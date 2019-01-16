Investment Strategy Statement - Dane Bowler

I invest almost exclusively in US equity REITs. This is a very narrow focus with the entire US equity REIT universe consisting of about 180 different stocks. Such a small investment universe comes with the benefit of deeper knowledge on each security, hopefully affording greater precision in judgement calls.

Strategy

My strategy is to identify and invest in the REITs with the greatest disparities between market price and intrinsic value. The market is volatile, but in the long run, it trends toward intrinsic value, affording realization of the disparity between intrinsic and market.

While this approach is not tied to any particular size or style, the greatest disparities most often appear in small cap, value REITs.

Process – stock identification and analysis

Given the small universe of stocks with which we work, identification of interesting stocks is fairly straightforward. Through databases such as SNL Financial and the use of real-time stock streamers, we are continuously aware of how each stock’s price and fundamentals are moving, and when we see price and fundamentals moving in opposite directions, it is often an indication of opportunity which warrants a deeper dive.

Once an interesting stock has been identified, we look at its industry structure and primary revenue drivers. From a more bottom-up perspective, we examine its management and property portfolio among other things. Most of this analytics would be typical of institutional research. I believe our primary point of differentiation is the rigor we put into valuation.

Approach to Valuation

I believe valuation is the most important aspect of analyzing a REIT and, as such, will spend a lot of time on this section.

There is no one-size-fits-all metric. For some REITs, EV/EBITDA is appropriate, for others Price to FFO (funds from operation) or price to AFFO (adjusted funds from operation) and some operate more on a P/E. Beyond cash flows and earnings, one must understand the absolute value of the REIT’s assets which can be measured in a variety of ways such as applying a cap rate to NOI (net operating income) to get NAV (net asset value) or comparable sale analysis. Further, a REIT’s valuation must be understood both relative to itself and relative to peers.

Shown below is a 2 dimensional and simplified representation of our valuation framework.

Source: Author generated

The basic relationship conveyed here is that for any given amount of growth a company has in its future, there is a “correct” multiple at which it should trade, represented above by the fair value line in blue. In reality, this would be a curved line rather than linear, but for illustrative purposes, the straight line shows the basic qualitative relationship. Higher growth should trade at a higher multiple.

Growth, in this case, is a composite of all the fundamental factors that would go into it: management, balance sheet, same-store NOI growth, acquisition pipeline, et cetera.

Companies trading above and left of the blue line are discounted relative to fair value, and those below and to the right are overpriced. The greater the deviation, the more interesting a company is as a long or short.

It sounds painfully obvious that a good long consists of a growth REIT trading at a low multiple, but this sort of opportunity happens frequently, and it is often because the market is not properly measuring fundamentals. A simple screen searching for low P/FFO multiples and high FFO/share growth will not reveal these opportunities because the headline metrics are often incorrect. A screen can only see historical growth and cannot see future growth, which is what matters.

A good example of a stock with a massive deviation between its market price and its fair value was NexPoint Residential (NXRT). Shortly after spinning off into a public REIT, NXRT traded at a multiple well below 10X forward FFO, yet its growth prospects were stellar. It was refurbishing its properties at IRRs in the mid 20% range and had natural rent growth on top of that due to being located in high growth sunbelt cities.

So, why did the market not see the growth and price it accordingly?

Well, NXRT was a small-cap REIT which caused it to receive minimal institutional attention, and it was externally managed. A large portion of REIT investors are stigmatized against external management and likely avoided it without digging deeper.

In our experience, the structure of management (internal versus external) has little to do with the skill or alignment of management. There are both excellent and terrible managers in each structure. Rather than simply lumping managers into categories, we analyze each team individually which may be our greatest advantage.

We make a constant effort to maintain ongoing relationships with the CEOs of the REITs we trade. Management is a big deal in REITs as well-managed REITs will significantly outperform their poorly-managed peers. This helps both in dodging bullets and seizing opportunity.

Risk Management

Risk is a tricky concept in the investment management business because everyone defines it differently, and it is relative to an individual’s situation.

In terms of investing my own assets, I have a long investment horizon and ample liquidity which causes me to focus risk management on avoiding value erosion rather than price volatility. I do not view a volatile stock as risky just because its price moves rapidly, nor do I view a portfolio as undiversified just because the prices of the constituent stocks are correlated.

To me, risk refers to the potential to lose fundamental value. What events could occur that would disrupt future cash flows, and how likely are these events? In building a portfolio, I will attempt to maintain exposure to a wide variety of underlying fundamental factors such that no single event can destroy a large amount of value. This is analogous to what most portfolio managers do, except in measuring risk I am looking at fundamentals rather than correlations and covariance.

In my opinion, market inefficiency causes price correlations to temporarily exist where they shouldn’t, and overly focusing on pricing correlations can have devastating effects at times of inflection.

Return Objectives

Specific return targets can, unfortunately, lead to complacency and manipulation. If one is targeting 10% and achieves this level of return early in the year, there is a temptation to go to cash and take too few risks so as to lock-in the 10% return. Similarly, if it is late in the year and one has not gotten to their target, there is a temptation to take on extra risk to increase the chance of getting there. Both of these behaviors lead to lower long-run risk-adjusted returns.

Instead, I want to generate as much return as possible without taking on an undue amount of risk. This means that the investment decisions I make at a given time are based on the fundamentals and opportunity present in that moment and fully agnostic to where my returns currently sit on that year. The best way to maximize long-run returns is to make each individual decision based on long-run returns. No window-dressing, no worrying about the next quarter.

I am also somewhat agnostic to return composition. Aside from tax considerations, I consider dividend returns to be fungible with capital gains returns. That being said, dividends are a great way to increase total return due to being more directly tied to fundamentals and therefore more transparent.

I have no idea what will happen to a company’s market price over the next 12 months, but fundamental analysis can give a fairly reliable picture of upcoming dividends. It serves as a way of realizing returns even if the market is not cooperating. Importantly, reinvestment of dividends is more accretive when the market is not cooperating, providing a nice buffer in downturns.

About me

My primary occupation is as an analyst and CIO for 2nd Market Capital, and this is often reflected in my Seeking Alpha writing through my interchangeable use of “I” and “We”. As a mere cog in the team of analysts, it is indiscernible whether a stock idea came from my head or the collective intelligence of the team. Writing just over 400 articles for Seeking Alpha since 2012 has been enjoyable, and it has become an important part of my research process. The diversity of perspective among commenters helps me see new angles, and swift criticism of ill-conceived ideas has forced me to up my game.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long NXRT. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest: We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.