments all together in order to meet debt obligations.

Industry Specific Risks

The packaged foods industry is very competitive, and General Mills could encounter adverse financial results if consumers lose their favorable perception towards the company’s brands.

The company’s performance depends on management’s ability to anticipate consumer preferences, which includes their tastes, eating habits, and purchasing behaviors. If management is unable to anticipate or identify changes in consumer preferences, the company could lose customers and market share.

The food industry’s growth potential is constrained by population growth. A part of the company’s success depends on its ability to grow faster than populations in target markets. To accomplish this, General Mills will need to increase market share in existing product categories as well as new product categories. The company’s profitability could suffer if management is unable to effectively grow market share.

Takeaway

Overall, General Mills appears undervalued, and the stock looks attractive for investors concerned about a recession. The company’s dividend appears safe even with the increase in debt. The acquisition of Blue Buffalo should help the company’s top-line growth and provide better margins in the next five years.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to click on the “Follow” button to see my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor, and this article is for informational purposes only. Please use your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before making any investment decision.