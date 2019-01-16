Williams-Sonoma Looks Reasonably Attractive At $54
About: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)
by: Courage & Conviction Investing
Summary
At $54 per share, Williams-Sonoma looks relatively attractive and cheap trading at less than 13X earnings.
The company owns great brands, generates more than 50% of its sales online, and pays a 3.22% dividend.
WSM continues to innovate and creates a unique customers experience. This isn't a business Amazon can easily replicate.
Similar to many retailers, shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) got dinged after reporting Q3 2018 earnings. Although Q3 2018 earnings were fine, this stock, similar to its peer group, tends to overshoot in both