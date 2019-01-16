Verizon: Unlikely To Yield Under 4%

The total return over the next couple of years is likely to underperform at this dividend level.

My previous research had Verizon Communications (VZ) headed towards a pause as the stock was trading near these levels in early December. The wireless network giant provided some solid preliminary Q4 numbers, but the company isn't generating the growth supportive of the dividend dipping permanently below 4% for the first time in over a decade.

Image Source: Verizon website

Preliminary Q4'18 Numbers

Along with speaking at a conference in early January, Verizon Wireless provided the following solid Q4 subscriber numbers:

1.2 million retail postpaid net additions

650,000 net postpaid phone additions

retail postpaid phone churn was 0.82 percent

The numbers were decent, but T-Mobile (TMUS) is still driving the market. The smaller wireless player added ~1.0 million postpaid phone net adds in the quarter to again top Verizon.

Source: Twitter

Verizon appears to have added similar subscribers last Q4 with the crucial postpaid phone net add at 647,000. The numbers support that Verizon remains on a consistent growth trajectory as T-Mobile grabs the majority of the growth in the domestic wireless sector.

Source: Verizon Q4'17 presentation

With Wells Fargo analysts predicting 5G as a 2020 event for most consumers and even enterprises, Verizon investors shouldn't expect any meaningful adjustment to growth rates that would alter the dividend path. Remember that 5G is the growth opportunity that the industry is waiting for with the promise of home broadband and customers willing to pay for faster mobile services.

The current expectations are for revenue growth in the 1% to 4% range and the data isn't supporting in alteration to those growth expectations.

Lowest Yield In A Decade

Over the last decade, Verizon has periods in 2013, 2016 and recently in 2018 where the dividend dipped to ~4%. The stock never rallied to a point where the dividend traded meaningfully below the magical 4% level.

VZ data by YCharts

For this reason, investors have to question whether being bullish on the stock at this dividend level is logical. One only needs to go back to the 2016 highs at the start of July when the stock reached $56 to see that total returns haven't been impressive.

VZ data by YCharts

Only after holding Verizon for 24 months did an investor see a positive return despite collecting 4%+ annual dividend yields during the period. All while, the S&P 500 index had a nice rally seeing total returns soar above 40% until the market correction in Q4.

If the stock is unlikely to yield below 4% going forward, the total returns with Verizon around $58 now will likely repeat the same levels from back in 2016. As an example, the stock would offer the following dividend yields on rallies to these price levels:

$60 - 4.02%

$70 - 3.44%

$80 - 3.01%

Investors should always perform this exercise to understand what it will take for a stock to rally to any given price target. A stock like Verizon might not seem all that expensive with a 4.1% dividend yield now, but the stock has to do something that has never occurred in the last decade to rally to $70, or the equivalent of a 3.4% yield. This outcome appears highly unlikely.

The dividend is hiked annually with the November 1 payout so investors must wait nearly 10 months for the next dividend increase. The recent dividend raises have been in the 2% annual range so investors buying the stock in the 4% yield range aren't being compensated for the return potential on the stock over the short term. The above data points don't support any outcome where the 2019 dividend hike will top the recent 2% trend.

Based on a 2% hike from the current $2.41 annual dividend would likely place the dividend at $2.46. The dividend yield would reach the following amounts on November 1 using the above price targets again:

$60 - 4.10%

$70 - 3.51%

$80 - 3.08%

Based on the last decade, the best an investor should expect in 2019 is a rally to $60 and to collect the 4.1% dividend. A 3.5% capital gain plus a 4.1% dividend isn't that bad for a 7.6% total return. Remember though, the 2016 example suggests investors could actually spend most of the next few years under water.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that history isn't very supportive of buying Verizon when the yield dips to 4%. The ideal situation is to wait for the stock to sell off to offer a better risk/return scenario for new investors.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.