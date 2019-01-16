Why We Will Continue To Hold McKesson

We have consistently stated that even if there is a serious disruption in this sector, McKesson (MCK) has enviable logistics, procurement, and distribution assets at its disposal. These assets and expertise give this stock significant downside protection, in our opinion, as they would be continued to be used in some shape or form. We believe McKesson has pivoted well in recent times in the face of fierce pricing pressures. The company took action and restructured by reducing overhead and by beefing up its numbers with Albertsons and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Although McKesson shares have rallied more than 10% over the past 3 weeks, we remain underwater on our position. In this article, we are going to delve into McKesson's declining profit margins. Profit margins in this sector have always been razor-thin, so the recent decline in this metric as far as McKesson is concerned would definitely not have gone unnoticed. Currently, McKesson's gross margin and operating margins have declined to 5.4% and 1.4% respectively. These numbers may look poor on the surface but profit margins are not the be-all and end-all of a successful business as long as other key metrics stack up. Let's discuss.

Currently, McKesson is increasing its top-line revenues at a run rate of about 3% per year on average. This number may be below the 5%+ "3-year average number", but despite the price squeeze we have seen in recent times, the appetite definitely still seems to be there for revenues to grow consistently. From rising revenues, the objective is to accomplish rising operating income which again the company is achieving.

Operating income over a trailing 12-month average currently comes in at almost $3 billion. This key metric over the past decade has almost tripled whereas top-line sales have only doubled throughout that time frame. We also like that the firm's free cash flow coverage has remained very consistent over the past decade. This is the first part of the equation regarding McKesson. The firm has a proven track record of converting sales into profit and then into cash.

Assets, though, are what essentially grow sales every year. Growing assets are the foundation of every successful business. This is where the price to book ratio comes in which basically informs us about how much assets we are getting from our investment. With McKesson's market cap now coming in at around $23.7 billion, the current price to book ratio is hovering around 2.5. This is right on the industry average but well below McKesson's 5-year average of about 4.2.

This may be oversimplified, but this metric is where investors who are sitting on the fence should be focusing their attention on. Historically, whenever McKesson's book multiple was this low, share price gains always came in the aftermath. Why? Because the company continued to increase its assets which later resulted in more sales. Assets can increase on a balance sheet if rising sales give way to rising profits and cash which can then be used to buy more assets. Presently, the numbers and forward-looking projections are suggesting that this successful cycle is not at risk of changing anytime soon in McKesson.

Remember, as long as the sales and book multiple stack up, we should not have to be overly concerned with McKesson's profit margin. The firm's current sales multiple which is slightly higher than 0.1 is at its lowest level over the past decade (sales though are rising). The book multiple as stated is well below its historic averages (company assets continue to rise in dollars).

We believe these key metrics will gradually rise over the next year or so which should result in margins following suit. The scale of this company, as well as the bullish fundamentals in the pharmaceutical and specialty drug areas, should result in a bounce back in the share price of McKesson before long. Remaining long.

