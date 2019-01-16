Exelixis Inc.: Time To Buy

Recently, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the company’s collaborating product MINNEBRO with Daiichi Sankyo’s (OTCPK: OTCPK:DSKYF) for the treatment of hypertension and Exelixis will receive $20 million. In addition, in December, Exelixis (EXEL) in collaboration with Ipsen (OTCPK: OTCPK:IPSEF) has initiated a phase 3 pivotal trial of their lead product CABOMETYX in combination with TECENTRIQ versus sorafenib which is inefficacy in untreated hepatocellular.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is a biotechnology firm headquartered in the San-Francisco that focuses on the finding and developing of therapies for thyroid cancer and renal cell, or kidney cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and was listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in April 2000, raising $118 million at $13.00 per share. Currently, it has a market cap of ~7.4 billion and trades above $24.00 a share.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has had a stressful 2018. Despite the fact that it has beaten analysts’ earning forecasting’s for the past three quarters, the stock tumbled more than 54 percent from the January and continued that decline through the end of October. But it has ended, and after Exelixis beat Q3 expectations by $0.22 (115.78% surprise), shares are up ~ 22.37% YTD from the bottom line, outperforming the industry average by 12% as of January,12,2019.

The case for Exelixis

The company has two lead medicines CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ. COMETRIQ is recommended for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. COMETRIQ made around $4.6 million of net revenue in the Q3 and represents approximately 3% of the company's net product revenue.

CABOMETYX, the drug is indicated for the treatment of all cases of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and was approved for first-line treatment of RCC in 2017. CABOMETYX tablets for oral use are supplied as film-coated tablets containing 20 mg, 40 mg, or 60 mg of cabozantinib. The compound is the S- malate salt is a white to off-white solid that discovered by Exelixis and inhibits the activity of tyrosine kinases. In recent news on May, 29, Exelixis reported that the FDA accepted for the filling the additional New Drug Application for CABOMETYX, the tablets are approved in the United States, European Union and a couple of other countries. Important to note that cabozantinib is developed in the USA and in partnership and license agreement with Ipsen (OTCPK: OTCPK:IPSEF) for the commercialization rights outside of the U.S., Canada, and Japan (where Exelixis entered into license agreement with Takeda (TAK) (OTCPK: OTCPK:TKPHF)). Exelixis receives development, regulatory and first-sale milestone payments from both agreements.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a significant indication with an estimated 800,000 new cases each year worldwide, with ~40,000 in the U.S. As shown below, U.S. drug-treated patients expect to rise in the coming years.

Currently, sorafenib is the only systemic therapy option for the first-line treatment of advanced, unresectable HCC. In such an event, it is a significant growth opportunity for Exelixis. During treatment, patients will take cabometyx for 7 months on average (cabometyx highlights) at a wholesale acquisition cost for the company of $13,750/month, estimating approximately 11000 2L RCC patients in the U.S. This implies net annual sales of $1 billion. Important to note that the main US patent for cabozantinib expires in September 2026.

This comment was made by Mike Morrissey, who is the President and CEO of the Exelixis:

We are aggressively advancing the cabozantinib regulatory and development program.

Notably, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global liver cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 1.47 billion by 2022.

Pipeline

According to the forward-looking statement:

Exelixis’ plans to reinvest in its business to maximize the potential of the company’s pipeline, including through targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery.

So, the company is exploring cabozantinib in combination with various checkpoint inhibitors in over 14 oncology indications. CABOMETYX’s ability to cause clinical benefit in combination with other inhibitors is a key growth driver. As a result, Exelixis and Ipsen have initiated the Phase 3 trial of COSMIC-312 that aims to include ~640 patients.

The arms include:

Cabozantinib (40 mg) + atezolizumab

Sorafenib

Cabozantinib (60 mg)

If combination shows clinical benefit, the company would be eligible to receive contingent payment up to $520.3 million associated with sales volume milestones ranging from 22% to 26% contingent upon sales thresholds and territories. Moreover, the European Commission has confirmed the positive CHMP opinion for cabozantinib for the treatment of HCC in adults previously treated with sorafenib and this is an enormous market penetration opportunity in this space for the drug. Even if the drug will gain ~15-18% market shares, cabometyx would be considerably more valuable. As a result, it will add up to around ~$700 million annual sales.

This comment was made after cabometyx EU approval by Harout Semerjian, Chief Commercial Officer of Ipsen:

Today’s European Commission approval of CABOMETYXprovides a much-needed new option for HCC patients. Until now, physicians in Europe had only one approved therapy for the second-line treatment of this aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancer. We are proud to offer CABOMETYX as an innovative treatment that has been shown to extend survival in previously treated patients with HCC. This new indication reinforces Ipsen’s commitment to improving patients’ lives through the expansion of the clinical benefit of CABOMETYX in the treatment of solid tumors

So, expansion of the drug in EU should provide a reasonable boost in revenue, confirming good company’s investment which represent 36% of the total current assets.

Financials

With CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ as commercial assets of the company, Exelixis Inc. turned profitable in 2017. In 2017, it registered an operating income of $166.9 million. In the third quarter, the company has registered net income per share of $0.41, and net income of $126.6 million which rises in compare with previous quarter by 45%.

For the current year, Wall Street analyst expects the company will be able to generate YoY sales growth of 81.30% at $820.3 million. For fiscal 2019, analysts’ sales forecasts stand at $909.11 million, proposing a sales growth of approximately 11%.

As of September 30, 2018, Exelixis Inc. closed the third quarter with a cash balance of $353.6 million which is 45% of the total current assets, total assets of $1.02 billion, and total liabilities of $108.4 million

This implies a quick ratio above eight, outperforming the industry average by 2.39x. Thus, investors may want to be satisfied with the company`s financial situation. Exelixis Inc. has a confident balance sheet without debt which is a huge advantage for this biotech as it gives the firm a strong position to assume debt in the future to support its growth.

As seen above, in the three-month ended September 30, 2018, biotech has recognized total revenue of $225.3 million, which includes net product revenues of $162.9 million earned from cabometyx and cometriq. Also, $62.4 million Exelixis was recognized from their collaborations. Keep in mind that lead products have generated more than 70 percent of revenue. Moreover, R&D expense made up 44% of total operating expenses in the Q3. The current ratio of Exelixis Inc. stands at 8.66, outperforming the industry average by 0.26x. Thus, the company seems to have enough liquidity to finance its colossal R&D pipeline.

Valuation

Despite the fact that the stock holds P/B ratio of 7.85, while its industry has an average P/B of 3.2, I convinced EXEL to be a strong buy even at this point. In my view, the current market cap of about $7B and its current price/sales of ~9.6 tell me the stock is undervalued.

Even if we foresee the company burning about $1B potential annual sales of cabozantinib for HCC in the U.S only, net earnings based on a 49.5% net profit margin will be $490 million. According to the 10-Q, based on 302.8M shares outstanding and forward P/E of 18.71, implies the stock price of $30.27 and price/sales ~10. Of note, I do not use potential sales outside the U.S because of the risk associated with market penetration. Finally, a P/E ratio of 20.47 looks undervalued versus its industry's average P/E of 25.7. Exel's P/E has been as high as 153.89 and as low as 13.47, with a median of 45. Furthermore, the company has enough cash to develop their 14 oncology and generate more sales in the future.

Considering these aspects, I believe EXEL to be a value buy at these trading standpoints.

Technical outlook

To get a picture of what is going on with EXEL, we turn to the daily chart. As seen in the chart below, the price has set a higher adjusted close price below the upper-line of the upward channel. The price has broken $22.00 resistance line a few days ago and accrued above the neckline of an inverse head and shoulders pattern which represent boxed areas in the chart, indicating possible upside gains.

In the chart above we can see the following implications:

The intersection between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA (bullish signal). The MACD is rising, adding further persuasion to the bull case. The shares are above the 200-day SMA, exceeding the SMA by 21%.

In addition, let’s discuss the option activity in detail. As seen in the table below, the call option with the price strike of $27.00 that expires on January 18, 2019 rises in price by 50%.

The call option with the price strike of $30.00 that expires on February 15, 2019 rises in price by 34.62%, and the call option with the strike price of $31.00 that expires on the same date rises in price by 33.33%.

The call option with the price strike of $32.00 that expires on May 15, 2019 rises in price by 91.94%

As a result, these options activity implies a high probability that the shares will rally from current levels, indicating further conviction to the possible bull case.

Conclusion

The mid-term and long-term market sentiment for EXEL is bullish because Exelixis Inc. is a great firm that has few drugs under commercialization and partnerships which is the diversified source of its revenue. Also, the company has enormous growth drivers as the company develops its pipeline with solid future growth potential. However, according to the 52-week range, EXEL is a very volatile stock and investors should be aware of the risks associating with the high-growth biotech firm.

In my opinion, EXEL is a great candidate to buy at these levels from a fundamental and technical standpoint.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.