I Bought Enbridge Inc. For The IRA Account: Here's Why

We bought Enbridge Inc. (ENB) in the IRA account. Enbridge is a North American, Canada based, oil and gas pipeline company. It has three core business, Liquids Pipelines, Gas Pipelines, and Gas Utilities. Our purchase was made due to the company's:

Strategic posture to capture the growing natural gas market going forward

Low-risk business model

Projected distributable cash flow and dividend growth of 10% through 2020 and 5-7% thereafter

Progress deleveraging the balance sheet and plans to continue debt reduction

Investment-grade credit rating

A shift to a self-funding model

Current undervaluation.

The Company

Gas Pipelines

The gas pipeline business has been built out to supply the increasing global demand for gas and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). Enbridge's pipelines transport gas from the best-producing gas formations in North America for distribution in eastern and southern United States as well as to a coastal liquefaction unit that exports LNG globally.

Source: Enbridge Investor Day Presentation

The forward strategy for the gas pipeline business calls for 1-2% base business growth and a spend of $2-3 billion annually to grow via bolt-on pipeline expansions in the northeast and gulf coast of the United States as well as western Canada and Canadian LNG connections.

Liquids Pipeline

Enbridge oil pipelines transfer oil from the central US and Canadian regions. Flowing in these pipes is 25% of all crude oil produced in North America and 66% of Canadian crude exports.

Source: Enbridge Investor Day Presentation

Currently, there are $11 Billion projects in progress, upgrading some of the older pipes, and expanding some others. Moving forward, base business growth is projected at 2-3%. The capital spending of $2 billion annual will come from a project runway that includes further optimizations and bolt on expansions.

Gas Utilities.

Enbridge owns two utility companies, Union Gas and EGD (Enbridge Gas Distribution) that it is in the process of merging. As one of the largest gas utilities in Canada, they serve 3.7 million meters and add 50,000 new meters each year serving southeast Canada. The utility regulators in Canada allow them to earn 9% ROE unimpeded. Earnings above the allowed ROE of 9% by 150 basis points are split evenly with the customers. With this rate structure, Enbridge has the opportunity to consistently earn over 9% ROE in the utility business.

Source: Enbridge Investor Day Presentation.

The forward plan calls for 1-2% in base business growth as well as a spend of about $1 billion annually on rate base addition projects that grow the customer base and optimize assets.

The strategic transformation

In the years 2017 & 2018, Enbridge placed $20 billion projects in service to transform itself to become more gas focused. In 2018, 45% of EBITDA came from gas vs. 2016 when 20% came from the gas business. This was a strategic move as natural gas demand is projected to grow faster than oil through 2040 with gas demand growing 50% over that time and oil demand 20%.

Source: Slide from Enbridge investor day presentation made with data from International Energy Agency.

This transformation is complete. Capital spending going forward for Enbridge will slow to $5-6 Billion per year with bolt-on type projects.

Low-risk business model

The revenue comes from low risk regulated, take or pay, fixed fee contracts with creditworthy customers. Due to this model, Enbridge was able to continue increasing EBIDTA and dividends in the Great Recession and the collapse of oil prices during 2014-2016.

Source: Enbridge Investor Day Presentation

DCF and dividend growth

During their investor day presentation, Enbridge guided to the upper end of 2018 EBITDA range of $4.15-4.45 per share and estimated $4.30-4.60 for 2019. They are projecting a 10% DCF and dividend increases for 2019 and 2020 and growth at 5-7% per year after that.

Enbridge Investor Day Presentation

Deleveraging the balance sheet and investment-grade credit rating

Enbridge intends to maintain or strengthen the balance sheet as it has deleveraged to 4.7x debt to EBITDA, down from 5.0x after the transformation. The long-term goal is 4.5x. The company has a BBB+ credit rating from S&P. Capital allocation strategy lists debt repayment as the second choice next to bolt-on projects.

Source: Enbridge Investor Day Presentation

Self-funding model means no dilutive equity issued to finance projects

Additionally, Enbridge has moved to a fully self-funding model. The final step in this was to shut down the DRIP program in late 2018. They will not issue equity to fund projects. Funding for projects will come from cash flow and debt (while maintaining leverage goals). The company believes that $5-6 billion annual capital expenditures are possible under this scenario. This is a low risk, low reward strategy. This explains the mid-single digit growth projections beyond 2020 as mega projects that can lead to step change growth are probably not obtainable in this model.

The significance of a self-funding model cannot be overstated. Taking on equity to fund projects dilutes the ownership of existing shareholders. Projects funded by equity must be home runs to make sure that the distribution can be maintained for both the existing and new shares. Projects funded internally need only be singles and doubles to add value for shareholders. A self-funding model is not required for a Graybeard Retirement investment, but the other attributes will need to be proven and significant in a company to warrant investment if it does not use the model.

Valuation

Enbridge is undervalued. I use a 5-year forward look DCF model to estimate value. Inputs into the calculator are mid-range of guidance for 2019 and 6% growth thereafter through 2023. Terminal growth is 3% and for dividends, I used the current payout ratio of 49% of EBITDA. This estimates dividends at less than guidance, making the value calculated more conservative.

Source: Author

With these conservative inputs, the company is worth around $43-44 at a minimum by my DCF calculator. As I write this, the price is at $34.54, so Enbridge is undervalued by about 20%.

Is this company right for a retirement account?

When considering if Enbridge is appropriate for our retirement account, I asked myself the following questions.

Does the company have an investment grade credit rating? - Yes (BBB+), best in class for the industry

Is the dividend covered by cash flow? - Yes

Does the business model provide steady and stable growth? - Yes, even in the face of oil price declines of 2014-2016

Is the business recession resistant? - Yes. Dividends and EBITDA did not decline in the great recession

Is it a low volatility stock? - Push, the beta is only slightly below 1 at 0.95

Is the yield greater than 3%? - Yes

Is the debt load manageable? - Yes. Interest payments covered nearly 4 times by cash flow

Key Takeaways

There is a multitude of reasons to like Enbridge as an investment. It is an undervalued company with a low-risk business model that is poised to take advantage of the secular trends. Additionally, the financial house is in order and strategic plans are being executed to keep it that way. Finally, the self-funding model for projects is an important part of the investment thesis for Enbridge, as well as other pipeline companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.