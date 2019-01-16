Hidden Gems: Equitable Group Inc.

Equitable Group has evolved beyond an alternative lender and launched EQ Bank, a fintech bank that offers a variety of savings options for consumers.

Canada’s alternative lending market has been under pressure ever since Home Capital Group got embroiled in a mortgage scandal.

A couple of years ago, I wrote about Home Capital Group's (OTCPK:HMCBF) Mortgage issues. In essence, an internal investigation found that brokers had falsified income information which led to a mass suspension of mortgage brokers and a loss on loan originations. The company was scrutinized for a lack of disclosure and it led to fears of a systematic industry issue.

Although no wide-spread issue has been since identified, alternative lenders have been trading at cheap valuations ever since.

It does not help matters when the bears south of the border have long been calling for the demise of Canada's housing market. They have been calling for a market crash for the better part of the past decade. We are still waiting.

Rising interest rates and new mortgage stress test rules have only compounded the bear thesis. What some fail to understand however, is that these factors are actually a positive for alternative lenders. Home buyers who do not pass the stress tests and fail to quality for a mortgage turn to alternative lenders for financing. A recent report covering the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) confirmed as much.

One of the best performing alternative lenders is Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF). The company is posting record results and has been raising its dividend at a torrid pace. Equitable is also evolving and is no longer a pure-play alternative lender.

The company launched EQ Bank in 2016 and has grown to be Canada’s ninth largest Schedule I Chartered bank with over $27 billion in assets. Branded as “Canada’s Challenger Bank” Equitable is aggressively positioning itself as a viable alternative to Canada’s Big 5 banks.

It is taking a disruptive approach to Canada’s traditional banking model. In doing so, it targets segments in which it can improve the banking experience for customers. The strategy is working.

Year-over-year, the company has grown EQ bank deposits by 31% to almost $2.1 billion. Its alternative single family assets segment has grow in the low teens and its commercial lending portfolio grew 27% in the past year.

Equitable Group’s stock is mis-priced

The market is currently valuing the company at a price of 6.6 times earnings. This is significantly below peers such as Home Capital Group (10.45) and First National Financial (OTCPK:FNLIF)(9.70). Likewise, it is also significantly below the industry average of 10.24.

There is no reason for this gap to exist.

At 14.57%, its return on equity is much higher than the industry average of 9.50%, comparable to First National (15.31%) and significantly above Home Capital Group (6.90%).

Net Income has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 16.69% over the past five years. This is tops among the trio and well above an average industry loss of 6.69%.

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 25.32% over the past five years. This is almost double that of First National (13.20%), and well above Home Capital’s negative growth (-1.14%). The industry average is 8.72%.

Over the next five years, analysts expect the company to grow earnings per share by an average of 24% annually. This compares favorably to the projected growth rates of First National (16.10%) and Home Capital (5%).

Equitable Group has a strong history of meeting internal guidance. In 2018, the company has met or outperformed all of its targets despite some of the regulatory risks as described in further detail below.

The company is also making strategic acquisitions which will bolster its growth profile. In early December, it announced its intention to buy Bennington Financial in an all-cash deal worth $47 million. Upon closing, the deal will be immediately accretive and add approximately $0.375 to earnings per share.

The company's expected growth rates are slightly above its historical averages. That being said, it has a consistent track record of meeting analysts estimates. In the past 12 quarters, the company posted 7 beats (greater than 2%), 4 earnings that were inline with expectations and only 1 miss (greater than 2%). As such, investors can rest assured that analysts estimates are within reach. In fact, given analysts' propensity to underestimate the company, I would argue they may even be on the low side.

It is not surprising that Equitable keeps coming up on my screens as one of the cheapest financial companies in Canada. Given its market size, the company is not as well known which may be playing a factor in its lack of attention from investors. There appears to be no justification for the gap from a fundamentals perspective.

The opportunity for Alpha exists as it trades at a significant discount to its peers, despite continued performance and a more impressive growth profile.

The stock is undervalued

While the majority of its peers have since recovered a great deal since Home Capital sent ripples through the industry, Equitable has not. As mentioned, its current P/E is well below industry averages and it is trading below book value. Likewise, as per the F.A.S.T Graphs below, you can see it is also well below its own historical averages.

The company is also trading at a ridiculous cheap P/E to growth (NYSE:PEG) ratio of 0.27. The PEG is a measure of valuation based on growth rates. The metric was made famous by famed value investor Peter Lynch. As a rule of thumb, a PEG under one signifies that its share price is not keeping up with expected growth rates. Thus, it is undervalued. On the flip side, a lower growth rate and a high P/E would lead to a PEG above one. In these cases, the argument is that the stock is trading at levels that exceed its growth rate. As such, it is considered overvalued.

As with any metric, it is best used when compared against industry averages. The Financial Services sector and Specialty Finance industry have average PEG ratios of 1.50 and 2.70 respectively.

The PEG ratio is also useful indicator to support a low P/E, or confirm it is undervalued. As an example, if the company is trading at a low P/E but its PEG ratio is trading well above 1, the market may be correctly pricing in slowing growth. On the flip side, if a low P/E is combined with a low PEG, than it provides additional support that the stock may be undervalued. The latter is true of Home Equitable.

In my opinion, there is significant room for the company’s share price to rise. Considering there is plenty of negative news baked into the company, there is not much down side.

At the very least, I think the company’s share price should grow inline with its expected growth rate. Once the market realizes the company is mis-priced, I believe the company can return to trade inline with historical averages. In a best-case scenario, the company can catch a bid and its momentum can carry it to industry averages. Although that is being highly optimistic, there is no reason it can’t trade inline with its peers.

Worst Case Base Case Best Case P/E 6.4 8.5 10.24 2019 EPS Estimate $11.35 $11.35 $11.35 Target Price $72.34 $96.48 $116.22 Upside 13.8% 50.82% 81.68%

Interest rate risk

Although the downside is limited, there is still considerable risk. Governments (Federal and Provincial) have been trying to curb housing prices for some time and have implemented a myriad of tougher mortgage rules. New rules implemented in January of 2018 has resulted in lower mortgage loan originations on a broader slow down in real estate market activities.

Although Equitable as emerged relatively unscathed, there still exists considerable uncertainty in the market.

The credit quality of Canadians is also worth noting. Canadians are highly in-debted and rising interest rates can result in greater loan impairments. One-third of Canadians fear bankruptcy in light of expected interest rate hikes.

Thus far, Equitable has managed credit quality risk quite well. In recent quarters, provision for credit losses (NYSE:PCL) of 0.01% have actually been lower than the bank’s historical averages. Through 2017, the company has a five-year average provision for credit loss of 0.03%. This is reflective of the company's strong credit profile and compares favourably to the average PCL of Canada's Big Banks (0.19% as of end of 2017).

Although rising interest rates is a positive for the company’s net interest margin, it is offset by a greater negative impact on the economic value of shareholder equity. The company estimates that for every 100 basis point rise in interest rates, there is a 1.2% increase in equity price risk. This is “the risk of loss from an adverse movement in the value of the Company’s securities portfolio due to volatility in financial markets” (Source:EQ Bank Third Quarter Report).

Oil and gas industry risk

Another headwind to consider is the company's exposure to the oil & gas industry. In late 2018, the discounted price of WCS to WTI led to unprecedented measures by the Alberta Government to curb oil production.

Although the price differential has since narrowed from historical highs, the oil patch is still faced with a significant pipeline glut. This has led to significant price volatility and is having downward pressure on the Western economy. As of end of September, 0.45% of mortgage loans in the Province of Alberta were in arrears. This is almost double the National average of 0.24%.

As of end of 2017, approximately 14% of the company's Mortgage Principal Outstanding was exposed to Alberta. This is below industry average as 21% of new Canadian mortgage loans originate from province. The majority of its mortgage portfolio is based in Ontario (63%) which has the lowest number or mortgages in arrears in the country at 0.09%.

Given current expected market conditions, the company expects credit losses to be inline with historical averages of 0.03%.

Unique Investment Opportunity

The investment thesis is relatively simple but Equitable Group offers investors a unique opportunity. It offers a little something for value, income and growth investors. Although risk exists, the risk-reward profile is attractive.

At today’s valuations, the company’s stock is significantly mis-pricedin my opinion. As such, there is considerable upside over the next year. Equitable has beat on both the top and bottom line in each quarter this year. As such, double-digit growth, which is inline with estimates is reasonable to expect.

The housing market is showing signs of stabilizing and as a result, Equitable has outperformed its own internal expectations in 2018. It has raised its outlook and now expects double-digit growth across all of its segments to close out fiscal 2018.

It is only a matter of time that the market takes notice of Equitable’s significant under-valuation. In the meantime, investors can pick up a high quality company that is raising its dividend and a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. A company that has consistently delivered on internal targets and that is exceeding analyst estimates. Canada’s Challenger Bank is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EQGPF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.