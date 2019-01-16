GUSH Is Up 100% From Lows, Time To Take Profits?

As a result, I am not taking profits in GUSH yet. I am still staying long and will rebalance positions when shares hit $21.

Fundamentals are improving for GUSH's top holdings, which we will discuss more below.

From a technical perspective, shares are up against short-term resistance, but substantial upside still remains before longer term resistance is reached.

GUSH has doubled from its lows in rapid fashion, causing anxiety for some investors who have a nice profit, but don't want to sell because they are still long shares.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares ETF (GUSH) has been on a roll, as shares are up about 100% from the lows recently set in December of 2018. Normally, a move up like this would require investors to ring the register for fear of watching a 100% gain evaporate in front of their eyes.

However, while GUSH's underlying index, the S&P 500 Exp. & Prod. ETF (XOP) is up equivalently about 30% from its lows, about half of that move up was made during the hammer/puke-out made at the very end of December 2018.

This means that XOP hasn't necessarily moved up much for 2019 when comparing to where the sector was trading formerly just a few weeks ago in 2018.

Yes, it appears that XOP is up over 20% for 2019 already. But it is coming from a deep trough set in 2018, and I believe 30% for the year is possible for XOP since GUSH's underlying holdings have more than 100% upside left in their shares. It will be a wild ride higher, though, so brace for volatility.

The real question is, can GUSH's holdings really return to the former highs of 2018? After all, California Resources (CRC), GUSH's largest holding, is off more than 100% from its highs, and the same goes for Whiting Petroleum (WLL). So, this would obviously present quite an opportunity for investors if the recent fall in energy turns out to have been based, largely, on worries related to the overall market that were overblown.

The economy, as everyone knows, is expected to slow from 3% to 4% GDP, to around 2% GDP, which is still strong and bodes well for petroleum demand. Also, E&Ps are getting more efficient every day, as fundamentals continue to improve. In fact, they are doing better than ever judging by recent earnings and production numbers, yet their stock prices are back near all-time lows.

As a result, this market dislocation in energy is still providing investors with the opportunity to get into E&Ps around all-time lows, despite the recent move up. I am staying in GUSH for the long haul and won't be doing any major selling until former highs of 2018 are reached.

Just A Reminder

GUSH has an expense ratio of 1.15%, which is not much compared to peers, given the leveraged returns it can offer. The fund's goals can be found below.

The investment seeks daily investment results- of 300% of the daily performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The fund- under normal circumstances- invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index- exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of a sub-industry or group of sub-industries determined based on the Global Industry Classification Standards ("GICS"). The fund is non-diversified.

Now that investors are aware of the overview on GUSH, let's take a look at its holdings in order to better ascertain where the ETF is headed.

GUSH Snapshot

As investors can see below, GUSH's 52-week low was set in December 2018 at $5.90. Source: E*TRADE

I was able to do some buying in the low $6 area but, admittedly, I wish I was able to accumulate more, as those lots are now up almost 100% from the lows, while my overall position is still down significantly from $21.00.

I believe the $20 level is highly achievable for GUSH since the chart has much more room to climb before structural resistance of $30 is reached.

But, excluding charts, which we will cover more in depth at the end of the article, fundamentals are strengthening for GUSH's holdings, and this is the real reason why I am staying long shares.

Let's examine GUSH's top holdings below.

GUSH Top Holdings

Investors can see that California Resources is the largest holding of GUSH, as it accounts for over 2% of the fund (seen below). Source: Direxioninvestments.com

The tenth holding is cut off at the bottom, but WLL holds that spot. I expect that stock to climb the ranks and become a larger percentage of GUSH once the stock price moves higher.

WLL fell much more than companies like Continental Resources (CLR), which is probably why WLL's weighting fell to the bottom of the top 10 list. Either that, or the fund cut its exposure to WLL, which I doubt. There is no reason to; WLL is improving earnings by leaps and bounds, and their leverage has fallen considerably since 2016.

California Resources has higher leverage than its peers, but they are trying to get that down to under 3x leverage by the end of 2019. This move would reduce a lot of the perceived risk for CRC.

California Resources has other positives to highlight, as well. The integration of their Elk Hills acquisition is going smoothly, as more synergies have been captured than previously estimated.

Much like peers in their respective basins that are involved in GUSH, CRC is going to large scale development with Elk Hills, since it has the infrastructure in place to do so.

The fact that more infrastructure and technology is allowing many E&Ps to move to large scale development is a rather big deal because it means more profits and lower costs are able to be achieved. These dynamics didn't exist in 2016 and are part of the reasons why the core fundamentals have improved for E&Ps.

How To Play Gush

Technicals are bullish for GUSH. The RSI is coming off of oversold levels at 40, and the MACD looks ready for a cross upwards.

Source: E*TRADE

The buying volume is also significant. Since the recent volume size, depicted by green bars above, is more than twice the size of the original volume, institutional buying may be occurring.

The 50-day moving average is all that is left standing in the way for GUSH popping to $20 and, since GUSH is near yearly lows while fundamentals are improving, the path of least resistance certainly seems to be higher.

Therefore, the way to play GUSH is to continue holding shares if you are up, since this uptrend is only beginning, it seems. Look for $15 to be a short-term area of resistance, but nothing in the long-term scheme of things.

After all, former highs of $45 set in 2018 are achievable again since no significant dilution, if any, occurred with GUSH's top holdings since the recent crash. In fact, core fundamentals have only improved, again, and more share buybacks are occurring in the E&P space.

Therefore, the negative effects of past dilution are actually being reversed by recent company buyback programs, which are only growing as they feel their shares are undervalued in today's marketplace. Consequently, company buybacks should also be able to provide a bit of a floor under E&P's shares in the coming quarters.

Risks

The risk to GUSH is if the economy slows, which would hurt demand for petroleum products. But the bigger risk that investors are fiercely debating, at the moment, is the issue of using leveraged ETFs in the first place. Here is the standard issue warning that accompanies ETFs:

Leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are designed to achieve their investment objective on a daily basis meaning that they are not designed to track the underlying index over an extended period of time. Leverage can increase volatility. Inverse ETFs attempt to deliver returns that are the opposite of the underlying index's returns. Typically, the longer you hold a Leveraged or Inverse ETF, the greater your potential loss. Accordingly, Leveraged and Inverse ETFs may not be suitable for investors who plan to hold positions for longer than one trading session. These products are designed for highly experienced traders who understand their risks, including the impact of daily compounding of leveraged investment returns, and who actively monitor their positions throughout the trading day. Please read the Prospectus carefully before making your final investment decision. Learn about the risks and mechanics of leveraged ETFs, click here.

Conclusion

The global economy is expected to slow to a more moderate pace in 2019, but there is nothing wrong with 2% GDP. This keeps inflation and interest rates low, which puts equities right in a sweet spot for investors.

Even though I am invested in most main sectors, I am overweight energy because I believe it is an undervalued area of the market. GUSH's holdings have also gotten stronger during the downturn by transitioning to large scale development.

This will only lower breakevens further and make E&Ps less prone to volatile swings in cyclical markets. Therefore, I continue to see E&Ps as one of the best ways to play the undervalued energy sector. As a result, I will stay long shares of GUSH and won't rebalance positions to equal-weight until the mid $20s are reached.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.