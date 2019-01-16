Peyto Offers Income And Growth

Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF) is Canada’s fifth largest natural gas producer and seen by many as the lowest cost producer in Canada. The stock is cheap.

Peyto’s stock has suffered as natural gas prices fell over the past several years, falling to the $6 range from the mid-$30s only 5 years ago. You would think the company had performed poorly, but no so – Peyto has been profitable every year with net income well over $100 million every year.

Canadian natural gas stocks are out of favor owing to a lack of pipeline egress from Alberta and B.C., causing spot prices to fluctuate widely and occasionally to drop below zero. Investors seem to abhor the volatility and have all but abandoned the space. That creates opportunity.

My estimates show Peyto generating almost $500 million Canadian in 2019, with that figure growing each year as internally generated cash flow surpasses both capital outlays and the current dividend leaving surplus cash flow making a dent in the company’s relatively modest debt.

Source: Author analysis based on Peyto corporate presentation

The current share price of about $6.00 ($8.00 Canadian) is a bargain by any measure. The company’s dividend rate seems sustainable and today is in the 9% range, and the relatively modest capital program is enough to keep production rising steadily, while debt levels fall in parallel. Peyto has done a great job of hedging the depressed Canadian natural gas prices, with hedging gains in excess of $100 million annually.

For 2019, Peyto expects to sell only 40% of its output at AECO prices with another 40% being sold at U.S. prices and 20% into the Alberta internal market. This market diversification should ensure Peyto benefits from improved pricing in 2019.

I estimate Peyto has an equity value of $10.50 ($13.90 Canadian), making it a deep value play below $6.00. A sustainable 9% dividend makes the company a compelling choice.

There are risks, of course, but few are operational in nature. Peyto owns most of its own infrastructure, resulting in low supply costs and solid margins at prices where rivals lose money.

The commodity price environment is the key risk factor, and growth of U.S. domestic gas production has been rapid, which may put a lid on gas prices. U.S. exports of LNG soak up much of the growth, however, and any slowdown in the rate of oil drilling will reduce the supply of associated gas.

In my opinion, Peyto's potential rewards more than offset the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.