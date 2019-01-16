Berkshire Hathaway And Buffett's Art Collection

The valuation today still appears reasonable with Buffett waiting at the helm, cash in hand, to do his next big deal.

Quick Background

Roughly 55 years ago, Buffett owned a struggling textile mill named Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). The business was shut down, but the name stuck. Over the ensuing 55 years, Warren has gathered businesses with defensible attributes, making the holding company today his art collection. There is a scarcity factor in finding/owning superior businesses. As an investor in BRK, one gets exposure to:

Air Transportation Housing Railroads Beverages iPhone manufacturing Banking Utilities Insurance

The holding company brings plenty of diversification for an investor as an alternative against index funds. In addition, one gets exposure to the best investment mind in history that continues to outperform the market over the long term. Even after him leaving, I believe the culture that he has harvested over decades will still thrive.

Exhibit 1: BRK Historical Performance against S&P 500

Source: Annual Letters

Historical long-term data shows we still get a few percentage points and I'll take it.

Two pinnacle points within the history of the company were using float to buy partial ownership of other companies (public equities) and the transition to fully owning organizations. The same strategy is occurring today, just at a larger scale. By using borrowed money (float), which they are being paid to hold in most years, Berkshire can leverage its returns.

The operating businesses are becoming an even larger part of the pie today creating a transition on how to value the business. Over the years, he has continued to acquire simple, stable, and competitively advantaged businesses at reasonable prices.

Moat

BRK offers multiple moats to an investor. First, I would like to discuss the structural advantage of the organization. The company acts like a private equity fund that also owns a basket of publicly-traded companies. BRK sometimes acquires publicly-traded companies and brings them under the holding company umbrella. Today, public organizations are always under pressure in meeting quarterly numbers, creating an environmental constraint. This timeline factor Buffett can use to his benefit. Investors want results now and not 2 years from now - making it difficult for management teams to invest in R&D and other long-term investments. This is where the structural advantage comes in - Buffett can encourage and provide guidance on a long-term decision-making framework. As such, optimizing the business to be successful for the next 10 years and not just for the next quarter. The investor base is also of this mindset.

Secondly, investors always hear about feedback loops within big tech companies. BRK has one. It's discussed very little though. The diagram below explains this well. There is a virtuous circle for growing book value.

Exhibit 2: Feedback loop

Source: Author's Work

Valuation

The easy part of the valuation process is valuing the cash, bonds, and equity investments. As "cash is cash" and one only needs to review the most recent 13F filing to determine how many shares BRK owns of each partial equity investment, making it simple to determine what they're worth.

Exhibit 1: Equity Portfolio

Symbol Holdings Mkt. price Holding value American Airlines Group Inc AAL 43,700,000 $31.44 $1,373,928,000 Apple Inc. AAPL 252,478,779 $150.34 $37,957,659,635 American Express Company AXP 151,610,700 $98.66 $14,957,911,662 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd AXTA 24,264,000 $24.84 $602,717,760 Bank of America Corp. BAC 877,248,600 $26.25 $23,027,775,750 Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK 77,849,476 $48.52 $3,777,256,576 Charter Communications Inc. CHTR 7,340,985 $294.98 $2,165,443,755 Costco Wholesale Corporation COST 4,333,363 $209.56 $908,099,550 Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL 65,535,000 $47.05 $3,083,421,750 Davita Inc. DVA 38,565,570 $56.21 $2,167,770,690 General Motors Company GM 52,461,411 $37.77 $1,981,467,493 Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS 18,353,635 $178.03 $3,267,497,639 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 327,100 $127.86 $41,823,006 JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM 35,664,767 $100.57 $3,586,805,617 Kraft Heinz Co. KHC 325,634,818 $46.11 $15,015,021,458 The Coca-Cola Co. KO 400,000,000 $47.32 $18,928,000,000 Liberty Global PLC Class A LBTYA 19,791,000 $21.39 $423,329,490 Liberty Global PLC Class C LBTYK 7,346,968 $20.76 $152,523,056 Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A LILA 2,714,854 $16.75 $45,473,805 Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C LILAK 1,284,020 $16.91 $21,712,778 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A LSXMA 14,860,360 $37.68 $559,938,365 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C LSXMK 31,090,985 $37.84 $1,176,482,872 Southwest Airlines Co. LUV 56,047,399 $48.44 $2,714,936,008 Mastercard Inc. MA 4,934,756 $194.89 $961,734,597 Moody's Corporation MCO 24,669,778 $148.13 $3,654,334,215 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock MDLZ 578,000 $42.27 $24,432,060 M&T Bank Corporation MTB 5,382,040 $151.58 $815,809,623 Oracle Corporation ORCL 41,404,791 $47.75 $1,977,078,770 Procter & Gamble Co. PG 315,400 $91.73 $28,931,642 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. PNC 6,087,319 $121.12 $737,296,077 Phillips 66 PSX 15,433,024 $91.95 $1,419,066,557 Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR 8,438,225 $55.97 $472,287,453 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI 137,915,729 $5.95 $820,598,588 StoneCo Ltd STNE 14,166,748 $20.55 $291,126,671 Store Capital Corp. STOR 18,621,674 $29.35 $546,546,132 Synchrony Financial SYF 20,803,000 $25.79 $536,509,370 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA 43,249,295 $18.32 $792,327,084 Torchmark Corporation TMK 6,353,727 $80.28 $510,077,204 Travelers Companies Inc. TRV 3,543,688 $120.33 $426,411,977 United Continental Holdings Inc. UAL 25,984,542 $79.50 $2,065,771,089 United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS 59,400 $98.29 $5,838,426 U.S. Bancorp USB 124,923,092 $47.78 $5,968,825,336 USG Corporation USG 39,002,016 $43.02 $1,677,866,728 Visa Inc Class A V 10,562,460 $137.33 $1,450,542,632 Verisign, Inc. VRSN 12,952,745 $156.06 $2,021,405,385 Verizon Communications Inc. VZ 928 $57.80 $53,638 Wells Fargo & Co. WFC 442,361,700 $48.20 $21,321,833,940 TOTAL 3,516,247,867 $186,463,701,909

Source: CNBC Portfolio Tracker 1/14/19

One could apply a discount or premium to the portfolio if one believes the market values of the perspective companies are undervalued or overvalued. To make things simple, I will assign no premium or discount.

Exhibit 2: Class B Per Share Value of Equities and Cash

Source: Author's Work, Company Reports

All summed up, the cash, equities, and bonds less deferred tax liabilities are worth $110 a share or 56% of the share price. Now, one can assign what the market believes the valuation is for the operating businesses by backing out the $110/share from the current share value of $196 leaving $86. Last year, in 2017, BRK did $21 billion in pre-tax earnings from operations. This number will be up for full year 2018, ranging from $25-27 billion. Overall, the operating businesses consist of insurance, manufacturing, services and retailing, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and Burlington North Santa Fe.

Exhibit 3: Operating Business as a percentage of Pre-Tax Income

Source: Author's Work, Company Reports

1. Insurance

The insurance operation is probably one of the most important segments within the organization. It has consistently produced profits while generating enormous amounts of float. This free financing is the heart of the organization. They are mainly engaged in reinsurance, property/casualty, life, and auto insurance.

2. Railroad

Burlington Northern Santa Fe is an operator of one of the largest railroad systems in North America. Railroads play a vital role in the U.S. as it is one of the cheapest forms to move goods around from point to point. BNSF has a wide-moat as it's a capital-intensive industry with very few new railroad routes being built.

3. Utilities

The company operates a group of regulated utility providers for electric and natural gas. In addition, it owns gas pipelines and renewable energy sources. These businesses are basically monopolies but are regulated through how much they can charge the consumer. The segment offers very predictable earnings and benefits from harvesting deferred taxes.

4. Manufacturing, Service, and Retailing

There is a large variety of businesses within this segment. From selling candy to a specialty chemical manufacturer. Within here lies what I would call Buffett's collection of powerful brands, making them safe and stable.

5. Finance and Financial Products

These businesses produce the least amount of pre-tax earnings. They provide manufactured housing, to financing, and transportation equipment leasing.

At $85 a share stated above, an investor receives $10 per share of pre-tax earnings from stable companies that have been examined and chosen by one of the greatest investors in history. A standalone company with similar earnings power and attributes I would suspect be trading between $120-150 per share. A very conservative multiple of 12-15x. On the very low end of the valuation, shares would be worth $230 per share or a 17% discount.

Exhibit 4: Total Fair Value

Risks

Autonomous Driving - Premiums could substantially decrease if true level 5 autonomous driving occurs.

Management Premium.

Investing discipline doesn't start adapting to technology changes.

Final Thoughts

For a passive investor or an investor that wants one holding that provides good diversification, BRK is a great option, especially when shares are undervalued. The business has a large vault of cash just waiting to be used in volatile markets - both from an M&A standpoint and a share buyback source. Going forward, it seems Buffett will be more willing to repurchase shares as we've seen the cash balance ballooning. The company checks a lot of boxes on making it an attractive long-term holding with a conservative approach.

About Wide-Moat Investing Platform We only focus on best in class companies that offer durable and superior business models. Subscribers get access to our watch-list, model portfolio, and in-depth research. Take advantage of our special offer as we have extended our $280 annual fee from the first 25 subscribers to 50 subscribers. In addition, you can try the service out with our two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein. The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice.