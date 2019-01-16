IHS Markit: Merger And Acquisition Drive Revenue Acceleration; Free Cash Flow Spikes

IHS Markit is an entrenched data provider that is capitalizing on consistent margin performance to deliver strong bottom-line results as well.

Shares of data provider IHS Markit rose ~2% after reporting strong Q4 results, with revenue growth accelerating to 13% y/y (up two points from the prior quarter's revenue growth).

Little is ever said about IHS Markit (INFO), the ubiquitous provider of corporate and institutional data across industries like energy and financial services - yet, the company remains one of the most consistent earnings performers that continues to build out a huge recurring revenue base and improve its margin profile. IHS Markit just closed out its fiscal 2018 with a strong showing in Q4, with accelerating revenue growth roughly in-line with Wall Street's consensus and a beat to EPS estimates. Buoyed by the strong print, investors sent shares of IHS Markit up ~2% in after-hours trading.

IHS Markit is hardly an exciting stock. But its fundamental profile, in my view, matches exactly what investors are looking for in a potentially turbulent 2019. Like many software companies, IHS Markit has refined its focus on recurring revenues. Over the past several quarters (and especially in Q4), IHS Markit has seen far stronger revenue growth on the recurring side than on non-recurring, improving its overall recurring mix and contributing to revenue stability. IHS Markit is effectively a subscription business - its enterprise clients pay regular fees for access to its data and benchmarking assets. Building on this recurring revenue base, IHS Markit has also acquired smaller data providers aggressively (allowing it to achieve accelerating revenue growth) and keep a laser focus on costs, which has resulted in significant EPS and cash flow gains.

These two themes - revenue stability and rich cash flows - are key elements that can drive a recovery rally for IHS Markit in a market environment that is still shunning riskier, high-loss names. As can be seen in the price chart above, IHS Markit has already seen a nice rebound toward its 2018 highs in the early weeks of 2019 (it's still about ~10% off its all-time high of $56).

Yet, the company still has room to the upside. At current prices, IHS Markit has a $20.0 billion market cap. That gives it a fairly reasonable valuation of 18.7x P/FY18 FCF. When factoring in possible FCF growth in FY19 as well, a double-digit percentage rally for IHS Markit doesn't appear out of reach in 2019.

Stay long on IHS Markit - this is a relatively little-known, underappreciated stock that has proven itself a consistent performer multiple quarters in a row. It's also a company without significant competition. Though IHS Markit competes with other well-known names like Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) in the financial services space (which comprises approximately 40% of its revenues), the company still remains the dominant force in sectors like natural resources and transportation. With such a large recurring revenue base locked in and non-financial services competition to diminish it, it's difficult to see IHS Markit veering off course and missing expectations anytime soon.

Q4 recap: Ipreo drives financial services growth; recurring revenues mix higher

Here's a look at IHS Markit's fourth-quarter results:

Figure 1. IHS Markit 4Q18 results

Source: IHS Markit press release

It's important to note that IHS Markit consolidated the revenues of recently-acquired subsidiary Ipreo into the fourth-quarter print. IHS Markit closed the $1.9 billion purchase of the financial data provider in August, which contributed to a huge 27% y/y jump in revenues from financial services. Of this growth, just 4% was organic.

Total top-line organic growth clocked in at a similar 5% rate, with total revenues up to $1.07 billion (just shy of Wall Street consensus of $1.08 billion). It's important to note, however, that the as-reported growth rate of 13% y/y accelerated two points over last quarter's 11% y/y growth rate. In addition, IHS Markit's recurring revenue picture continues to look healthier and healthier each quarter:

Figure 2. IHS Markit recurring revenue split

Source: IHS Markit press release

While non-recurring revenues essentially saw flat y/y growth, recurring fixed revenues grew 15% y/y and recurring variable revenues grew 18% y/y. Recurring revenues overall made up 84.4% of IHS Markit's revenue base, up 170bps from 82.7% in the year-ago quarter.

We note one additional point of strength as well: the transportation segment. Transportation revenues saw 10% y/y organic growth, the strongest out of all of IHS Markit's segments:

Figure 3. IHS Markit revenue growth by segment

Source: IHS Markit press release

Lance Uggla, IHS Markit's CEO, pointed to further organic growth for Transportation ahead. On the Q4 earnings call, he noted as follows:

Also in Transportation, there's growth from our maritime and trade and aerospace and defense businesses. They will accelerate somewhat as we introduce new offerings, leveraging expanded datasets and analytics driven insights to our customers."

It's useful to note as well that IHS Markit is still expecting similar levels of organic revenue growth for FY19, with a range of between 4-6% y/y growth. The slide below, taken from IHS Markit's Q4 earnings deck, summarizes the key points of IHS Markit's FY19 forecast:

Figure 4. IHS Markit FY19 guidance

Source: IHS Markit Q4 earnings deck

Aside from top-line strength, IHS Markit also delivered considerable wins on the profitability front. GAAP operating margins ticked up to 14.9%, up from 14.7% in the year-ago quarter, while pro forma EPS of $0.57 edged past Wall Street's consensus of $0.55 (despite the slight revenue miss). Most impressive of all, however, IHS Markit managed to boost free cash flow by 74% y/y to $303.3 million:

Figure 5. IHS Markit FCF

Source: IHS Markit press release

Year-to-date, IHS Markit has delivered $1.07 billion of free cash flow, up 52% y/y. The company expects this level of FCF to sustain well into 2019: it has guided to FCF at a mid-sixties percentage of adjusted EBITDA. With the midpoint of EBITDA guidance hovering at $1.765 billion and assuming a midpoint 65% EBITDA conversion to FCF, this implies FCF of $1.15 billion in FY19 or 8% y/y growth relative to FY18.

Key takeaways

IHS Markit's strong fourth-quarter performance and a robust outlook for the coming year offer continued reassurance for investing in this company. The company is executing well on the growth front from both an organic and inorganic perspective, while also beefing up its mix of recurring revenues. On the profit side, IHS Markit is delivering well over $1 billion in annual FCF - and considering FCF is still primed to grow in the high single digits next year, IHS Markit's current valuation at ~19x forward FCF still seems modest. Remain long on IHS Markit - this is the kind of steady stock that will reward patient investors.

