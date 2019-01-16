Duke Energy And NextEra Energy: 2 Utilities I Hope To Buy In 2019

The March to Freedom Fund already contains 40 names, so my wife and I have to be choosy about adding new stocks to our portfolio. I do want to up the size that the defensive sector occupies in our portfolio. I've discussed two healthcare companies that I would like to purchase in 2019; so today, I will look at two utility companies that I am interested in owning.

I said in our 2018 review that I wanted to increase the size of the utility portion of our holdings. As of the end of 2018, Utilities made up just 3.5% of our portfolio and contributed just over 5% to our dividend income. I like companies in this sector because they often offer generous dividend yields. Utilities are more recession proof than companies in other sectors because customers will likely do everything they can to keep power in their homes and businesses even when the economy is weak.

I recently discussed WEC Energy Group (WEC) and while that stock is still under consideration for purchase, I want to look at two new ones in this article.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (DUK) has been in business since the early 1900s. The company provides electricity to customers in Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and Kentucky. It provides gas to customers in Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. In total, Duke Energy has nearly nine million customers. This makes Duke Energy one of the largest providers of energy in the country. The company had more than $22 billion in revenue in 2017 and has a current market cap of almost $60 billion.

Shares of Duke Energy increased 2.6% in 2018, fairing much better than the S&P 500. The market index lost more than 6% last year. Let's review the company's most recent financial report, dividend history, and my valuation to see if the stock is a good buy today.

Duke Energy reported financial results for the third quarter on November 2nd.

Source: Duke Energy's Third Quarter Results Presentation, slide 4.

Duke Energy's adjusted earnings per share or EPS totaled $1.65 in the quarter. This topped estimates by $0.13 per share and improved 3.8% from the previous year. Tax reform passed at the end of 2017 added $0.06 to EPS results. Revenue grew 2.3% to $6.63 billion, beating the market's expectations by $60 million.

Helping to grow earnings during the quarter was a 1.5% increase in the company's customer base, leading to a 1.8% increase in energy demand. Duke Energy has also had rate increases take place in North Carolina. South Carolina is expected to grant a rate increase in 2019 as well. An increase in manufacturing led to higher energy usage among the company's industrial customers.

Duke Energy, along with Southern Company (SO) and Dominion Energy (D), are working together on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. This underground pipeline will transport natural gas from West Virginia to Virginia and North Carolina. Construction has been halted due to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's finding that the pipeline may harm protected species along the route. The utility companies have stated that they conducted exhaustive studies to determine the best route for the pipeline and are confident that construction will resume at some point.

As with any utility company, Duke Energy must contend with weather-related issues. Hurricane Florence hit during the company's third quarter, causing more than 1.8 million people to lose power in the Carolinas. 93% of those impacted saw power restored within five days. Hurricane Michael caused more than a million power outages in the Carolinas and Florida. 90% of these outages were restored within three days. A relatively quick response to these incidents has made asking for rate hikes from state regulators, which all utilities must do, much easier.

Duke Energy increased the low end of its EPS guidance for 2018 on the conference call. The company now expects a midpoint for EPS of $$4.75, up from $4.70 previously. This guidance is also slightly above the average analysts' estimate of $4.72 per share. Duke Energy also expects a compound annual growth rate of 4-6% through 2022. For a utility company, this type of earnings growth is solid and help lead to dividend increases.

Duke Energy saw a 12% increase in EPS from 2008 to 2009, an excellent result during a very tough period in time for the economy. At the same time, the company increased its share count. Duke Energy has a history of issuing new equity. Shares outstanding increased ~65% between 2008 and 2017. This has negatively impacted EPS growth. The company's ten-year compound annual growth rate or CAGR is just 3.4% for the past ten years. That growth rate drops to 1.2% for the past five years.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 3.5% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 2.9% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 3.1% per year over the past ten years.

Utility companies are known as slow growers and this moniker fits Duke Energy when it comes to dividend growth. The company did give shareholders a 4.3% increase, the payment made this past September. This raise is above any of the long-term growth rates I just listed. Duke Energy has a current yield of 4.43%, well above the 2.07% yield of the S&P 500 and the 2.71% yield of the 10-Year Treasury bond.

Using the company's new annualized dividend of $3.71 and expected EPS of $4.75 for 2018, the payout ratio is 78%. This is slightly below the five- and ten-year average payout ratios of 81.4% and 80.7%, respectively. Utility companies often have high payout ratios, so the current figure doesn't frighten me.

If you're not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are currently. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target. I am willing to pay 5% above fair value for shares of companies with more than a decade of dividend growth because these companies have demonstrated the ability to grow dividends during various portions of the economic cycle.

Duke Energy has more than 10 years of dividend growth, so I am willing to pay 5% above my fair value estimate for the stock. I am willing to overpay to acquire shares because the company has shown a commitment to dividend growth. Duke Energy also managed to increase its dividend during the last recession, show the company to be fairly recession proof.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 4.43% 14 2.9% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5-Year Avg. P/E 2 / A 17.6 18.9 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $88 $79.58 $87 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $90.08 $80.78 Under $90

Before purchasing a stock, I consult Value Line's safety and financial strength ratings. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for financial strength. Value Line gives Duke Energy a 2 for safety and an A for financial strength. Both ratings meet my criteria for purchasing stocks.

Using the current share price of $83.66 and Duke Energy's EPS guidance of $4.75 for 2018, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio or P/E of 17.6. The company's five-year average P/E ratio is 18.9, so the stock's valuation is 7.3% undervalued against its own history. I should also note that the company's P/E ratio is below the 19.9 P/E ratio of the S&P 500.

CFRA has a one-year price target of $88, which would give investors a 5.2% gain from the current share price. CFRA's fair value for shares of Duke Energy is $79.58. This means shares are trading at a premium of 4.9% to their fair value estimate.

Morningstar estimates fair value to be $87, roughly 4% below the most recent closing price.

Value Engine has a one-year price target of $90.08, which would result in a 7.7% gain if achieved. They estimate fair value to be $80.78, which would put shares at 3.4% overvalued.

Using the average of these metrics, I find that fair value for Duke Energy is right around $86 per share. I find that shares of the company are 2.6% undervalued as of Monday. With more than a decade of dividend growth, I would be willing to pay 5% above my fair value estimate. Any price under $90 makes Duke Energy a buy.

NextEra Energy Partners

Founded in 1925, NextEra Energy (NEE) is an electric utility with operations in Florida. The company is made up of two divisions: Florida Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources. Florida Power & Light is a regulated utility that provides energy to 4.9 million customers. NextEra Energy Resources is the world's largest generator of wind and solar energy. The company had more than $17 billion in sales in 2017 and has a current market cap of almost $82 billion.

NextEra Energy's stock increased more than 11% in 2017, vastly outperforming the market. Is the stock a buy after such a gain?

NextEra Energy reported third quarter financial results on October 23rd.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' Third Quarter Results Presentation, slide 10.

NextEra Energy earned $2.18 per share, topping estimates by $0.03. This was a 17.8% increase from the same quarter of 2017. Revenue declined by 8.1% to $4.42 billion. This missed estimates by $490 million.

Florida Power & Electric saw net income grow 15.5%. This division received approval for a rate increase in early 2018. The economy of its footprint has been very good, with unemployment in Florida below 4% at the end of 2018.

The NextEra Energy Resources segment grew adjusted net income 19%. The company saw origination in renewable energy reach record levels in the third quarter. More than 1,400 megawatts of projects were added to the backlog during the quarter, with the majority going to wind projects. This segment's backlog of 9,300 megawatts is now larger than the entire renewable portfolio just a few years ago. NextEra Energy's focus on renewable energy is a large reason why I am interested in owning the stock. NextEra Energy should benefit as the U.S. becomes a leader in renewable energy.

NextEra Energy is also growing through acquisitions. The company paid more than $5 billion in cash to Southern Company to acquire electric utility Gulf Power, gas utility Florida City Gas, and two non-regulated utilities. This purchase will absorb $1.4 billion in debt but is expected to add as much as $0.15 and $0.20 to EPS in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

NextEra Energy expects to earn $7.70 per share in 2018, which would be a 15% improvement from 2017. The company saw a slight decline in EPS during the last recession, a result that not many other businesses could produce. NextEra Energy has grown EPS at a CAGR of 5.1% over the past ten years, but 6.8% over the past five years. I like that the company's growth rate has improved in the near term. This has allowed the company to grow dividends at a higher rate.

NextEra Energy has 24 years of dividend growth, moving the company very close to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat. The company has increased its dividend by:

By an average of 10.7% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 10.4% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 9.1% per year over the past ten years.

Whereas Duke Energy's dividend growth was on the low side, NextEra Energy has offered nearly double-digit increases for most of the last decade. In fact, the growth rates are increasing over time. The company paid out $3.93 in dividends last year. Using the company's expected EPS of $7.70, the payout ratio is 57.7%. This is very low for a utility company. The company's five- and ten-year average payout ratios are 51% and 48.7%, respectively. So while the dividend payout ratio is low for the utility sector, it is above NextEra Energy's longer term figures.

NextEra Energy gave shareholders a 13% raise for the upcoming March payment. The stock's yield of 2.59% is above the yield of the S&P 500 but below the yield of most utility companies. Given NextEra Energy's dividend streak and growth rates, I don't mind the company's low yield for its sector.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 2.59% 24 10.4% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5-Year Avg P/E 1 / A+ 22 17 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $185 $246.09 $156 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $191.04 $162.01 Under $174

NextEra Energy receives a 1 for safety and an A+ for financial strength from Value Line. Both ratings are above what I am looking for in these categories.

Using Monday's closing price of $171.23 and expected EPS of $7.70 for the year, NextEra Energy trades with a P/E of 22.2. The stock's five-year average P/E is 17. The current valuation is a 23.6% premium to the stock's five-year average P/E.

CFRA has a one-year price target of $185 for NextEra Energy. This would offer investors an 8% gain if reached from the current price. CFRA's fair value is $246.09, meaning shares are trading at a 43.7% discount to their fair value estimate.

Morningstar has a fair value of $156, which would make the stock 8.9% overvalued.

Value Engine has a one-year price target of $191.04, which would have shares at 11.6% undervalued. Their fair value for NextEra Energy is $162.01. Shares trade at a 5.4% premium to this estimate.

I am removing CFRA's fair value of $246.09 from my estimate for NextEra Energy because their fair value is so far above all of the other metrics that I feel that this may not be accurate figure. When their fair value is removed, the remaining metrics place fair value at $165. At the current price, I find that NextEra shares are 3.6% overvalued.

As with Duke Energy, I am willing to pay 5% above my fair value estimate due to the company's long track record of dividend growth. Under $174 and I would be a buyer of NextEra Energy.

Conclusion

Due to capital restraints, we can't own every single company that we like in our portfolio. There are a few names that I would like to see in the March to Freedom Fund. I am also looking to increase our exposure to the utility sector as these companies offer fairly stable yields.

Duke Energy offers a very generous yield. The company also saw growth in its customer base and an increase in energy demand. The company's low EPS growth rate makes Duke Energy much more of an income play in my book.

NextEra Energy may lack for a utility-like dividend, but the company has almost a quarter century of dividend growth. Dividend growth rates have also increased in the past few years. The company's renewable energy business is different from many other utility companies. This business has become very large for NextEra Energy. To me, NextEra Energy is more of a growth stock than your traditional utility company.

While I find Duke Energy to be undervalued and NextEra Energy to be slightly overvalued, I find that both utility companies qualify for purchase at the moment. I hope to add one or both names to our portfolio by the end of 2019.

What are your thoughts on these two utility companies? Is there a company in the sector you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.