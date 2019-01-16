Heron Therapeutics: Updates To Thesis And PDUFA Date Coming Up

JPMorgan presentation reinforces bullish thesis and institutional positioning is a green flag. The stock appears most appropriate for investors with medium- to long-term outlook.

The stock has risen by 50% since my initial article was published (gains at one point were nearly 150% before pullback).

Shares of Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) at one point rose by nearly 150% since my October 2017 article stated that management was executing on key initiatives and the stock would follow. Now that the stock has pulled back, performance is still in the green by a respectable 50% and the thesis appears substantially derisked compared to when we last took a look.

With a key regulatory catalyst coming up in a few months, I'm looking forward to determining whether the current valuation is offering enterprising investors an ideal entry point.

Chart

Figure 1: HRTX daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: HRTX 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the run up into mid-2018 (spiked on positive clinical data for HTX-011) followed by a decline into the end of the year (likely due to catalyst desert at the time). In the second chart (15-minute), we can see that after January's rebound shares continue to consolidate in the mid-20s.

Overview

In my February 2018 update piece, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

I was quite optimistic on the prospects of HTX-011 and the pivotal program which consists of two pivotal studies in bunionectomy and hernia repair, in addition to a phase 3 safety and pharmacokinetics trial to be able to meet the number of patients requested by the FDA. Risk had been somewhat reduced as the FDA agreed that no additional clinical work would be necessary to meet the combination rule for fixed-dose combination products. I reminded readers that top-line results from a mid-stage study in patients undergoing abdominoplasty revealed significant reductions in pain intensity and the use of opioid rescue medications through 96 hours after surgery for patients receiving HTX-011. I also noted that it'd be competing in a very large $9 billion-plus postoperative pain market opportunity.

I also had a positive outlook on the prospects for HTX-019 (CINVANTI), the first polysorbate 80-free intravenous formulation of aprepitant for the prevention of CINV (chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting), and for SUSTOL after revenue guidance was raised. A permanent J-Code for SUSTOL was set to aid reimbursement for sales involving Medicare and Medicaid services and updated labeling for Tesaro's (NASDAQ:TSRO) VARUBI (after reports of anaphylaxis plus other hypersensitivity reactions) was sure to act as an additional tailwind. I noted that peak sales estimates for SUSTOL and CINVANTI (conservative measure) would be $200 million.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's take a look at how the thesis has progressed and whether there truly is a near to medium term opportunity for readers to exploit.

Recent Developments

In mid-March, the company announced positive topline results from two phase 3 trials evaluating HTX-011 in patients undergoing bunionectomy and hernia repair. All primary and secondary endpoints were achieved with high statistical significance, showing substantial decreases in pain intensity and the use of opioid rescue medications through 72 hours following surgery (impressive duration and decreased opioid use gives it a leg up over competition including standard-of-care). Specifically, there was a 27% reduction in pain intensity as measured by AUC 0-72 (as compared to placebo) and an 18% reduction in pain when compared to bupivacaine solution. Over the 72-hour post-surgery period patients treated with HTX-011 consumed 37% less opioids (and 25% less opioids than bupivacaine solution)- another interesting tidbit was that 29% of patients receiving HTX-011 required no opioid medication for the period compared to 2% receiving placebo and 11% for standard of care.

Figure 4: Mean pain intensity from EPOCH 1 bunionectomy trial (Source: corporate presentation)

At the end of March management wisely chose to extend the company's operational runway, selling 6 million shares in a secondary offering at a price point of $26 per share. Investment banks involved included Jefferies, Cowen and Evercore ISI.

Soon after in early April competitor Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) received FDA approval for Exparel in nerve block- language within the label gave Heron a boost, as opioid sparing properties of the drug paled in comparison to HTX-011.

This was punctuated by a slew of good news in June with HTX-011 receiving the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA (based on data from mid-stage and two phase 3 studies).

Figure 5: % of patients who are opioid-free through 72 hours and through days 10 and 28 in EPOCH 1 bunionectomy trial (Source: corporate presentation)

Heron also announced positive topline data from two phase 2b trials (Study 209 in patients undergoing primary unilateral total knee arthroplasty and Study 211 in patients undergoing augmentation mammoplasty). For the first study, 222 patients were randomized to receive HTX-011 400 mg locally administered, HTX-011 plus low dose ropivacaine, multiple injections of bupivacaine 125 mg, or placebo. Primary (pain intensity measured via AUC from 0 to 48 hours post-surgery versus placebo) and secondary endpoints (AUC from 0 to 72 hours post-surgery) were met.

Figure 6: Impressive separation between HTX-011 and placebo arms through 72 hours in Study 209 (Source: corporate presentation)

For study 211 (n=243), HTX-011 was administered via instillation into the surgical site or via ultrasound-guided lateral & medial pectoral nerve block prior to surgery. Three cohorts allowed for comparison of HTX-011 to standard dose of bupivacaine 50mg as well as HTX-011 400 mg administered via instillation versus as nerve block. The primary endpoint (AUC from 0 to 24 hours post-surgery versus placebo) was achieved as well.

Management decided to take advantage of the high share price yet again, this time selling 5 million shares in a secondary offering priced at $39.50 with Jefferies acting as sole book-running manager.

The company closed out a great year on a positive note, announcing that the FDA accepted its new drug application (NDA) for HTX-011 and granted it Priority Review designation. Thus, the actual PDUFA date has been set for April 30th (doesn't appear that an advisory committee meeting will take place prior).

On January 3rd the company kicked the year off by reporting intriguing data from a multi-center postoperative pain management study in 63 patients undergoing hernia repair surgery. Patients received HTX-011 along with a regimen of acetaminophen and ibuprofen (both are over-the-counter generic medicines). 90% of patients receiving this combination did not require opioids to manage pain through 72 hours post-surgery as compared to 51%, 40% and 22% of those receiving HTX-011, bupivacaine, and placebo, respectively (in prior phase 3 study). Longer follow-up also added to optimism for the HTX-011 combination, as 81% of patients receiving it remained opioid-free through 28 days post-surgery.

Lastly, on January 7th the company highlighted progress in its pain management and CINV franchises. With the latter, the company guided for full year 2019 sales of $115 million to $120 million. Progress was apparent, with fourth quarter sales for CINV up 180% year-over-year to $28.1 million and up 42% over the prior quarter alone.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $364.8 million which compared favorably to net loss of $38.3 million. Net product sales totaled $19.8 million (more than double the $8.6 million from the same quarter last year). CINVANTI sales rose to $16.4 million from $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, while SUSTOL sales totaled just $3.4 million (negatively affected by entry of generic palonosetron in the first quarter). Management also reminded investors that the new J-Code for CINVANTI could provide a tailwind as it simplified billing and reimbursement for prescribers.

As for future catalysts of note, the main one that comes to mind is the April 30th PDUFA date for HTX-011. Publication of data from various mid-stage and pivotal trials should take place throughout the year as well. If HTX-011 is approved, formal launch would likely take place in the third quarter. Lastly, we can look forward to a phase 2 study evaluating HTX-034 getting underway in the second half of the year.

For readers who are interested in digging deeper in this story, I suggest checking out CEO Barry Quart's recent presentation at JPMorgan. Here are a few nuggets that stuck out to me:

The bunionectomy phase 3 trial shows all endpoints (primary and secondary) achieving high statistical significance and the mean pain intensity curve shows clear separation from placebo and bupivacaine treatment arms. Quart states that the ambitious goal is not just to reduce opioid use but to keep patients off opioids in order to minimize the possibility of addiction (that was achieved here with a significant number of patients). The hernia repair trial also achieved high statistical significance in all endpoints and again clear separation from placebo and bupivacaine in pain curve- impressively, Quart notes that placebo patients had unlimited access to opioids so what we're really seeing is the still dramatic difference between HTX-011 and those patients with unlimited access to opioids.

As for the phase 2 trial (Study 215) seeking to combine HTX-011 with OTC acetaminophen and ibuprofen, the goal was to completely eliminate opioid use. 90% of patients in both arms taking no opiates seems quite impressive as they only experienced mild pain related to herniorrhaphy procedure (and the ones who did take opiates used very little). Importantly, the 10% of patients who required opiates were easily identified in the first few hours before they would ordinarily be discharged post-surgery (patients who need prescription would need only about 5 oxycodone pills to avoid calls to surgeon). Study 209 (total knee arthroplasty) also showed high statistical significance achieved across all primary and secondary endpoints- there was a very large separation between treatment arms (big effect).

As for HTX-034 (next generation product for postoperative pain), data from validated pig-model (shown in the past to be highly predictive of what we see in clinical studies) demonstrated complete elimination of pain through 7 days (very impressive).

Referring to the company's CINV franchise, Quart notes that rapid adoption of CINVANTI (captured 1/3rd of market share within 12 months) is indicative of management's ability to execute commercially. EMEND prior held about 100% of market share (was dominant for about 10 years).

Figure 7: Large market opportunity for HTX-011 awaits, significant penetration expected (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, Tang Capital Management and Baker Brothers own large positions.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, management continues to execute on a well-thought-out strategy as the company's CINV franchise makes significant inroads and more importantly as crown jewel HTX-011 gets closer to potential approval and commercial launch. Heron appears to be operating in the sweet spot of pain management, offering a ¨no-brainer¨ option for tackling the nation's current opioid abuse epidemic and providing patients more durable pain relief post-operation.

With currently available data to my eyes the story appears substantially derisked and the company likely to make significant inroads in the ensuing commercial launch should the FDA give them the green thumb- that said, I believe blockbuster potential for HTX-011 will be realized but it will take time and there will be significant obstacles along the way (two secondary offerings in 2018 also suggest management is taking a cautious approach). An opportunity could lie ahead in the run-up to regulatory catalyst and potential M&A from a larger firm looking to build up its product portfolio with a relatively derisked asset.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest establishing a pilot position and patiently accumulating shares. Although there is an opportunity for PDUFA run-up, I still imagine this idea is more appropriate for medium to long term investors.

Risks include further dilution in 2019, regulatory downthumb from FDA and disappointing data from ongoing and planned studies. There is substantial competition in markets being targeted, including from generic options (could mean that commercial launch tests Wall Street's patience in its first year or more). There could be significant challenges to market acceptance if price point chosen by management is too high versus generic options.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, at a $2 billion market capitalization with growing CINV franchise, decent cash position and impressive (and differentiated) data for HTX-011 along with a blockbuster opportunity being targeted, I think we might see less in the way of volatility with this idea. A regulatory downthumb (unexpected) or setback would certainly weigh on the stock.

I imagine hedge funds and some institutional owners holding this one see it as an ideal place to park funds (low downside) with optionality coming via potential M&A.

For our purposes in ROTY, I continue to like this story but would prefer to stick to our other ideas that have clinical as well as regulatory catalysts (I haven't done as well in post-launch stories except where there's true scarcity of treatment options such as Sarepta Therapeutics with DMD launch). One ROTY member made a great point that just as Pacira Pharmaceuticals' stock benefitted from its product launch (EXPAREL) in postoperative pain due to temporary reimbursement code (doctors & hospitals got paid extra on top of the cost of the procedure for using the product, which really drove uptake and sales until reimbursement was changed), Heron is likely to follow suit. Thus if the stock gets beat down too much (or simply says depressed) post-approval decision I might have to take a second look in the second half of the year.

PCRX data by YCharts

**For above figure, note that EXPAREL was approved in October of 2011.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read my material and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. If you're willing, I look forward to interacting with you in the Comments Section. Whether bull, bear or simply a skeptic, we all typically have something worth saying and feedback (plus community-driven due diligence) is one of the reasons I enjoy writing. Have a good one!

About 'ROTY or Runners of the Year' ROTY is a 500+ member community which provides a welcoming atmosphere where due diligence and knowledge are generously shared. Subscription includes access to our 10 stock model account, exclusive write-ups on my favorite setups, Idea Lab, Catalyst Tracker, full archive access, a very active & focused Live Chat and much more at an affordable price point ($25/month or $200 annually).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.