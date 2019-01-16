Apple's Stock Is Witnessing Bullish Momentum

Apple's (AAPL) stock may be about to turn the corner and start to rise again based on technical analysis and some bullish options bets. It may result in the stock climbing to as high as $182 in the coming months, following the company's fiscal first quarter results.

There are reasons for this newfound optimism and potential change in direction for the shares. There are fresh reports that Apple is in talks with Medicare plans to sell its Apple Watch to seniors. Additionally, there have been recent reports that weak iPhone sales may have been a result of users merely choosing to upgrade their batteries. Finally, a recent survey from 110 chief information officers have revealed more spending on iOS products in 2019.

Strengthening Charts

The chart reveals that the stock is nearing a technical breakout should it rise above $155. That's the price that stock gapped lower following news Apple was reducing its revenue guidance for the fiscal first quarter. Additionally, $155 has served as significant support and resistance many times since the spring of 2017. The chart also suggests the stock could rise back to roughly $165 in the medium term, and perhaps as high as $182 over the longer term.

Another positive sign is that the stock has broken free of a downtrend which has been in place since mid-December. That was when the stock fell from roughly $182 to $142.

Finally, the relative strength index (RSI) is breaking out from a downtrend of its own and is starting to rise. The RSI hit oversold levels below 30 in late December. Now the RSI has turned higher, creating a bullish divergence, a reversal of the trend. It suggests that bullish momentum is returning to the stock.

Bullish Bets Rise

Recently there has been an increasing level of interest in the calls options set to expire on Feb. 15 at the $160 and $165 strike price. Open interest levels for the calls have steadily increased since the beginning of 2019, suggesting some traders are getting more bullish on Apple. Open interest for the $160 calls has climbed to nearly 22,000 open contracts from 11,500 contracts on Jan. 3. Meanwhile, the $165 calls have increased by to 17,000 open contracts from just 7,600 on Jan. 3.

A buyer of the $165 calls would need the stock to rise to roughly $166.60 to break even on a trade by the middle of February.

(Trade Alert)

Products Are Strong

Investors have often cried that Apple is not innovating enough, but the Apple watch may prove to be its most innovative product yet, nearly replacing the need for a phone and serving as a critical device for monitoring severe health issues. According to CNBC, there are reports that Apple is working with Medicare plans to get the Apple watch to seniors at risk of falls or cardiac events.

Additionally, Apple Insider reported there might be a push among companies to upgrade to iOS devices in 2019. The survey found that 54% of the CIO's plan to invest more over the next 12 months on iOS hardware. The enterprise customer may turn out to a bright spot for Apple once again.

Additionally, Digital Trends has reported that nearly 11 million users choose to take advantage of the Apple battery offering in 2018. The question is how many of these users decided to keep their existing phones because the new batteries helped to improved performance? It's a question one can never know. However, the article does note that demand was nearly 10 times more than the Apple expectations. Even if 1 million users decided to hold back, opting for the new battery instead of the new phone, it could have cut revenue for the new phone by $750 million or more, assuming the $750 price tag on the iPhone XR before the new discounts. It certainly would not have saved the quarter, but the higher uptake of the battery may have created an illusion that iPhone users were opting for other cheaper products.

Risks

There are plenty of risks for Apple with the biggest centered around Apple's quarterly results in just a few weeks. Investors will be listening carefully to Apple’s second quarter guidance. A disappointment could send the stock back to its previous lows.

For the first time, Apple has said it will give more color around its services unit. This could prove to be a big boost for the stock or prove to be a significant disappointment. It also isn't certain just how much transparency Apple will provide around iPhone sales either.

Meanwhile, the technical chart would suggest that if shares cannot rise above $155, the stock could be on its way back to $142.

What Now?

While Apple's stock appears to be a risky bet over the next couple of weeks, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic on the stock over the longer term as the company continues to create innovative products. The options and chart seem to agree that momentum in the stock is quickly turning more bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.