Micron Technology: Working Through A Cycle That Could End In 2 More Quarters

The NAND market will turn around later due primarily to the rapid and deep drops in average selling prices.

Data show that the DRAM cycle will turn around in the next two quarters.

Analysts from Morgan Stanley and Bernstein, looking at the same financial data but interpreting it differently, caused Micron Technology's stock to rise 5% one day and drop 3.7% another.

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) were up 5% on Jan. 9 after Bernstein analyst Mark Newman upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform. He argued that the recent memory downturn has been quicker than usual, which suggests to him that a rebound also might take place earlier than in past corrections.

"We now forecast memory industry profits to bottom in Q2'19 before stabilizing in 2H'19 and recovering in 2020.”

A few days later, on Jan. 14, the stock decreased 3.7% after Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore warned about continued doldrums in the shares despite months of declines.

"There remains too much fundamental optimism in our investor conversations about Micron in the short term. This is looking like a very typical memory turndown, which takes time to correct." "The water built up behind the dam in (the fourth quarter) as producers have optimism that it gets better, and while margins have come down meaningfully, they are still very high by historical standards. It's not a sustainable margin during a downturn, and when the balance sheet inventory dollars become large enough that producers become desperate to move product, we will see the same free fall that we are seeing in NAND now - or at least that is our working assumption until we hear differently."

Can they both be right? I’ve listed the key items below:

Morgan Stanley negative issues

This is looking like a very typical memory downturn Margins are still very high and have to come down meaningfully

Bernstein positive issues

Current downturn has been quicker than usual, which suggests that a rebound might also take place earlier than in past corrections. Now forecast memory industry profits to bottom in Q2'19 before stabilizing in 2H 2019 and recovering in 2020.

My Analysis

Extent of Downturn

Item 1 for both analysts are contradictory. Either it's a typical downturn or not. Chart 1 shows revenue growth for flash memory from Q1 2010 to Q3 2018. It shows three cycles (forget the common notion that memory is not cyclical). To me, I see nothing atypical of the three cycles, as Morgan Stanley states. One can see the quicker rise that Bernstein states, but whether that could result in a quicker rebound is debatable.

The second upturn lasted 10 quarters and the downturn lasted three quarters. The three-quarter downturn is the same as the first downturn. The third upturn has lasted through 10 quarters, but revenues already dropped for MU’s 1Q FY2019 which ended November 2018.

Chart 1 – Source carious companies

Chart 2 shows NAND revenues for Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and Micron to 3Q 2019 by quarter. Total NAND bit output growth is expected to be 40% in 2019, down from 45% in 2018. This will weigh on NAND revenues. I use 4Q18-AP to signify CY2018 4Q preliminary (P) for SSNLF and FY2019 1Q actual (A) for MU.

Chart 2

Samsung’s poor bit shipments of mobile chips in 4Q was mainly due to Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) deep order cuts, but the company should see the business environment turn favorable in Q2 2019 with the Galaxy S10’s debut at the end of February. Although NAND will continue to be in oversupply in 2019, the factors that resulted in the downturn in Q4 2018 should begin to moderate.

Comparing Chart 2 with Chart 1 and Bernstein’s positive comments, the third cycle should end in 2-3 quarters depending on the vendor, same as cycle 1 and 2. This means the upturn should start in Q3 2019.

Chart 3 shows revenues for DRAMs. Here we see a faster recovery, with the downturn lasting only two quarters and the upturn beginning in Q2 2019. This too is in agreement with Bernstein’s analysis.

Chart 3

Margins need to come down

Morgan Stanley commented that margins were too high and needed to come down.

Chart 4 shows operating profit margins (OPM) for DRAMs. OPM has been above 50% for six quarters and is expected to remain above 50% through Q1 2019 and above 45% starting in Q2. So it appears that Morgan Stanley’s comments are valid for DRAMs.

Chart 4

Chart 5 presents OPM for NAND and is more telling, illustrating a rapid erosion in OPM in Q4 2018 and lasting through 2019. The significant reason for the drop in NAND OPM is the deep and rapid decreases in average selling prices (ASPs) for NAND compared to DRAM, as illustrated in Charts 6-8 for Samsung, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), and Micron, respectively.

Chart 5

Chart 6

Chart 7

Chart 8

Investor Takeaway

It’s interesting that analysts at Morgan Stanley and Bernstein are correct in their analysis. Indeed, to reiterate:

Sell-side analysts have tremendous influence on the market. In this case, both observed the same data, which is being driven by market forces in the memory industry. Yet, depending on their interpretation (i.e., slant), they can impact the market in either a positive or negative way. Investors must do their own research, such as what I’ve attempted to do in this article, to ascertain whether a blip in a stock value following an analyst note is either a temporary knee-jerk reaction or long-term trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.