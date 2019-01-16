Total: Egina Start-Up, $1B Capex Savings

At $60 Brent, cash flow is expected to rise by $7 billion from 2017 to 2020, while ROE will be as high as 12%.

Early January 2019 turned to be the time of revitalized performance of oil supermajors' shares spurred by rebounded Brent. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) represents the buoyant energy investors' sentiment:

Though according to investment banks' targets (which I consider reasonable and realistic) in 2019 the oil benchmark will likely not surpass psychologically important landmark of $80; even $60 is a comfortable level for a few upstream and integrated firms to remain FCF-positive. Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) will generate FCF with $50 Brent, while $40 per barrel makes it possible for Eni (E) to cover capital expenditures fully. So, the shareholders' rewards as dividends and share repurchase programs remain secure despite onerous oil benchmarks' correction. French supermajor Total SA (TOT), a prominent French mammoth, which has recently encouraged shareholders with the timely and unblemished Egina oil field start-up, is also well-prepared. For instance, as it was assured in a presentation during the Investor Day in September, with the current Brent price of around $60, every barrel from deepwater production will bring Total more than $30.

Total SA and deepwater: long-lasting relationship

On January 2, Total SA announced the ramp-up of the giant Egina oil field offshore Nigeria. At the plateau level, the field will produce 200 kboe daily, and that comprises 10% of overall Nigerian oil output. Total's partners are CNOOC, Petrobras Sapetro, and NNPC. The French supermajor is an operator with a 24% stake. It means that at plateau level the field will bring 48 kboepd net to Total, or 1.7% of its average production in 9M FY18. The development phase was notable for phenomenal execution and capital discipline, which resulted in a $1B capex savings. Inter alia, the firm sees possible synergies from the Preowei field, adjacent to the Egina and located in the same block. The Preowei field will likely achieve FID in 2020 with first oil in 2022. Also, the internal rate of return of Total's Nigerian projects will be more than 20% if Brent remains above $50.

At the moment three areas dominate the world's deepwater: the U.S. GoM, Brazil, and West Africa (Nigeria and Angola). French supermajor has a presence in all three, combined with world-class expertise and 20 years of experience. Nowadays deepwater drilling is not similar to the 1990s when it started to gain momentum. Twenty years ago 1,000 meters drilling in Nigeria was perceived as a cutting-edge, now drilling at 2,000 meters depths is almost a regular practice. The Egina field operated by Total is located at water depths from 1,400 to 1,700 meters. The field is the second notable deepwater launch in late 2018. The Kaombo North project in Angola also started production in December, and in 2019 will bring around 69 kboepd net to Total. Its output prognosis includes the Kaombo South; this project is currently under development, and start-up is planned for summer 2019. Next promising venture, the Bonga South West offshore Nigeria will most probably achieve FID by 2020 with first oil by 2024.

Speaking about Total's presence in other vital deepwater areas, I should mention the Jach & Tahiti fields along with Ballymore, North Platte, and Anchor future developments in the GoM and Lapa, Libra and Iara field offshore Brazil. Total SA is also engaged in deepwater exploration in Guyana, Mauritania & Senegal, and South Africa & Namibia.

2019-2020 start-ups

2019 and 2020 will be the years of consistent organic growth with the following projects' start-ups largely contributing to the production and revenue growth:

Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 offshore Norway, Culzean field offshore the UK, Zinia 2 offshore Angola, Kaombo South, first oil in summer 2019, Yamal LNG's 3rd and 4th trains in Russia, Absheron in Azerbaijan.

As it was assured in the 2018 Investor Day presentation, annual capital expenditures in 2019-20 are expected around $15-17B.

Update on valuation

In the previous coverage, I have pointed out that Total SA could be undervalued in both high-end sub-group and peer group itself. As a reminder, I use two groups composed of O&G supermajors. The first one includes ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), the second one encompasses all of them and Norwegian Equinor and Italian Eni. Now I should reiterate the same thesis, though multiples have slightly changed.

Own creation. I used RDS.A class of Shell’s shares. Red cells indicate the highest points in the dataset, white – the lowest. Production data were copied from the most recent earnings announcements.

Since my last coverage, the disposition on the chart I use for comparison of supermajors has changed: during the oil price downturn, BP's EV/EBITDA ratio increased, while RDS's has contracted. Total's multiple has practically not changed. 29 November 2018. The X-axis reflects daily production in barrels of oil equivalent; Y-Axis represents EV/EBITDA multiple. Data from Morningstar and earnings announcements.

15 January 2019.

Despite temporary contraction, Total's EV/EBITDA returned to November's level.

However, from the chart below, it is evident that Mr. Market has a very rigorous opinion on Total's P/E, and only amid lackluster years, he decided to increase the multiple as a result of EPS drop, while share price moved in a relatively tight range.

That is by no means an obstacle for consistent capital gain in the coming years. I have also applied the consensus EPS to figure out the possible share price in 2020 and 2021. According to analysts' hypotheses, EPS will grow steadily at least to 2023, while they expect $5.35 EPS in 2018. 2018 results and outlook presentation will be released on February 7, 2019, and I look forward to it. I also would like to see the balance sheet and especially its current assets section, as far as the working capital build-up hurt net CFFO and FCF in Q3 FY18, but executives assured that this effect was a consequence of consolidation of Maersk Oil, Engie LNG, and Direct Energie. Then, analysts are mainly bullish on 2019 EPS, consensus estimates specify a $5.76 in net shareholders' earnings per share, while the most optimistic forecast in S&P Global dataset I used was $6.68.

Ultimately, even assuming no P/E changes and taking into account consensus EPS, we shall arrive at $73.72 price in 2020. From the $53.81 level on January 15, the upside potential equals 37%.

Why I remain confident in Total's future amid weaker Brent?

First and foremost, Total established itself as a 2nd largest LNG player (Royal Dutch Shell is a leader) in the world. Ichtys and Yamal LNG projects fortify its position. The LNG market opportunities, especially in Asia, will turn into the cash flow stream in the 2020s. Except LNG Total has three other bulwarks: deepwater, petrochemicals, retail & lubricants. The firm used the previous long oil market downturn to purchase promising assets with a substantial discount, and paid less than $2.5 per barrel. Total SA encountered oil market correction in late 2018 with a sound balance sheet and safe liquidity position. Its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 1.6x. Production will grow consistently with a CAGR of 5% in 2017-2022. Operating efficiency remains its credo, as a $3.7B opex reduction target has been increased to $5B by 2020. In 2014, Total production spending was $9.9 per barrel, in 2018 this number fell to $5.5 (according to Investor Day presentation), and by 2020 will decrease even further. Executives clearly understand that even with revenue hurt by commodities market headwinds, lower opex will secure solid EBIT and OCF. The company has an attractive DPS covered by FCF and supported by a $5B share repurchase program in 2018-20. $1.5B has been already spent in 2018. In 2018 interim dividends were increased by 3.2%, and a 10% increase is targeted by 2020. Total currently has a decent dividend yield of 5.37%.

Final thoughts

By virtue of lower leverage and high opex flexibility, Total SA is less dependent on the shift in oil prices. Nevertheless, cheaper Brent will undoubtedly hinder the rapid top line growth. In the article on Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY), I have pointed out that I remain moderately bullish on the Brent price. Sanction waivers for a few Iran's customers will expire in May 2019, and I hope the consequences will offset the impact of new pipelines in the Permian Basin on the global supply spurring the oil prices rebound.

As a final point, it is worth mentioning that in 2019 Total will apply IFRS 16 standard that will impact EBITDA, gearing, etc.

