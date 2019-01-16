Mobile TeleSystems: Telecom Goes Conglomerate - Russia's Deep-Value Opportunity

Image Source: MBT NB-IoT Smart City Pilot Project Article

Company Overview

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT) is Russia's strongest telecommunications and digital services company bridging the post-soviet countries not only with telecommunications services but in the broader modern digital services sphere (Publicly-traded: NYSE & MOEX). Historically being presented as a standard telecommunications company, it has begun rebranding itself towards a broader digital services provider. Its core business is still mobile communications; however, in the past few years, they have completed several acquisitions and investments in varying service and technology companies at an accelerating pace in order to create synergies and optimize their operations expansions. This has included taking controlling ownership of ~55% in MTS Bank from parent company Sistema, 100% acquisition of one of Russias largest data center providers Avantage LLC, ~51% stake in cloud finance and digital transaction services start-up Litebox, and others including majority stakes in two of Russia's largest event ticketing services, 100% of Ticketland and ~78% stake in Ponominalu. These acquisitions may seem worrisome given the inability to ensure long-term synergies, but given my analysis of the MBT strategy and thus far competition of said strategy, I feel MBT is providing a solid foundation for strong growth and market dominance in not only Russia, but in Ukraine, Armenia, and Belarus. Image Source: MBT 3D Strategy

Officially, their operations are broken down into 5 business lines focused around their strategy of employing the 3 D's of Reliable and Fast Data, employing a suite of Digital services beyond telecommunications and finally, maintaining the firm's commitment to operational efficiency and the enhancement of shareholder returns through Dividends.

The 5 business lines are below:

Mobile Connectivity is the first and it is defined as mobile communications through a broad range of internet and phone plans covering both low-income and high-income needs. This business line is improving as of recent with 3G and 4G/LTE coverage expanding in Russian and the CIS region. Ukraine was a notable example when MBT's subsidiary, Vodafone Ukraine, was one of the first to receive a 4G connectivity license in early 2018. Although there was a lofty fee, establishing dominance early on and market share in these developing regions, particularly Ukraine and Armenia, is key for MBT to ensure long-term success.

Fixed-line Services is the second which includes home telephones, broadband internet, and pay-tv throughout Russia. MBT is ranked as a top-3 broadband access provider and top-5 pay-TV operator in Russia. This segment of MBT is stagnating and posted a slight revenue decline of ~1% 3Q/3Q. It is not MBT's target revenue source and thereby poses no serious risk.

Financial Services is the next segment which caters to provide necessary banking needs in relation to E-payments with MTS e-wallet and with their newest purchase of MTS Bank. The MTS Bank acquisitions goal is to provide reduced time-to-market for digital financial products. This should aid in ensuring the lateral success of their other newest acquisitions.

Digital Services is the fourth segment. The aim of this new growing segment is to provide individuals with technology to sustain their "digital lifestyles". Although broad in scope, cloud computing services are one aspect of this segment offering more advanced tools for businesses seeking to induce stronger B2B interactions through Big Data analysis, cybersecurity systems and more intelligent IoT solutions. This segment also includes their mobile applications, mobile music, mobile tv and many other features targeted at driving more non-brick and mortar revenue through online accessibility.

Finally, the last aspect where we have seen recent growth 3Q/3Q is with the Handsets and Accessories segment. This is targeted at driving more connectivity and usage amongst the other segments but remains highly seasonal with most of its revenue being recognized in November and December of the year.

Image Source: Sistema Financial Results 3Q2018 Press Release

Their current revenue breakdown imaged above provides a nice picture of where they're currently at and why diversification can provide strong alternative revenue streams. They typically bring in around 70% of their revenue from Mobile Services and have recently increased their hand-held devices sales and mobile telephone sales. This presents a slight erosion of the margins, but no concerning application is present given the growth that we will discuss later. New revenue streams are beginning to take a foothold in the company, with MTS Bank's 2018 consolidation and several well-timed acquisitions. We can also see systems integration growing in revenue which follows our thesis of acquisition targets providing alternate tactical revenue streams. Keeping in mind EPS and valuation, this will provide more importance in the upcoming financial statement releases. , particularly FYE2018

Why MBT & Why Now?

When I'm analyzing a company to write about, I'm looking for something I actually want to invest in, but I care about a certain margin of safety. Russian companies offer great investment bargains, but you play with a high risk of strong successive price declines. This is why when I pick an EM investment, I want to identify first the sector catalyst and then a bargain that has protected downside and stable operating history. For Russian telecoms, it had started with Putin's 2018 address stating the needs of Russia and how that aligned with advancing telecommunications across the country. Then, the government was actually found implementing these developmental projects with a successful bid by Rostelecom to conduct a few telecom operations in underdeveloped Eastern Russian Republics. Then after reading a report on the Russian telecom industry prospects, I decided to target companies with this exposure. After understanding a need in the Russian region and the reality of financing, it urged a second 2018 look at which Telecom companies were positioned to service not only Russia but the CIS region as a whole. Developing regions have unique needs and this wave of Telecommunication infrastructure advancements provides a unique opportunity to benefit from simple stable business growth. After looking at liquidity, debt structures, revenue stability, and long-term growth as well considering market valuations, I found MBT to be superior in all aspects to local competitors such as Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY), VEON Ltd. (VEON), and MFON ((MCX: MFON)).

Report Structure

This report will present a bullish case for Mobile Telesystems (MBT) and will outline why I've concluded it is a solid deep-value buy opportunity with a protected downside. I will include a review of the Russian telecom industry, historical operational trends, distribution history, an introduction to key catalysts, a comprehensive look at unique factors of MBT versus peers, management strategy, and finally a combination valuation for an MBT target price range using analyst expectations and operational trends.

Industry Analysis

In addition to the aforementioned political targets of developing Russia with more efficient internet and telecommunications technology that Putin has set out, the Russian telecom industry of today presents a very growth-oriented market that is contrary to historical trends and misconceptions. The Russian telecom market is by far the largest in Europe being aided by a population of 144M. It is largely dominated by the major western cities in Russia, namely Moscow and St. Petersburg. The Russian government has liberalized the telecom industry and it is open to competition. The government's notable projects include massive investments to build telecom networks at projected total lengths of 200,000km in an effort to service underdeveloped regions in Russia. It is one of Europe's fastest growing mobile telecom markets with 226M subscriptions at FYE2018. This market is open and ready to be accessed, with competitive advantages to local companies.

MBT Stock Price & Dividend History

As you can see below, MBT has had stagnant price growth in the past few years, but MBT has kept dividend yields high and consistent allowing this to be a great stable income producing investment. MBT is now primed for not only strong dividend continuity but catalyzed price growth as well. One of MBT's core values is shareholder wealth maximization and presently shareholders are benefitting not only from consistent and increasing dividend payouts but from a share repurchase program as well. This is largely designed to repurchase Sistema's shares, the parent company, and provide the remaining shares with strong cash flow generating opportunities in Sistema's current liquidity crunch.

Chart Source: Yahoo Finance

As for the dividend aspect specifically, the company has made a strong successful effort to maintain not only consistent dividend distribution but dividend rate as well, with a 4-year average dividend yield of 8.15%. This is explicitly stated as part of the Mobile TeleSystems strategy and for the reasons mentioned above, I do not foresee any changes to its distribution policy on the negative side. A decision will be made in March 2019 on the dividend policy, and all indicators and insider interests seem to point to an increase in the dividend yield based on Sistema risk and an Uzbekistan Bribe Lawsuit brought on by US regulators for very common off-the-books payments to conduct business in Central Asia.

Graphic Source: MBT Q3 Results Presentation

For our technically inclined readers: Although the stock price has tumbled recently on fears of the Sistema lawsuit and unfavorability of Russian equities, MBT has broken a key S/R level at $7.65 and has pressure upward. This I feel is a greatly undervalued point given the historical perspective. It is also currently trading on the low side of its 52W Range (($6.64-$12.80)). We will discuss later, the valuation conclusion my research has come to, but take notice of MBT's current point and upside market pressure.

Chart Source: Yahoo Finance

Revenue & OIBDA Analysis

A key factor, I have come across in my analysis is the comprehensive push to lower costs and acquire companies to increase growth. As mentioned above, synergies is an issue to monitor, but historical acquisitions have not been concerning as of yet. The financials are a complicated situation right now given the introduction of new IFRS standards. It is best to analyze the company under the old standards in order to better understand the operating changes, rather than the accounting changes.

Concerning historical revenue growth, MBT has maintained consistent positive revenue growth despite the recessionary like pressures in the Soviet region for the past few years. FYE16 saw weak growth of 1.03% and FYE17 saw a slight increase to 1.66% which is still below FYE15's 4.98% growth y/y. When looking deeper, MBT was undergoing transitions during this time that was preparing them for stronger growth and a revitalized strategy. 3Q2018 expectations for FYE18 results are now raised to 4-6%.

When implementing their new strategy, MBT began to expand strongly into external markets of Belarus and Ukraine widening the customer base and increasing revenues from these regions by 21.4% and 13.8% respectively. In 2019, MBT is suspected to be refocusing back on the Russian region to further strengthen market share in a more profitable region while maintaining and improving customer experiences abroad as well.

During these past two years, MBT has been targetting the digital world in an effort to stay relevant and cut costs. They are moving away from traditional brick and mortar operations and utilizing a favorable macroenvironment to acquire the best strategic companies with know-how like Ozon, Russian online retailer useful for cutting brick and mortar costs and increasing an online retailer presence. A local problem is the lack of a developed online sales network and as a Moscow local, I see this presenting very strong growth opportunities. The cost-cutting of Brick and Mortar operations can be seen with the store count below which may have attributed to the slowing of growth in FY16 & FY17.

Graphic Source: MBT Q3 Results Presentation

As you can see from 4Q2016-1Q2017, there was a sharp 469 store reduction, but a slight recent pickup from increasing expansion in Ukraine, Armenia, and Belarus. This added to other cost-cutting measures translated into a 2.1% improvement of Gross Margin. I am always looking for companies that can drastically cut costs without sacrificing too much revenue. In addition, TTM analysis suggests a 63.05% Gross Margin which would show an additional 1.3% improvement. I think this new strategy of MBT sacrificing short-term revenue growth for success in the medium to long-term provides a more solid foundation and better value-oriented investment.

3Q Total Group Revenue (Rub bln)

Graphic Source: MBT Q3 Results Presentation

As you can see above with the most up-to-date results, we are presented with an improvement in terms of revenue for MBT y/y. We have a +3.4% boost from taking controlling ownership of MTS bank from Sistema. This was done without strongly increasing their long-term debt.

Graphic Source: MBT Q3 Results Presentation

Looking forward to 2018's expected results, we see a sharp forecasted improvement up from the previous slow growth rates of 1-2%. 3Q2018 expectations were even raised to the pre-2016 level of 4-6%. We also expect to still retain some of the cost savings and have a growth in OIBDA of ~2%.

The above analysis does not include the full effect of MTS Bank's 2018 consolidation, but MTS Bank's performance has drastically improved and in 2017 showed the first positive net profit in 4-years. MBT utilized its cash heavy and debt light balance sheet to acquire and implement an acquisition of Litebox which MBT combined with MTS Bank to develop its suite of products including cash management services, payroll services, overdraft services, and loan programmes. This should improve not only synergies within MTS Bank but in MBT's operations. EPS should see positive enhancements from these new operations once fully consolidated in FYE19.

Balance Sheet & Debt Management

An important factor when I was considering a telecom investment was in their debt management and financial leverage. Telecom companies need debt and CAPEX to grow, especially in emerging markets. When I originally analyzed MBT I noticed weak CAPEX and an intense debt reduction campaign. It is always nice to have low debt, but I didn't see their ability to grow without these necessary investments.

Graphic Source: MBT Q3 Results Presentation

As my analysis went on, I compared one of it's largest Russian competitors, VEON and realized that VEON both held more debt and had a lower EBITDA return for it. With a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.96, VEON is 1.65x more levered than MBT's 2.39x; whereas ROSYY maintained a similar Debt/EBITDA ratio as MBT at 2.43x, but lacked short-term debt management. With a CR and Quick Ratio of .78 and .72 respectively, ROSYY performed worse than both other competitors, including MBT at 0.99x and 0.92x respectively. VEON came in at 0.98x and 0.95x respectively. Out of the total peer group(including international), MBT performed right at the average market with an average Debt/EBITDA of 2.41x.

The peer group table is available in the final valuation section.

According to MBT's debt repayment schedule of 3Q2018, MBT won't need to begin to pay off or refinance the bulk of their debt until 2020 which gives them a full year to fully appreciate the growth from instituting financial leverage.

Graphic Source: MBT Q3 Results Presentation

In addition, the composition of the debt is predominately in Roubles with less than average Russian interest rates. However, after calculating their FYE17 DSCR, it came to be 0.40x which is below the benchmark of <1 and presents a slight risk in covering principal and interest payments. However, given MTS Bank's position and their favorable returns, I do not foresee this risk to be of great concern, but it still should be monitored at FYE18 and forward.

Graphic Source: MBT Q3 Results Presentation

Overall, I do not foresee any strong risk present in MBT's current debt-situation, but the DSCR should be monitored. I actually see the debt situation as a positive catalyst for price growth and dividend growth that should bring in more revenue given the low IRs attached and the debt repayment schedule. In my opinion, 2019 will see the largest stock price growth based on the current MBT strategy of growth induced through manageable leverage.

Strategy and Management

This aspect I feel is very important for really understanding the core value that many will miss. Although more qualitative in aspect, it presents a good insight into the operations, plans and expected outcomes being worked towards.

MBT's strategy is focused on the 3D Strategy that I presented in the first section above. In summary, they are improving data networks and garnering quality based on long-term customers. These customers are primarily being targetted in the Russian market for 2019 which should yield greater profits than other regions, but extensive operations have been carried out in Ukraine, and Belarus that have also yielded positive results. MBT intends to diversify into a variety of technologies including e-payments systems outlined above and ticketing operations. Acquisitions have become an important part of MBT's new digital strategy. Just in 2018 alone, we saw several unique acquisitions targetted at ensuring revenue growth and customer satisfaction. We saw this with the MTS Bank stake increase to 55.24% up from 26.6% costing RUB 8.27bln. We saw the Avantage data processing center acquisition for RUB 8.9bln and the YouDo online labor market operator acquisition of 13.7% for RUB 0.8bln. What is unique and stands out from MBT's management is that they are able to strategically take advantage of negative situations. One strong example is how MBT dealt with the Yarovaya Law. This law required companies to keep communication records for 6 months and presented several Russia based companies with a difficult expense and a need to raise capital. Many saw the creeping CAPEX and expense based necessities these companies faced and outlined a price decline for companies affected. Instead of paying a company to house their data or building server rooms capable, MBT strategically acquired Avantage LLC which was a data processing company. They used this acquisition to boost their cloud-based operations, protect margins, and to consolidate a newly self-sufficient profitable business. These are the kind of acquisitions that MBT's current management is introducing. They are cornering several markets, but have nonetheless been strategically ready. They reduced debt right before needing to make these acquisitions and were able to do so while still introducing several shareholder-friendly operations.

A very important factor when considering investments is management/shareholder alignment. Incentives to operate as expected provide a margin of safety for the investor. MBT displays this alignment not only in their 3D strategy but in their insider ownership as well. With a 55.26% insider ownership, MBT's shareholders have both minority and majority holders best interests at heart. What is good for the major shareholders and what is good for the value-oriented minority investors are the same and having this insider alignment protects not only Sistema's need for cash flow in the form of dividends but in their need for a large cash infusion from their largest asset, MBT, in the form of share buybacks.

The buyback program was touted months ago as an opportunity for free-float shares to be acquired, but if you looked at the parent companies incentives, you saw that before the announcement, Sistema was facing a long-coming liquidity crunch from their Republic of Bashkortostan lawsuit. This meant that the buyback program was to acquire ownership back from Sistema which may pose a unique risk of unchecked aggressive management movements as Sistema was on the 51%+ borderline before the 2018-2019 buyback program. But, as of 3Q2018 MBT has continued their buyback program for both shares and ADRs totaling RUB 30bln by July 2020. Just between July-October of 2018, 55.85M shares were repurchased worth RUB 14.825bln.

The above two examples are two kinds of management movements and strategy oriented plans I prefer to see in a company.

Valuation

The last aspect we have all been waiting for is to test whether MBT is a bargain and if there is realizable upside potential. For the following analysis, I will reference the created peer group imaged below and several outside sources including Reuters and Bloomberg.

Graphic Source: Self-created

EV/EBITDA

Over the past 10 years, MBT's EV/EBITDA has ranged between 2.2x and 8x. Currently, MBT has an EV/EBITDA of 2.83x, which is well below its historical average. It is even below its historical median of 4.50x and well below the industry median of 8.29x.

Graphic Source: Gurufocus

Given, MBT's revenue growth is projected to reach beyond its 2015 levels and all other aspects are seemingly positive, it does not seem unreasonable that MBT returns to its 2016 4.87x level. This displays an undervaluation of MBT.

Reuters' P/E

Given an industry median P/E of 19.33x and a sector TTM P/E of 18.63x, it seems that MBT has a significant Russian discount. It currently trades on par with ROSYY's Russian underlying stock which trades at PE 8.82x. MBT is not expected to fully reach the industry median, but it's range given growth prospects compared to its similar peer group, should trade above it's current PE 8.06x. FYE18's results will be published in the next few months and that should present a strong price catalyst based on the above financial figures. Compared to its international peer average (inclusive of other EM-based companies) tabled above, there could be an argument for a valuation of closer to 12.67x. This with 2017's diluted EPS of RUB 28.66 would push the stock price to RUB 363.12 which represents an upside of 43.8%.

Graphic Source: Reuters

Now this consolidation to a peer group average seems very Blue-Sky, but if we consider Reuters' Dec. 2019 expectation of EPS means consensus at RUB 31.83, this presents a ~2% upside without any sentiment change. This is seemingly unlikely, given the positive results and now diversified revenue sources. In addition to easing Russian tensions and improving macroeconomics in Russia, I expect the P/E to at least meet ROSYY's at 8.81x and possibly exceed due to superior results and market share changes. If expected Dec. 2019 EPS consensus was accurate and MBT's P/E improved from 8.06x to 8.81x, this would present an 11.2% upside on the underlying stock of Mobile Telesystems. This does not factor in the 10.44% dividend yield which would be on top of the stock price appreciation.

Conclusion: Valuation

After analyzing the available investment options poised to benefit from the growing post-soviet region telecom needs, it is clear to me that MBT has turned the corner and is prepared to exceed its pre-2015 levels after successive cost-cutting and expansion efforts. These efforts are aided by several strategic acquisitions that allow MBT to benefit from their historically low-debt position.

Surprisingly, the market has not quantified and studied the outstanding risks that have been assuaged through strategic movements between Sistema and MBT, but I feel after FYE2018's results are published there will be a sharp increase for MBT. I think there are sufficient margins of safety with it being on the low-end of not only industry valuations, but of local competitor valuations and MBT's own historical valuations, with it having aligned shareholder interests and insider ownership, and finally with its strong balance sheet and cushy cash position. I think this satisfies the needs of a true deep-value investor that finds a bargain company with sufficient returns and a manageable B/S. MBT is a true diamond in the rough and thereby, I think MBT is 2019's Buy.

MBT's current one-year price target is $8.74.

