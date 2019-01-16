5 Ways To Beat The Market: Value Update

Value underperformed across capitalization levels in 2018. Those who believe in its long-run outperformance may see opportunities in the U.S. and globally.

The second of five strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "value factor" that has seen stocks with these characteristics outperform the broader market.

The number of households owning stocks outside of their retirement accounts has been falling. Income and wealth inequality have been increasing.

In my ongoing series on "5 Ways to Beat the Market", I examine simple low cost factor tilts or alternative weighting schemes that have delivered long-run market-beating risk-adjusted returns. If these five strategies deliver structural alpha, there must be counterfactual portfolios that underperform. In Monday's article, I showed that size has delivered long-run structural alpha. The counterfactual portfolio would be large caps. In De-Fanged: Why Megacaps Underperform, I showed that the highest market capitalization stocks have delivered returns significantly below the broad market over time.

In my second of "5 Ways to Beat the Market", I am covering Value. Value stocks typically trade at lower ratios of book value, earnings, or cash flow. The counterfactual portfolio to Value is typically viewed as Growth, companies where the market has bid up the share price on a view of above market future earnings growth.

To examine a long-run study of Value, I again turned to the Kenneth French data library. Along with Chicago professor and Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama, the pair created the Fama-French Three-Factor Model, which posited that market returns could be better described by including two factors - size and value - that had delivered historical outperformance. In a dataset dating back more than ninety years, I have tabled the historical total returns of subdivisions of the U.S. stock market based on size and a value measure based on market-to-book.

That table is quite interesting. Across the two dimensions, value has outperformed growth and as previously discussed small stocks outperform large stocks. The value premium is particularly robust among small caps. Over ninety-plus years, that 5+% outperformance for small-cap value versus small-cap growth would compound to more than 100x greater wealth. Value has delivered lower excess returns in the large-cap space, and large-cap growth actually outpaced small-cap growth.

While value has outperformed growth over time, that was not the case in 2018. Growth outperformed value across small, mid-cap, and large cap stocks. Each of the S&P index value funds - small (IJS), medium (IJJ), and large (RPV) produced returns worst than -12%. These were the sharpest annual declines since 2008.

Source: Bloomberg

Value tends to deliver its long-run outperformance in up years for the market and early in economic recoveries. This past year saw outperformance for dividend growth and low volatility, which tend to outperform during the correction phase of business cycles. Growth tends to outperform late in the cycle as optimism peaks and investors crowd into growth stories as economic growth begins to decelerate and breadth narrows.

This performance pattern in 2018 does not necessarily signal that a turn in the business cycle is afoot. In my Portfolio Positioning article for 2019, I suggested that the Fed was likely to pause in the first half of 2019 and that compressed valuations looked more compelling. This suggests that Value can rebound. While this is a U.S. focused article, the outperformance of Value has held in other markets around the world over long-time intervals as well. Late in 2018, I added to globally diversified value funds - like iShares MSCI EAFE Value (EFV) at high single-digit multiples of trailing earnings. If Value is a global phenomenon, then I am going to move some funds out of the relatively outperforming U.S. market to find international opportunities. The underperformance of Value in the U.S. and across the globe in 2018 could provide investors with a long-term constructive view on Value's long-run outperformance an opportunity to add exposure at a cheaper price.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPV,EFV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.