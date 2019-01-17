Celgene Corp.: Determining The Fair Value For Its Stock

The fair value for the combined company and thus for Celgene's stock price is higher than the price investors must pay to buy it.

1. Merger conditions

On 3rd January 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that it wants to buy Celgene Corp. (CELG) in a cash and stock deal for a total value of 74 bn US$. Celgene's shareholders will receive $50 cash and 1 BMY stock per share plus 1 Contingent Value Right (CVR) which includes the option of a one-time payment of $9 per CVR if three drugs (ozanimod, liso-cel and bb2121) will be approved by the FDA.

Thus, the minimum value which shareholders will receive is $50 + 1 BMY share which currently trades for $49.8 and buying 1 share of Celgene today means that you get 1 Bristol-Myers Squibb stock for $38.2, which is a discount of $11.6 or 23%.

2. Valuation and possible scenarios

Scenario 1: The deal will be accepted and the conditions remain unchanged (probability: 80-90%)

In this scenario, the downside risk for Celgene's shareholders is BMY stock price, since it influences the total transaction value. BMY currently trades at 13x earnings ($3.75 per share/2019) and offers a dividend yield of 3.3%. Because the company is fairly valued, the downside risk is limited because a merger is expected to show positive effects on earnings and free cash flow. In case of a combined company of Celgene and BMY, Celgene shareholders can expect a minimum of $50 cash + 1 BMY which we can also value at $50. The upside potential would be 13.4% without including the CVR which would add $9 and would increase the return to 23.6%.

The newly formed company would have 2.33 bn outstanding shares and with an estimated share price of $50, it would have a market capitalization of 116 bn US$. BMY published a guidance for the first three years and expects an annual Free Cash Flow of 15 bn US$ and expects GAAP earnings of $3.75 for full year 2019. The combined company will earn at least 12 bn US$ in total ($8.5 per Celgene share [= $5.9 bn US]+ $6.12 bn US BMY earnings) without possible cost savings and synergies. All in all, a BMY share for $50 just trades for 9-10x expected earnings and 7-8x expected free cash flow of the combined company. Holding on to the combined company can be more profitable than just selling the stock after the deal.

Scenario 2: The deal will be cancelled (probability: 10-20%)

In this scenario, Celgene shareholders won't receive any cash or stocks. They would just own a company with a P/E of 10 and with many possible drugs which could boost earnings in the near future to accelerate growth. In the short term, the stock will be hurt severely due to disappointment and a break-up charge but in the long term, investors can also expect a decent return in the next years because it is a healthy company with a stable cash flow and requested products.

Scenario 3: A second merger offer by Pfizer? (probability: 0-10%)

This scenario seems to be very unlikely but nevertheless, Celgene could be an acquisition target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to boost its earnings again and to stay competitive in the highly competitive pharmaceutical sector. At the moment, there is no such news although Pfizer seems to have a slightly stronger balance sheet than BMY (equity ratio = 42.7% vs. 40% (BMY)). Pfizer grew its earnings in 2018 by 16% so there is no urgent need to buy another company and load up a big pile of debt. An improved merger offer should be above the 74 bn US$ of BMY and would boost the return for Celgene's shareholders significantly. This second offer, however, is not in sight.

3. Conclusion

The most probable scenario is the approval of the BMY-Celgene merger and investors can expect a return of 13-24% till the end of Q3. In the long term, this return could be even higher if BMY's free cash flow projections and EPS improvements for the combined company come true and holding on to the stock would be a profitable investment. Even in the unlikely scenario, investors can buy an undervalued stock with growth perspectives and a bright future which is a rare opportunity in today's overvalued stock market, especially in the US.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.