Emmanuel Rosner

Alright, good morning everybody and thanks for being with us this morning to kickoff this exciting second day of the Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference. I’m Emmanuel Rosner. I am the Senior U.S. Auto’s Analyst at Deutsche Bank. It is our pleasure to welcome the Ford leadership team this morning, especially after the latest European restructuring announcement, the partnership with Volkswagen that was announced, and then this morning the first elements of 2019 outlook.

Before I turn it over to Ford, let me just preview for you the highlights of today’s schedule at this conference and the presentations you do not want to miss. So our breakfast keynote speakers obviously are the Ford leadership team, which I’ll introduce shortly. Our lunch keynote speaker will be Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors, and our closing keynote presentation will be given by Rivian Automotive, which was the start of the L.A Auto Show with their All-Electric Pickup Truck.

So turning to Ford, we are very excited to welcome Jim Hackett, President and CEO of Ford since 2017. Before that he was the CEO of Steelcase and he’s credited with leading the office furniture giant into the future by using innovation in the way people work.

Jim Farley is EVP and President, Global Markets. He took over the role in June 2017 and previously he was EVP, President of Ford EMEA; joined Ford in 2007. And Bob Shanks, the CFO since April 2012. Previously VP and Controller and he has been with the company since 1977. We also have from Investor Relations, Lynn Tyson the Executive Director, Sabrina McKee the Director and Jeff Zeleny.

So with all that, thank you very much for being here and over to you Jim.

Jim Hackett

Thank you all for being here and hope everyone got here safely this morning with the ice and Emmanuel, thank you for those nice words. I have my whole team here and because we have compressed time, not everyone will speak, but as we get to Q&A, I want to make sure you have access to all of them.

We really like being in this conference and for our presentation today I'm joined by Jim Farley, the President of Global Markets and Bob Shanks, our CFO. The three of us will really carry the presentation, but again my whole team is here.

Today you know Ford is poised to lead in reinventing the future of transportation. I want you to feel the breadth of that is the breadth of the opportunity and it's not so farfetched when you consider that Henry Ford created a revolution to transportation and we too are on the doorstep we think of a similar change. It has to do essentially with just the nature of the technology that's open the floodgates to innovation and new types of design.

In your lifetime there were lots of technologies that came to pass. Today there are three convenient forces and when I started a year ago we even used to report on all these technologies like popcorn. But these three are really a platform that should give you confidence that there's a design logic behind the way we are investing and the way we were thinking about the opportunity. Additionally, there's lots of investors interested in these three. It begins with connectivity; this is a new capability, and a CV to X technology, controversial in which standard is going to win, we believe this one is the one.

Second, we are connecting every vehicle now to the cloud and soon these vehicles will talk to cities around them, because the cities are going to in parallel be connected to the cloud. The power is the shared data in the cloud in the API’s creating commerce from that.

And then third, vehicles are becoming so intelligent, they can drive themselves. In fact I'd love to have you talk that way instead of just calling them autonomy, because there's so many applications with that intelligence in addition to the ability to drive itself.

So the result is going to be an absolute game changer. For our customers, for the world it’s going to be less traffic congestion, fewer accidents, better parking and I think thousands, if not millions of other ideas.

This is Ford’s vision to become the world's most trusted company designing then smarter, smarter, smarter vehicles for this smarter, smarter world. That's why over the past 19 months we worked to transform our company, first sharpening our competitiveness, working to improve profitability and returns. We are moving quickly with all the stakeholders and partners to redesign the business. I'm going to give you some quick examples.

15 months ago I introduced the concept of fitness to the industry; I'll update you later on that. 12 months ago we decided to exit sedan silhouettes. We weren’t the first in the industry to think about this, but I think the moment was a leadership moment, and over time what we've done is renew and expand the line up in the fastest growing and highest return segments. Nine months ago we announced that we are going to be doing $11 billion in structuring focused on operations outside of North America. We held specifics because of all the constituency requirements. But last week it became clear we announced steps that we are taking in Europe to strengthen the competitive position and profitability for the long term.

Yesterday we announced the first of a series of formal agreements in a broad alliance with Volkswagen. We confirmed that the companies are committed to develop commercial vans and medium sized pickups for global markets beginning as early, I'm going to say tomorrow; tomorrow in the auto industry is 2022.

Over the past year we steadily laid the foundation for the global redesign of our business. This is what we've been working on. Our overseas markets were originally built off – think of it as a cut and paste, the North American model, and now we're redesigning these markets to the specifics of each region and they have to earn their cost of capital. So let's revisit the elements of the business redesign, what have we been working on?

We are reinvigorating the whole product line up and then investing exciting growing segments, building on the strength of SUV, Pickup, CVs performance in off road vehicles. In fact, as an outsider coming in, I think you are too casual about how Ford is changing this. I think some of the outstanding work that we've done is in this area, and I know you have to see the proof of that.

The new Explorer and Ranger which are administration kind of intercepted and processed are good examples of where we started to have influence. They are best-in-class products during growing segments and the margins are better. The same will be true of the new Escape, the Super Duty franchise, that’s party of the F series franchise, and Bronco which is think more broadly than just a Bronco, and of course a new fully electric performance utility vehicle that I hinted about this week as a big surprise.

For propulsion, our focus is on iconic products on the high-end. Everyone that's in the EVs today have been raising prices and partnerships where we can lower costs and build scale. Our Electrification Strategy is integral to the portfolio shift. Let's be candid, we were late and now we think we are going to be a leader in this this. This gives customer’s choice in propulsion and vehicle preference, that's why we have a portfolio, while also protecting investors and the company for gas price increases. In other words, the sedans don't sunset until we have these new fuel efficient vehicles in place.

In autonomy we expect to invest $4 billion in the AV efforts through 2023. That includes $1 billion in Argo AI. Let it be said, you'll probably ask me in the question-and-answer. Heck yes! We are open to investors and we have lots of interest. Just working on back to the three technologies that I talked to you about, we want that all to work together; that's what we are being thoughtful about.

Our self-driving technology will propel self-driving fleets. Working with cities and businesses that deliver both people and goods in new ways with new business models. I was on the phone yesterday with a very, very well-known brand that delivers goods around the world, talking about autonomy and the interest they have in us is extremely high, because of our commercial vehicle dominance.

We also have seen the design and software approach of our autonomy business in attracting talent. So undersold is Argo’s ability to recruit PhD level talent, so that company is up to almost 40% of its employees are PhD leveled and it is becoming the place to work in autonomy. Let me just say that there was a big hire this week that’s kind famous.

In our mobility services we believe the key to operate in this category is the notion in technology of a network effect. We are trying to create a business that compounds, so we need this cloud structure to do that. We named it the transportation mobility cloud, so we have some authorship over the way it's constructed. So there's a suite of beta transportation services that are being built in that cloud that are real today.

Ford Commercial Services was a new initiative that we started, so it's a telemetry based capability that's going in the commercial vans. But little know is a concept called non-emergency medical transport. We actually learned this from the chariot experience. This is delivering people to medical appointments, it's compounding very fast. They are all powered by that cloud.

Late last year we acquired a scooter company called Spin, but we are now calling it Micro-Mobility. Think of that in a broader way in first and last mile kind of solutions, but really also the objects that are in that were open for innovation and then a second benefit probably that drove this is the talent that we were able to acquire in that team is extraordinary. This scooter company has an advantage and that its bias is to work with cities in its application. So it's a friendly partner.

The fifth area that I talked about more than a year ago as I said was Fitness. Humbly I want tell you there's a piece in this January issue of Harvard Business Review, which working with Roger Martin who was talking about strategy, the reporter goes at greater length to understand what fitness means. What I want you to help me see, understands – sorry, it's an alarm going off – is that this is more than just cost reduction, although that matters. It’s more than capital efficiency, although that matters. It's simply about getting complexity down and changing the competitive frame. Ford lost its sense of what its competition domain had to be. So we've introduced things like speed that Amazon has; can we have that. By 2020 we are going to reduce the CapEx by 10% to $7 billion, at which point I’ve asked the organization not to spend beyond the depreciation. So we’ll be at a net spend, zero.

For our culture, let me note that we have a strong ethos in the company. This is a great company. It's not a company full of you know – you know these aren’t lemmings; they're not people that are slow. In fact, I think that a friend David Kelly who ran IDO and worked for Steve Jobs used to think the Stanford was a center of electrical engineering and he said Southeast Michigan is the center of Mechanical Engineering, that’s in Ford. So we have some of the best mechanical engineers that the world has ever seen, some have left and done some of the stuff that's become famous. So I'm really happy about the culture we have.

Henry Ford built it around precision and reliability because he built the farm when he built the Rouge. We exported that around the world, and it worked really well until information moved faster than the bureaucracy could, and that made us a little high bound and it's a number one issue our people inside the company are frustrated by.

So what we kicked off is a concept called Smart Redesign. You want to hear about what your restructuring Jim. I’m honor that you need that data, but you need to know in running the company the CEO of 23 years, you can't lose the hearts and minds of these people, and so they are in the middle of helping us bust that bureaucracy, build a flatter structure. We are going to lean out in ways that will make us very modern. So I'm really proud of where we are, because we are protecting the core values that make Ford such a trusted company in that effort.

Before I turn it over to Jim, let me leave you with some real certain things. My son said to me looking at interviews this week that I was – he said, “Dad, you feel a little more comfortable than you were last year.” I said, “Heck yes.” A year ago it wasn't deer in headlights; a year ago the expansive nature of what we faced, you have to understand when you are leaning you have to find a frame that is not only a priority, but is bringing you the future sooner than others might have in. So we are really confident in our plan to redesign our business, including reshaping the overseas businesses and strengthening North America even further.

We are moving, we are moving right now, we have a clear direction, focus, a sense of urgency. We are approaching this in a thoughtful and human centered way. I believe that's a modern way to run a company. I don't believe CEO longevity is something that’s attained when companies are left in tatters.

So I have to – again, I'm just pointing out to you that that's what causes the thoughtful part. It's not lack of initiative, it's not knowing what to do and I'm often thinking, but I don't say it, pointing out where you are siding others and I go yeah, watch what happens a year later and I have examples of some things that didn't work from our competition. So what I have to do to get your confidence high in me and this team is continue to share proof points that the thoughtfulness is converting, so we have plans to do that.

The biggest thing is, I was raised an EVA CEO at Steelcase. So we are committed to allocating capital to its best and highest use, and I think you are going to see evidence of that in Spades.

So with that, let me now turn it over to Jim Farley who will update you on the redesign of our global markets and I think blow you away with some of the product ideas. Jim?

Jim Farley

Good morning everyone. So I know it's a big moment for us to be at the last Detroit Auto Show in the winter, but it's great for us to be able to explain to you in more detail what's happening at Ford and our business units around the world.

There are two things I want to cover with you today. First, I’m going to share with you details of our new product, Refresh that is under way this year and will grow next year; most importantly, how that is going to strengthen our global leadership in trucks and utilities, trucks and utilities, and also how we our future proofing that investment. Those are the fastest growing, most profitable segments in our industry.

Second, I'll share with you how we are reshaping our business units together as a team through global redesign, of course with fitness exercises, even alliances you heard about, all help to improve the profitability competitiveness and return to those business. So let's start with the product portfolio.

As a global segmentation continues to shift as you can see here, we forecast a magical 50% change will happen this year for trucks and utilities. We are allocating our capital differently. 90% of our capital now is allocated towards trucks and utilities, which make up more than half our industry. That's a big change as Jim mentioned.

With our comprehensive range of trucks and vans, we are the bestselling commercial truck brand in the world. From our Transit career in Europe, our legacy Transits in China, all the way to the F-750 Medium Truck in North America, we have the most extensive global commercial vehicle lineup and portfolio of any company and we are about to make it much stronger.

We have three crown jewels in our truck portfolio. Of course, we have the F- Series, the world and America's bestselling truck; more than 1 million units we sold last year. F-Series core strength in the end of the day is there's a truck for every customer and we know those customers really, really well. From the F-150, all the way to the F-750, they all matter to us. And the best is going to get even better, because we're going to be launching a new Super Duty later this year and showing it to everyone in a few weeks.

So let's talk about the mid-size and compact pickup truck market that we don't talk enough about. We are number two in global sales outside of North America and we are going on sale right now in North America with our Ranger. We already have nearly 300,000 hand raisers for the new Ranger in the U.S. That’s a kind of scale of interest we get from F-Series.

Lastly, let's talk about our unmatched strength in vans. Transit is the world’s bestselling van. Just – and if you close your eyes and think about this business, including JMC our partners, think about this business.

Let's look at the numbers. Our truck and van business would be a Fortune 40 company with over $70 billion of revenue by itself; 2.5 million units of volume, a $10 billion EBIT, a margin of 14% and rollout of almost 40%, that is a tremendous global business.

Now let's look at Transit, which is now a global power house for us. And again, it includes legacy transits in China. It's not just in Europe, it's not just North America. Our revenue is up globally by 35% compared to 2015 and the one and two ton segments have grown robustly over the last several years. It's a growing market.

We are number one commercial van in North America by a long shot. We are the number one commercial van in Europe and we have over 14% market share and great profitability in Europe. In North America our commercial truck and van segment share is completely dominant, 44.5% in total. In fact we out sell or four closest competitors combined.

So let’s talk about Ranger. In the global market these are our highest volume products with great potential in Ranger. As you can see, since 2015 the medium size pickup market has now expanded by almost 600,000 units and now it is more than 3 million units strong globally.

Ranger revenue at the same time has grown 38% over the last three years. Ranger volume has doubled outside the U.S. since 2011 when we launched the new one and is now number two in the segment and gaining on Toyota.

Think about that, Ranger is number two in segment that sold 3 million units and 2.6 of the three is outside the United States. North American reintroduction of Ranger will extend our success story. Last year we sold 270,000 Ranger’s around the world and that's without North America. Despite all the new product from our competition, the F-Series has the biggest lead we've ever had in 42 years as a bestselling truck and at a nameplate level we outsell our second place competitor by 324,000 units.

At a company level, for the first time in many years our lead is triple digits, more than 100,000 units last year. This revenue and volume success is underpinned by a complete system from a strong dealer network who knows these customers, dominance in fleet and commercial, including up fitter relationships and bailment. Of course the most important to the deep customer understanding we have.

Our F-150 still delivers the best fuel economy, towing and payload, even with brand new competitors. This end solution, fuel economy, and payload and towing is a direct result of our investment in technology and efficiency. We are more fit than our competitors and more improvements are on the way from us.

F- Series commands about a $2000 premium to our full size segment average. We plan to continue to serve these loyal customers with our upcoming next generation F-150. Actually we recently market tested this new truck against the new competition Ramin, Silverado and GM products and we won hands down.

It's a highly profitable and iconic vehicle for us and it's going to get even better. Will our competition trying to catch up to where we are today and have been. We'll be showing an all new super duty in a few weeks. F-series is second to none. Make no mistakes, our moved to aluminum alloy F-Series is an unparalleled success. Aluminum F-Series is more profitable than the steel body truck it replaced. We have the highest transaction price in the segment, which we’ve maintained during the fourth quarter with the new competitive launches.

Our share has grown by almost two percentage points since 2015 and compared to then we finished ‘18 with nearly double digit sales advantage compared to our second place Silverado. And here's what's going to happen next to future proof that global juggernaut of commercial vehicles. We are going to electrifying the F-Series with battery electric and hybrid and we are doing the same for Transit. We launched a PHEV version of Transit and that will be on a journey of electrifying Transit globally.

We are increasing investment in smart technology like connectivity, and you’ll learn a lot more about that with the new vehicle. We are expanding our network, Transit centers, Europe, new commercial centers for 24/7service across the U.S. and globally our investment in Ranger network. We are launching digital services now with telematics.

We are growing in the high ends. Everyone loves the Raptor. With the new Super Duty we got another new version that no one's ever seen; not a Raptor, but something different, and we are investing in more affordable versions of our truck business. More later, but you can expect new nameplates below where we compete today. We're building on our global alliances that you heard from Jim on Volkswagen to strengthen our business.

Now another big story for us in the coming year this year is our utility line-up. Utility segment is growing as you know and we have an all new utility line-up coming globally. Now you may be surprised to know this, but last year we were under represented in the utility business. It’s about a third of the global volume and we are less than that. But by 2021 as you can see, we plan to be over represented in utilities with this new line-up. We expect our volume to be about 40% utilities in the next few years. Now these are very high volume products for us and they are going to grow – we're even going to add new nameplates and increase our share and grow our revenue.

When you think about Ford, we have a dominant truck franchise globally; that’s vans, pickups, and now we're going to dramatically enhance our utility line-up around the globe, and that's what's going to drive together our global profitability over the next few years.

Let's talk more specifics. In the U.S. our utility line up will add seven new utilities over the next two years, resulting in 50% refresh rate just in the next two years. We launch a new Explorer this summer, already America's bestselling SUV, but now the new one will get a lot better. You heard a lot about it this week. We also have a brand new Lincoln Aviator. Later this year we’ll replace the Escape, our highest volume, our utility. We're going to add a new SUV to the Lincoln line up that no one’s seen. We will be launching a new Bronco, as well as a new small rugged utility and to cap it all off, we’re going to be adding another new nameplate, a Mustang Inspired Bev, which I’ll talk a little bit about later.

Now let's turn to China. We are going to add six new utilities in China over the next couple of years, resulting in an even higher 55% refresh rate compared to ‘18. We are going to be launching a brand new nameplate. It's actually in launch now called the Territory. It's going to be a very affordable product in price points in China we’ve never competed in before and it’s a very roomy, very high tech product for us and obviously that segment it's in is the biggest utility segment in the world.

China also gets a brand new Ford Kuga and we are going to localize the new Explorer that you saw this week in China, boosting our profitability and improving and protecting against the tariffs, plus we're going to be launching an all new Lincoln Aviator and another all new SUV localized in China.

If you need an idea of how these products will improve our business, all we need to look is the business results of the new expedition. It’s really simple; our share is up; our pricing is up; our profits are up, and we are conquesting from competition.

So let me tell you a little bit about the all-new 2020 Explore; the pace car for this entire new line up of utilities around the world. It's meticulously re-crafted from the ground up with our broadest ever lineup to create an existing and new customer base that’s got great new smart technology and features, performance and a lot more diversity in the line-up. It reflects our deep understanding of this important customer.

This family of vehicles, the Explorer family, will now be rear wheel drive and all-wheel drive. That will add a lot of functionality to the product. For example, a lot more interior space, much better design proportions and a lot more capability like towing.

The Platinum Explorer would give smart customers all the technology, all the looks. They might expect an $100,000 Land Rover at half the cost. The rear wheel drive Explorer Hybrid, it's more than 500 miles on one tank for the range. It also goes off road and it tows 5,000 pounds. It's a new kind of hybrid. The Explorer ST is something new for us. It's our second Ford performance SUV. It’s the fastest Ford SUV we've ever produced.

Further building on that, we’ll be launching in our utility portfolio an all new Mustang inspired battery electric performance utility. It goes on sale next year and trust us, it's a rocket ship. This exciting Bev will be available around the world. It will offer a 300 mile range and fast charging.

Here's how we plan to future proof this utility business. First of all, we are electrifying the line-up globally, 48 volts in Europe; hybrid across our line up here in North America, including PHEV as you are seeing with the Explore. We are investing a connectivity in digital services for our utility line up. We are expanding driver assist technologies you heard with the new Explore. We are innovating silhouette, because design is the number one purchase reason for utilities, and we are building global alliances in our developed markets to make affordable SUVs everywhere.

Now let's take a look at how we are redesigning our regional businesses. Let me begin with North America, which really is the prototype of how we’ll operate in other regions after our global redesign.

Our North America business obviously is the driver of our corporate operating profitability and still represents to us a significant profit opportunity. In 2018 we made tremendous progress on mix management. You could see it in the results. That offset our cost headwinds. This is a really exciting new capability and our North America team plans to make further steps forward in ’19 as we stretch to our 10% EBIT target and what a great opportunity to leverage our new utility line up for mix management.

Although we made great progress in North America fitness, all areas of cost reduction and redesign are in process. For example, we have been working together as Jim mentioned with our entire North America team to redesign our organization, for not only lower costs, but much quicker decision making. You can expect more news in the coming months. 2019 marks an important opportunity for our North America Ford business.

Let’s move to Europe. We are committed to the region. The building blocks are very key on how we are going to return to profitability and grow the 6% EBIT margin. The first is, we got to grow our commercial vehicle business and we have to restore our mix deficit on utilities. As well, you heard last week's news. On January 10 we announced plans to strengthen our profitability starting this year through improved cost structure and much more focused product portfolio. We are going to have more targeted products line up, especial our passenger cars in three customer facing business units. The most important is we are standing up a dedicated light commercial vehicle organization with general management.

We will improve or exit unprofitable vehicle lines in Europe, as well as countries. We have initiated a strategic review in Russia. Over time the Volkswagen alliance on LCV’s will yield significantly EBIT efficiencies due to scale and as importantly, upgrading our platform capability. In addition to products, you can expect us to continue to address all the structural cost opportunities in Europe. We will right size the business; ensure that we have that glide path to 6% EBIT margin.

Let’s turns to China. You heard about our refresh of our line-up of special utilities. We plan to restore China's profitability and we will see a narrowing of losses this year. We expect to see sales growth driven by the new Focus and Territory, which will help further restore our dealer engagement and profitability.

The early signs of the Focus launch are really encouraging to us, showing traffic is up and we've outperformed the segment on transaction prices, but it's really days. Localization is also a key driver for our China profitability. We begin at the end of this year with a new Lincoln and the Explorer as well and that'll further boost our profitability in 2020.

We are increasing the percentage of true Chinese supply base and we are aggressively redesigning our cost base in line with our revenues. We are making progress as well outside of China in Asia. In Asia Pacific these are very important markets for us. We have a very successful Ranger and we are putting together exciting plans for a new business unit, anchored around the strength of Ranger.

Turning to South America, we are committed to the region as well with Ford’s business model to compete and win needs to fundamentally change. The redesign work is well underway and will result in optimized footprint and portfolio, focused on profitable segments. We are going to play to our strengths in South America.

We've been very focused on reducing structural costs and improving efficiency. Just last year we reduced our headcount by 20%. We have a lot more to do. We are already taking actions on unprofitable vehicles in South America. We will be phasing out production of Focus this year and will improve our efficiency in our footprint in Argentina through the alliance with Volkswagen. You can expect further news from us in South America over the course of this year.

The last thing I wanted to touch on is our commitment to alliances. You've already heard about Volkswagen and I'd like to touch on Mahindra. In the developing world Mahindra in India has really opened our eyes as a company. We are now so excited to co-develop a mid-sized compact sport utility for India with them and we believe that there are a lot of opportunities in India and beyond. We are going to continue to explore more and more opportunities with Mahindra.

And now I'd like to ask Bob to come up. Thank you.

Bob Shanks

Good morning everyone. How are you? Good. So anyway, it's great to be with you this morning. See now 2018 was a year of positive, absolute, company operating results, but also challenges, driven both by external and Ford specific factors. From an external standpoint the environment was very dynamic with many puts and takes on the business, significant year-over-year increases in commodity costs, continued unfavorable exchange effects, favorable and unfavorable policy changes such as the U.S. tax reform, higher tariffs and the industry effect of WLTP in Europe.

We saw country specific headwinds in Argentina, Russia and Turkey, and an unexpected increase in U.S. used auction vehicle values. From the four specific perspectives while absolute results were positive, all key metrics were down from the prior year other than revenue. This reflects sharply lower results in China and Europe, which we are aggressively addressing and a solid, but lower EBIT in North America which was driven by higher warranty costs and also increased investments in mobility services and autonomy, consistent with our plans.

On the positive side, we delivered a very strong result at Ford credit, in fact the best result in eight years; a meaningful recovery in EBIT in the Middle East and Africa and a lower loss in South America despite continued challenging external conditions, especially in Argentina. Encouragingly we bent the structural cost curve in our automotive business with costs nearly flat compared with the prior year, and this compares with an average annual increase over the past five years of $1.7 billion. This reflects the impact of our fitness initiatives.

The sum of all this in terms of our financial results for 2018 is as follows: The company revenue came in at $160 billion, which was up 2%. The company adjusted EBIT was $7 billion. This was down $2.6 billion and this was driven almost entirely by our performance in China and Europe. Company adjusted operating margin came in at 4.4%, that was down 1.7 points and within this North America generated a margin of 7.9%. Net income was $3.8 billion and company adjusted EPS was $1.30 and this included an effective tax rate of 10%.

Company adjusted operating cash flow was a positive $2.8 billion and our year end cash balance came in at over $23 billion with liquidity over $34 billion and of course on the January 23 we’ll provide more details on our ‘18 earnings.

Now 2018 was an incredibly important year for us as a company. It was a year in which we made many important strategic choices and we began to take actions that will fundamentally redesign our business and ensure that we are fit and more resilient to compete for years to come.

Now looking ahead to this year, 2019 is about action, implementation. A year where our thinking about the future of Ford, the fundamental design of the business, our capital allocation choices, our fitness, who we choose to partner with and why become increasingly clear. As everything begins to unfold it’s worth reminding equity and fixed income investors, as well as other stakeholders that the foundation and the top priorities of our financial strategy are an investment grade rating and a strong balance sheet.

As we work urgently to improve our operating performance, we will be absolutely disciplined and committed in doing what is required to ensure the priorities of an investment grade rating and a strong balance sheet are protected. Specifically, our commitment to maintain prior to a U.S. recession, cash balance of $20 billion or more and liquidity of $30 billion or more, to maintain our debt capacity, and to fully fund and de-risk our funded pension plans, which today are in that state.

All of our capital allocation decisions are made with these priorities in front of mind, including funding our traditional product and non-product investment plans, our growth plans for electrification, autonomy and mobility and our shareholder distributions. We will not compromise this foundation of our business.

Based on our outlook today for operating performance in 2019, we do expect to be able to fully fund our business needs and our capital plans, while maintaining cash and liquidity at or above our target levels. Now as we work to strengthen North America, redesign our operations in other regions and deploy strategies to win in new addressable markets, we focus our needs on growing company targets; targets for growth, operating efficiency, capital efficiency, cash flow generation and our balance sheet. In 2018 we fell short of these targets.

For 2019 we see the potential for year-over-year improvement in each one of these key financial metrics as we work to close gaps versus our targets. This is based on the things that we control, as well as the assumptions that we are making for major external factors.

For 2019 we are not counting on much help from the external environment. For GDP we project continued growth globally and across our major markets. Having said this, relative to 2018 we expect a deceleration in the rate of growth in the U.S., Europe and China. But to be clear, we do not expect or foresee a recession to occur in the U.S. during the year.

Now we see global industry volume to be about flat compared with 2018. This includes a decline in the U.S., although industry sales will still be strong on an absolute basis. With retail down slightly and the fleet down more and that's mainly rentals, we expect Europe industry volume to be about flat and in the case of China, we expect industry volume to be down modestly with a stronger second half of the year. This assumes the U.S. and China avoid the expansion of higher tariffs new categories of goods, with broad policy stimulus measures expected to provide a backstop to Chinese growth. We are not assuming any stimulus actions targeted specifically to the auto sector.

Our performance this year will be aided by our strong new product introductions planned for the U.S. and other markets, continued progress of our fitness initiatives as they gain greater traction, the initial redesign actions for our overseas operations, as well as the smart redesign initiatives that's now underway to flatten our management levels globally and empower our people, and a turnaround of our business in China, although we do expect to continue to incur a full year loss in 2019. There are substantial headwinds that we are working to mitigate.

Tariffs: We expect tariffs imposed by both the U.S. and China to be an incremental headwind of about $700 million this year, which is effectively a full year affect versus the partial year impact in 2019. This includes the continuation of elevated commodity prices, although we don't see material year-over-year impact from 2018.

Exchange will continue to be adverse, although much less though than in 2018 with most of the impact affecting us in South America and the Middle East and Africa. Used vehicle auction values, a constant mix are expected to be down about 4% which compares to an increase of about 4% in 2018.

We expect to see modest increases in U.S. interest rates and an effective U.S. tax rate for Ford in the low 20% range, which would be about double what it was in 2018. Our plan for the year assumes a soft Brexit one way or another. Minimal operating disruptions as we redesign our business and a new agreement late in the year with the UAW.

Now regarding Brexit, particularly given the news last night. Ford continues to view a no-deal exit as the least likely outcome given how damaging it would be, but we recognize the situation is highly uncertain after yesterday's vote in the U.K. Parliament against the U.K. Government's proposed deal. We are urging the U.K. Government and Parliament to work together to avoid the country leaving the EU on a no-deal hard Brexit basis on March 29. Such a situation would be catastrophic for the U.K. auto industry and for Ford’s manufacturing operations in the country.

So all of us at Ford are excited about this year. It's the start of the payoff of the work that's been under way for more than 19 months. Of course we are passionate about the new products that you saw Jim talk about today. And as Jim Hackett said, we are confident in our plans to continue to improve our fitness, redesign our business and become a relevant player, in fact a leader and a catalyst in the next revolution of transportation.

So on behalf of my colleagues, I like to thank you for your attention and with that, we’ll turn it back to Emmanuel.

I think we are coming up for Q&A.

Jim Hackett

While we are doing this, I want to introduce Joe Hendricks who is President Global Operations. Joe’s going to join us for Q&A and just Joe, in addition to all the operations has took over IT this year. So we are building a new Enterprise System to get us into the next generation of computing and our factories our order management, but more importantly any of the stuff you want to know about tariffs and trade he's been the number one person in the industry working on the trade negotiations for Nafta and China so Joe, welcome.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Emmanuel Rosner

So, yeah thanks a lot for the presentation this morning. I'll just kick it off with two quick questions and open it up for the room. So first from a housekeeping point of view Bob, you have this slide with the headwinds, the tailwinds, you quantified some of the most discreet headwinds. I'm just curious what are your assumptions on the positive side in terms of what Ford can accomplish from fitness, from restructuring, because it looks – and you look at the positive factors, obviously you have all these trucks coming, but a lot of it also you know your action both here and in Europe, what kind of order of magnitude are we talking about to be able to offset these headwinds and sort of like turn with a positive EBIT?

Jim Hackett

Yeah, well we’ll benefit from a very, very heavy year of product introductions and as you guys know when that happens, obviously there’s benefits on the volume side, but also in particular the revenue side. We’ll also have favorable mix effects as you saw its trucks and SUVs and there are some very important large vehicle lines that contribute even today very strongly to the business, so that’s going to be great.

We'll get benefit from the redesign actions. They’ll start to kick in particularly in the second half of the year and then build over the years ahead. We also expect that our structural cost on the automotive side of business once again will be flat-ish if you put aside pensions and OPEB which are being driven by the higher interest rates, but that's non cash. In fact I would say you know over the next number of years our objective is to keep that flat, so that the growth that we'll see in the top-line basically will flow through with really good operating leverage as well.

And then of course you've got as I said the fitness actions all throughout the business that are going to benefit us and when you think about just the one that kicked off at the end of last year, the redesign of our structure and the management levels and so forth, that’s going to generate hundreds of millions of dollars of good news that will kick-in again in the second half of the year.

Emmanuel Rosner

Understood, and I guess just still staying on the concept of fitness initiatives, you know maybe for Jim. Initially I think you had seen the potential for this to bring your margins to those target, you know 8% or so. At some point this was actually on the very near term type of time-line, you know 2020 then sort of like you know pushed out. What is your leader thinking in terms of magnitude of benefit from you know those saving, timeline of sort of implementation and essentially what is sort of like the glide path you know for the next few years?

Jim Farley

Yeah, on the margins I’ll let Bob and the other guys explain. We actually said, what if we took last year's performance and we had to hit the margins that our competitor just announced. We could actually see where that's really attainable. Our warrantied performance was abysmal and how Thai-Tang who is hear and Joe in Operations have reconceptualized I believe product development plus the flow through where we're going to have improvement there.

The other things that you mentioned Emmanuel that have positive contributions quickly are redesign – we had to redesign the flow through of order to delivery. We took a Fusion and tested what was plus 80-days in normal cycle time and we got it – Joe got it down under 35%. We had a 35% reduction in working capital with that one vehicle.

Now you can't just attach that speed to every single vehicle. Like the F- Series complexity and volume has additional challenges, but we now know, we have confidence that we can apply many of those kinds of fitness things to the rest of the business. This was a year where we are prototyping and put it in place.

In the middle of this year, some of those savings Bob will tell you got wiped out by the tariffs, with the warranty. Am I missing a third category? Probably exchange. So in a way, you know listen that's the way businesses are. We are able to deal with these unforeseen events, but that doesn't suggest that the fitness didn't deliver the short term benefits. So those are going to continue and anyone who's done this know they compound on each other, they get better. We aren’t forecasting all that yet, because I want to make sure it's working

Emmanuel Rosner

Understood. Questions in the room? Wait for the mic please.

Well I guess all the numbers haven’t come in yet, but it looks like U.S. SAAR was $17.7 million in ‘18 and you guys are projecting low $17 million. We just love you know we're already halfway through you know the first month of the year. We’d love to just here kind of what you are seeing and what underpins the assumption of a low 17 SAAR this year. Thanks.

Jim Hackett

Jim?

Jim Farley

Yeah, so what we saw continually last year is that months or quarters with heavy merchandising, like the spring selling season, the summer selling season in the end of the year. There is a lot of merchandising, we have stronger SAAR’s and the subsequent months there's a kind of equal drop off which is pretty typical of being at the top of the cycle. So I wouldn't read too much into the robustness in the last quarter, because of the merchandising kind of effect, you know interest rates are higher for customers, purchase price for the vehicles have gone up, but it's still an incredibly robust industry.

So I think you know we see some of those modest headwinds impacting. Bob mentioned the rental and fleet industry adjustment, but we don't see a major pull back. I think the bigger issue for North America be on the SAAR is going to be the competitive environment not any merchandising incentives and that's a really critical. We saw for example in December some brands have enormous percentage of their sales to be rental.

David Tamberrino

Good morning gentlemen, David Tamberrino from Goldman Sachs. Bob, a question for you with the guidance today, a little bit more qualitative than quantitative right here then you've done in the past and I think the word that I keep focusing on is potential for improvement. I’m wondering if you could explain you know what that really hinges upon. Is it the macro, is it the fitness initiative, the restructuring in Europe, some of the benefits that you are looking for the back half of the year, and then does that also mean that there's potential for you to see pressure year-over-year in EBIT and free cash flow in revenue? Thanks.

Bob Shanks

Thanks for the question. So we feel very confident about our plan. We are very confident about the things that we know that we can control. So if you think about the fitness actions, you think about the design intent of the redesign actions, the products, we have a lot of confidence in all of that.

The things that I highlighted in the presentation are the things that we are being a little bit cautious about and prudent that we frankly don't have control over. So for example, for us given our exposure in the U.K. we’re the biggest – we are the number one player in terms of sales in the U. K. Given the uncertainty around that, again we are assuming a soft Brexit, but so far it's been a pretty unusual journey. We’ll have to see when that plays out.

We know that when we enter the type of a significant redesigns and then restructuring actions that we announced last week in terms of Europe, there’ll be further announcements for other regions later this year, but there's always a potential for disruptions, despite the fact that we are going to be working very collaboratively with all the stakeholders, but nonetheless that oftentimes accompanies that.

So again, we don't have control over that, but we believe that we can manage that, but we'll have to wait and see. And then of course I think everybody is very familiar with the policy environment and how volatile it’s been.

So we've made very specific assumptions. We tried to share the key ones with you today, but I think until we see how some of these things begin to play out, we thought it would be prudent to just provide as you said a more qualitative view. We believe that we certainly should be able to improve the business and all the areas that I showed on a year-over-year basis given all these positives that are going to be behind us this year, particularly the products. But at this point in time we want to be a little prudent in terms of how specific we are. But do we think that we should improve the business this year? Absolutely!

Jim Hackett

David, I just want to connect something to you and Emmanuel. Joe, can just highlight for the group like what complexity is meant in the early investigation in terms of combinations of what we've been able to realize that we can achieve in improvement. These are kinds of things that are going to show up down the road.

Joe Hendricks

Sure. Well, good morning everyone. You know we do – gave you some of that in the presentation we did, I think in Barclays in November, but we see in working with Jim and Hau and their teams, tremendous opportunity to reduce complexity, and so for example in the Explorer launches this summer, you are going to see a dramatic reduction in the order book configurations and also in the complexity of what that looks like.

So what does that mean for the business, because you know we've been talking about this for a long time? It definitely facilitates your delivery actions that Jim was talking about, because if we simplified our lineup we build with less complications, we can turn the cycle much faster, which is has a lot to do with capital for dealers and for ourselves, which kind of is not something we talk about a lot in this industry but it’s really impactful.

But importantly, as Hau and his team are designing the next generation of vehicles, the marketing team is – we’ve set an expectation that we'll have a set limit of portable and buildable configurations, which dramatically reduces testing, but also some capacity in the supply base, but also just the amount of work we have to do from an engineering standpoint.

So there is significant savings that comes for each vehicle program going forward from this, not just in capital, but engineering resources has been ultimately not our capital when it comes to suppliers and ourselves, but also ultimately dealers as well. So we’ll have more to say about this I think over time as we show the examples of what we are doing, but this is fundamental as Jim Hackett described to the redesign of the business, because you start with making everything a lot simpler, which frees up capital.

Jim Hackett

Thank you.

Emmanuel Rosner

And we are going to take five more minutes of questions if that's okay.

Jim Hackett

Yes.

Emmanuel Rosner

It’s a question for Jim. What do you see about the future of subscriptions as a way to increase revenue and profitability?

Jim Hackett

Yeah, there is a famous investor and analyst who believes in subscription service, subscription model. I actually see the power in that idea. There is a couple of – you know what I’m talking about is that Softbank believes in the way they are investing as across the spectrum of businesses that they believe subscription is going to be a dominant model.

The way I think about it is that you start the other way around. You think about how intelligent the vehicle evolves to – this is like what happened in computing, the applications tend to follow that. The winner tends to be the one that humanizes the applications the best. So the computer engineers, the scientists want to give its capability first, then there's always this jobs like, Steve Jobs like interpretation and makes it accessible for the masses in a compounding anyway.

So the way I want you to think about the differences I feel is that intelligence inside the vehicle is going to create a whole bunch of applications. Subscription is one, but it's not a dominant aspect to the way the revenue is going to be generated or the potential is going to be realized. The bigger idea is that the intelligence in the vehicle and the cloud in the city's communicating create all kinds of data interactions that are monetizeable with privacy when emphasized this. We are learning from others, we think we can honor privacy, monetizeable and in combinations that will be really exciting. That will be one of the things Emmanuel I would add to a tailwind if it isn’t obvious in our planning.

Colin Langan

Oh great! Colin Langan from UBS. I just had two questions. One, can you remind us where we stand on the $25.5 billion of hard target of cost savings, how much already occurred, how much is a ‘19 and what’s beyond ’19, 2020 and beyond?

And then secondly, any update on the strategy around exiting those low profit businesses? You’ve shown that chart in the past of how I think (a) you’ve been looking at the F-Series as $10 billion and it looks like you’re at about $8 billion at overall profits. So what is the timeline of getting out of those low profit businesses so we could realize those high margin businesses.

Jim Hackett

Yeah, on our five year plan, this is what I'm confirming from my comments, we are addressing all that, that you saw on those bubble charts and it's you know the ability of the organization to take all that on to manage it without disruption, that's what's causing the sequencing. Bob, I’m going to let you take the first part of that.

Bob Shanks

Maybe Joe do you want to talk about that?

Joe Hendricks

Yeah, so of the original $25.5 billion that we discussed over the two kind of announcements, everything that we committed to in that time period of the business plan has gone into the business plan and we verified that we're realizing those savings. A lot of it has to do with material costs and the product development system, as well as yield management some of things in marketing as well as other things, but we have verified for our team and for our board that in fact we are delivering on those and we're seeing those in the business plan. So you can have confidence in what we said we are going to do we are doing.

Now we've had some other things come up. Like warrant as was mentioned last year was a negative surprise for a couple reasons that we hopefully don’t see repeat this year to that magnitude, but I can confirm to you that the original timeline that we were on and the original value we attributed to all that is in our business plan.

Joe Hendricks

I think it's pretty clear in our capital allocation we share today, that going forward in our cycle plan we've made the adjustments towards those profitable segments with 90% of the capital going to – and the cycle plane going to utilities and trucks. In the meantime we are adjusting focus in South America, we are in negotiations in Europe for profit line like [inaudible]. So it’s an active and aggressive plan in the interim across all of our businesses. We've made some announcements and more will come.

Emmanuel Rosner

We unfortunately have to wrap it up just because we have our presenters across, including Active [ph], but if you’d like to stay in the room a few moments to take some of the questions. I really want to thank the Ford team for their presentation for the outlook and best of luck with the plan.

Jim Hackett

Thank you. Thank you Emmanuel.