Dave & Buster's: The Recovery Has Legs

In mid December, with the stock down 30% over the prior few months and hovering around $45, we identified shares of Dave & Buster's (PLAY) as both oversold and undervalued, and expected the stock to rebound in the near to medium term. A month later, PLAY stock has risen 13%, vs. a sub-1% gain for the S&P 500, largely due to improving retail sentiment and better-than-expected holiday numbers from Dave & Buster's.

Although the stock has posted impressive gains over the past month, we think this rally still has legs. The stock is no longer oversold, so you won't have any technically driven bounces. But the stock is still reasonably undervalued, and we see fundamentally driven upside to the mid-$50s within the next few months.

PLAY data by YCharts

Our long-term bull thesis on PLAY stock is fairly straightforward. Dave & Buster's, due to its unique value prop that overlaps sports bar, restaurant, and arcade, is more of an experience than a destination. It's a place for birthday parties, social gatherings, and is more often grouped under the "things to do" umbrella, than the "places to eat" umbrella.

That's a good thing. It means D&B is aligned with the experience economy movement, which has emerged to the forefront over the past several years, driven by the widespread adoption of experienced-oriented sharing apps like Instagram and Snapchat. As those apps have gained popularity over the past few years, personal consumption expenditure growth on experience-related activities has outpaced expenditure growth on goods by a factor of 4. Also, about 80% of millennials would rather spend on a good experience than a good product.

This change is consumption behavior has widespread implications. For example, mall owners are starting to notice that consumers would rather spend on experiences than products, and also are realizing that products can be easily replicated online whereas physical experiences cannot. As such, malls are quickly redeveloping to implement experiences that aren't easily replicated online and which consumers are more likely to visit. At the core of these redevelopments is Dave & Buster's, since the overlap of restaurant, sports bar, and arcade is something that cannot be easily replicated online.

Broadly speaking, given its exposure to and parallels with the experience economy, PLAY stock is supported by strong long-term growth tailwinds which should continue to power healthy top-line growth over the next several years. The holiday sales update confirmed this. After several consecutive quarters of negative comparable sales growth, the company finally reported positive comparable sales growth in Q4, a sign that demand is stable in a longer-term window. Plus, the laps starting in Q4 and extending through most of 2019 are fairly easy, meaning that comparable sales growth should be largely positive throughout the year. A transition from negative to positive comparable sales growth is the sort of transition which attracts buyers to a stock, and it should keep PLAY stock on a winning trajectory in 2019.

Also, this company is still opening ~15 new stores per year, and the new stores are generating great cash-on-cash returns, so the unit growth narrative here also is promising. Thus, we have very little concern regarding Dave & Buster's ability to grow revenues over the next several years.

PLAY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Our concern is with margins. EBITDA margins have been sliding all year long due to wage pressures and lower average unit volumes at new locations. This continued in Q4. Although it was a largely positive update, the one negative is that implied Q4 EBITDA margins are still expected to shrink year-over-year. This is expected to persist next year. On last quarter's conference call, management said that EBITDA is expected to grow at just a mid-to-high single digit rate vs. high single-digit revenue growth. Thus, Dave & Buster's projects to remain a company plagued by falling margins.

This won't last forever. Wages won't rise forever. Automation will eventually offset wage pressures and normalize margins. Plus, average unit volumes should start to pick back up thanks to secular trends underlying the experience economy. As such, margin pressures are most likely a near-term phenomena that won't persist for much longer.

If so, we believe PLAY stock has room to rally from here. The stock isn't oversold like it was back in mid December. So, there won't be any near-term, technically-driven rally. But the stock remains undervalued. We continue to see Dave & Buster's as a company that will grow revenues at a mid-to-high single digit pace over the next several years, with margins that will gradually expand as wage pressures normalize and unit volumes trend higher. Under those modeling assumptions, we see Dave & Buster's as being able to achieve $4 in EPS by fiscal 2023.

PLAY 14-Day Relative Strength Index data by YCharts

If you look at other QSR giants like McDonald's (MCD), Yum (YUM), and Starbucks (SBUX), they all trade at forward earnings multiples of above 20. The entire restaurant sector trades at a forward multiple of roughly 22. At scale, once margins stabilize, PLAY stock should easily trade at a 20 forward multiple, at worst. A 20 forward multiple on $4 in 2023 EPS implies a 2022 price target of $80. Discounted back by 10% per year (the average annual gain for the S&P 500), that implies a fiscal 2018 end price target of about $55. Dave & Buster's reports Q4 earnings in April. Thus, within the next few months, we think this stock has fundamentally driven upside to the mid-$50s.

MCD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Overall, while PLAY stock is no longer technically oversold and may be due for a near-term pullback here after a double-digit rally over the past month, we think that the fundamentals remain favorable, and support a medium term rally toward the mid-$50s. As such, all else equal, we maintain a bullish view on PLAY stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.