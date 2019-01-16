Exeter Finance IPO: Too Risky, It Is Not A Buy

The list of shareholders shows Blackstone among the shareholders. As a result, many institutional investors will be interested in understanding what this massive money manager is selling.

While revenue growth and net income growth have been quite impressive in the last three years, Exeter Finance (XTF) seems a risky bet right now. Firstly, the company will have to pay contractual obligations of $1.375 billion in less than a year and $1.788 billion in one to three years. Without a lot of cash in hand, if delinquency ratios increase, the company may need to raise further capital or increase its debt. Additionally, investors will not appreciate that Exeter Finance expects to be controlled after the IPO. Finally, the proceeds will be used to acquire shares from existing shareholders along with other purposes. These features don’t make Exeter Finance a buy.

Business

Founded in 2006, Exeter Finance is a data-driven specialty finance company offering automobile loans in the United States. In addition, the company underwrites, purchases and securitizes retail installment contracts, among other services.

The amount of money managed is quite large. As of September 30, 2018, the company had a total amount of retail installment contracts with an average FICO Score at origination of 567 worth $4 billion. The lines below provide further details on how FICO Score ranks borrowers. The company seems to be providing loans to individuals with high risk. The rates and the net income generated should be ideal. However, investors should understand very clearly that the delinquency ratio on these loans should be elevated. When the economy performs, these loans are very profitable, but when it does not, they become a major issue.

The company seems to be making extensive use of technology-enabled processes that permit modeling risk-adjusted pricing and predictive loss forecasting. With the use of these algorithms, the credit models permit dealers to obtain a credit decision within 30 seconds. It should be quite convenient for consumers. The company notes in the prospectus that the extensive amount of data analyzed and the advanced analytics have permitted to obtain earnings growth. In addition, the business model seems to be quite scalable. With the technology owned, Exeter Finance seems to be able to grow its revenues to higher marks without compromising on credit performance.

Employees And Facilities

The number of employees is elevated, equal to 1,000 employees. Keep in mind that the company commenced its business in 2005, so it has hired on average 83 employees per year. That’s a massive business growth. The image below provides further details about the company’s relationship with its employees:

The company’s head office is in Texas, where Exeter signed lease agreements for a 45,000 square foot, a 50,000 square foot and a 93,000 square foot facility. The agreements will expire in 2019, 2023, and 2024. Investors may want to remember these date as the company may have to pay a bit more for leasing space from 2019. Keep in mind that it may have to negotiate a new lease agreement in less than a year. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Assets

As of September 30, 2018, the company reports an asset/liability ratio of 1.34x. The largest amount of loans to be received was given before 2016. The company reported $2.76 billion in loan receivables in December 2016 and $3.54 billion in September 2018. 89% of the total amount of assets is represented by loans to be received. Investors should understand that if a few loans are not returned, the company may face solvency issues in the following years. The image below provides further details on the total amount of assets:

The Company Financed Its Activity With Notes Payables

As of September 28, 2018, the type of liabilities, the contractual obligations and the interest being paid may scare certain investors. The company reported financial debt of $2.99 billion in notes payables and senior notes of $175 million. Shareholders provided only $0.396 billion as shown in the image below:

The most worrying are the company’s contractual obligations. The company will have to pay $1.375 billion in less than a year and $1.788 billion in one to three years. In total, the company will have to pay a total amount of contractual obligations of $3.876 billion. In addition, Exeter Finance accepted to pay 8.75% senior notes due in June 2023, which may scare certain investors. As of today, the company does not have liquidity to pay these contractual obligations. If certain loans are not paid, the company may need to acquire new debt, which should be even more worrying. Debt holders could own the company, and nothing could be left for shareholders. The image below provides the list of contractual obligations:

Profitable Company With 9.89% Revenue Growth y/y

The company reported revenue growth of 9.89% y/y in December 2017, amounting to $639 million. It is very beneficial. If economic conditions continue to be ideal and the company can deliver the same amount of loans in the future, growth investors will appreciate this name.

With that, value investors should also study this IPO. The company has gone from reporting net income of -$17 million in 2015 to $45.3 million in 2017. The upward trend is very beneficial and did not end there. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Exeter was able to report net income of 57 million, approximately 375% more than what was reported in the same time period in 2017. While past performance should not be used to predict future outcomes, the results have been impressive so far. The images below provide further details on the impressive performance of this financial institution.

Use of Proceeds

The use of proceeds will not be appreciated by investors as they will serve to acquire shares from existing shareholders, among other general corporate purposes. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Blackstone Is A Shareholder Of This Controlled Company

The list of shareholders shows Blackstone among them. As a result, many institutional investors will be interested in understanding what this massive money manager is selling. The list of shareholders is given in the image below:

As noted in the lines below, the company is expected to be controlled after the IPO goes live. As a result, the Board of Directors could be non-independent, which could damage the interests of minority shareholders. Keep in mind that the directors may take decisions to benefit the controlling shareholder, which could destroy value for small stockholders. To sum up, the protection for small shareholders is not that elevated on this name.

Valuation

Many of the small automotive loan providers lose money. Additionally, the big lending corporations do return positive net income, but they may have to offer many types of loans. This situation makes assessing the market capitalization of Exeter Finance a bit difficult. The image below provides information about other peers trading in the United States:

The small peers have market capitalization of more than $84 million. Exeter Finance did report a positive net income of $45 million in 2017. With this in mind, it makes sense that Exeter Finance has a market capitalization of more than $84 million. With that, Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has a market capitalization of more than $10 billion and reports net income of $1.15 billion. In addition, Credit Acceptance (CACC), reporting a net income of $599 million, has a market capitalization of $7.9 billion. With these figures in mind, Exeter Finance could reach a market capitalization of $360 million to $585 million, but no more. The image below provides the market capitalization of the company’s peers:

Conclusion

With 9.89% revenue growth y/y and growing net income of $45 million in 2017, Exeter Finance may look quite interesting for growth investors and value investors. With that said, the company will have to pay contractual obligations of $1.375 billion in less than a year and $1.788 billion in one to three years. It is not ideal since the company does not seem to have sufficient liquidity. If the delinquency ratios increase, the company may need to raise further capital or increase its debt. Both options are not great for shareholders. Additionally, it is not ideal either that the company expects to be a controlled entity after the IPO goes live. Shareholders may not be that protected on this name. On the top of it, the proceeds will be used to acquire shares from existing shareholders, among other purposes. To sum up, many things need to be changed in Exeter Finance to become a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.