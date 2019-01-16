Searching The Housing Market For A Rationalization

We look for evidence of this in the housing data.

Many commentators have pointed to the housing market as the rationalization of this fear.

We have been arguing, and continue to argue, that the fear exhibited lately by market participants is premature and irrational. Of course, since it's fear that drives markets, the market has been driven into a correction. Although fundamentals do not drive markets, they do establish and support technical primary trends in markets, and we argue that, at the moment, the fundamentals continue to support a bullish primary trend.

Last week, we showed that the economy is still in the expansionary part of the cycle, which means that the drop in equity prices is a normal correction, not the start of a bear trend. This week, we look at the housing market. Many commentators have opined that the housing market is weakening and that this weakening is a sure sign of an impending recession. Let’s see how much evidence there is for this.

Housing starts

The chart below shows how housing starts of one-family units declines for several years before a recession takes hold. Housing starts have not even begun to decline (chart below).

Construction starts of multiple-unit structures, although decreasing for most of the first half of 2018, managed a 30% increase in the second half of the year (chart below).

Home Vacancy Rate

The home vacancy rate always increases in the lead up to recessions. The vacancy rate has been decreasing ever since the housing bubble burst.

Housing Sales

Much has been made of the recent dip in new home sales. However, this dipping pattern does not occur exclusively as a lead up to recessions. As the chart below demonstrates, this pattern can occur without indicting a nearby recession. At this point it's a neutral indicator (chart below).

And when it comes to existing home sales, they increased during Q4 (chart below).

And the inventory of existing single-family homes decreased in the second half of last year (chart below).

Housing Prices

Despite slowing house sales, the price of homes has not suffered very much. The chart below shows that the average house price is down only slightly from recent highs.

Looking at the median sales price, we see that there was a dip in price in 2018. Such dips, however, while probably necessary, are not sufficient to declare an impending recession. Dips in prices happen on a regular basis without leading to a recession (chart below).

In summary, if you are looking for a rationalization of the fear that drove the stock market down, you won’t find it in the housing market. We find no reason to fear an impending recession. We have experienced a normal correction within an ongoing bull market.

