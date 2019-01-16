Carlisle: Double Bottom Reversal In Play?

We wrote about Carlisle (CSL) in October and stated that a V-shaped reversal in the shares was a distinct possibility. Carlisle is prone to reversing violently when its share price gets too oversold. Shares actually dropped below $93 in October before reversing aggressively to currently stand at about $104 a share.

CSL is not a very liquid stock which makes it difficult to trade its options. Options at times can give the trader similar if not better potential percentage returns whilst having to put up far less buying power. From a stock perspective though, the question now is whether there are more gains to come. Shares are already up well over 10% since that bottom on Christmas Eve last year.

We always become clued in on strong trending moves as one can invest with the trend. Even at $104 a share and after a strong recent rally, CSL shares are selling below their average valuations over the past five years. Its book multiple of 2.3 and sales multiple of 1.4 are well behind the 5-year averages of 2.6 and 1.7, respectively. Furthermore, the 200-day moving average is still about $5 away from the current share price. In these situations, technical analysis is usually the best weapon to ascertain whether the stock has stopped rallying or not. Let's dig in.

As the chart illustrates above, we believed that we had formed a bullish pennant back in mid-October. This pattern basically is like a smaller version of a symmetrical triangle and usually takes place over weeks instead of months or even years for the larger triangle pattern. We usually run with pennants as they are one of the most reliable continuation (long) trends in the financial markets. We therefore went long CSL before the end of November.

Volume plays an important role in these patterns. Before the formation of a pennant, we invariably see a big run-up in price followed by heavy volume just before the formation of the pennant. Then, volume should decline (as it did) through the pennant until price breaks out to the upside. The other reason we like these patterns is that they usually take place around the midpoint of the sustained up-move. This would mean that if shares could have completed a successful breakout, they could have potentially tacked on another 9+%.

However, we did not get the expected rally we were looking for as shares could not accomplish a successful breakout. The share price, along with the market, dropped sharply into a low on Christmas Eve. What was noteworthy though was that the share price did not drop below the October lows. This means we have a potential double bottom in play at present. We like how buying volume is trending, but we will not accomplish a successful double bottom reversal pattern until the $108 level is taken out as illustrated below.

We also like to look at the long-term charts to ensure we are investing alongside the long-term trend. If we look at the weekly chart, we can see that Carlisle's 200-week moving average has acted as strong support every time the stock underwent a V-shaped reversal. Price actually breached this support level in October and December before support was once again re-established quickly. Furthermore, the weekly oversold oscillators have consistently given early bullish signals just before price was about to rebound, or doing so once again. We now have nice divergences forming on the weekly chart here which seem to be prompting a significant move higher.

Although over the past four quarters, $93 million in dividend payments was paid out from a cash flow kitty of $112 million, we do not foresee dividend risk despite the high present pay-out ratio. We base our decision on a number of factors.

Analysts who follow this stock expect earnings to increase by $0.74 this year which should return cash flows to more normal levels Carlisle has a debt to equity ratio of 0.59, which is attractive The company has an interest coverage ratio of 8.59, meaning pre-tax profits can easily cover interest payment on debt at present.

On top of needing strong financials for the firm's growing dividend, the firm also needs a strong financial base to keep growing the business fundamentally through strategic acquisitions especially in its core areas. Carlisle has earmarked lofty financial goals by 2025, which includes doing $8 billion in annual revenues by then. To more or less increase sales by 80% in the space of 7 years, you feel the company will have to unlock significant synergies, which is definitely possible considering how far the firm has come over the past decade. We like also how the company is well-diversified across a range of segments. This reduces risk somewhat if Carlisle was to lose significant market share in a given segment. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.