Canadian Heavy Oil Discount Falls Into The Single Digits - Crude Quality Matters

With Line 3 coming on and additional crude-by-rail capacity, a shortage of heavy oil supplies could keep the WCS-WTI discount between $9-13/bbl, something investors have not considered.

Alberta's mandated production cut is having its intended effect, but crude quality proxy suggests WCS-WTI discount may remain narrow going forward.

Welcome to the single-digit edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Western Canadian Select (WCS), or Canadian heavy oil prices, is trading at a discount of $7.50/bbl on the prompt future.

Source: BMO

That's staggering considering that just three months earlier, Canadian heavy oil producers were getting a $50/bbl discount on the very same oil they were selling. Much of the improvement in Canadian heavy oil prices are thanks to Alberta's mandated production cut. But differentials have now narrowed even more materially than analysts expected.

Coming into 2019, analysts expected WCS-WTI differentials to narrow to $18 to $20. The first three months of 2019 are showing WCS diffs closer to $12 to $14/bbl. Why is WCS narrowing more than people expect?

Because crude quality matters.

Source: BCA

As you can see in the chart above, the quality proxy of Maya vs. LLS spreads has basically narrowed to nonexistent levels. This is because heavy oil supplies globally are falling with the OPEC cut, falling Iranian exports from US sanctions, and declines in Venezuela and Mexico.

If you look out in the years ahead, excluding Canada, global medium/heavy oil production will be in decline, leaving the crude quality issue even larger than we think.

And what's going to exacerbate this issue is the fact that US shale oil is too light for global refineries to absorb.

All in all, we think the issue of crude quality will become even bigger in the months ahead as refineries get ready for IMO 2020. We could see medium/heavy oil continue to trade close to par with light oil and perhaps even at a premium. For WCS, the production curtailment will be scaled back, but with crude-by-rail ramping up to ~450+k b/d and Line 3 expected to come online by the end of 2019, differentials also will narrow.

Scotiabank's Rory Johnston believes that there's a possibility WCS-WTI differentials could trade to $9-13, even taking account crude-by-rail economics if the crude quality proxy remains at par.

Source: Scotiabank

We think this is something investors have not even considered when they invested in Canadian heavy oil producers.

Overall, we think the crude quality issue will get more media attention in 2019. With falling heavy oil production globally, we should see the crude quality proxy even trade at a premium to light, which could further narrow the WCS-WTI differentials. With the catalyst for more takeaway capacity in sight, we think Canadian heavy oil producers are a buy today.

We are long Cenovus Energy (CVE), Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) (GXE.TO), Athabasca (OTCPK:ATHOF) (ATH.TO), and Baytex (BTE).

Things to keep an eye on in the oil market: US Saudi crude imports.

Q1 global oil storage balance change.

Brent time spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATH.TO, BTE.TO, CVE.TO, GXE.TO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.