Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities: Protect Your Income With Quality Preferred Stocks - The 8% Yield Will Not Last Long

With interest rate hikes expected to stop in 2019 and likely to go down in 2020 and beyond, preferred stocks will be one of the best-performing asset classes.

For income investors, the preferred stock space is one of the most defensive and conservative ways to get exposure to high-yield stocks.

Why recommend buying preferred shares now?

For income investors, the preferred stock space is one of the most defensive and conservative ways to get exposure to high-yield stocks. Many of these preferred stocks have pulled back recently due to factors which include:

The market correction we saw in late 2018

Continued fears of rising interest rates

Preferred stocks have not recovered despite the fact that the Fed has signaled fewer interest rate hikes going forward and despite the pullback in Treasury yields from 3.2% to 2.6%. Preferred stocks remain a very good choice for conservative investors seeking high-yield income securities. We see the pullbacks, both from October and the more recent and deeper December drop, as unwarranted. We do not expect it to last very long. The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) has already started to see a nice price recovery in January 2019.

The chart below plots the interest rates for 10-year Treasuries. Notice how rates were decreasing both before and after the Fed's December meeting. The rates are a lot lower now than in the days before the Fed meeting, and even after interest rates were increased by 0.25%, the 10-year Treasury rates continued to drop.

Figure 1 10-Year Treasury Rates

In fact, the market has determined that interest rate hikes are nearly over, and most importantly, the yield curve is pricing in a 40% chance that interest rates will be reduced (or cut) in the year 2020.

We believe that the year 2019 will be the last year that interest rates will be hiked. As we head into the year 2020, the risks to both the U.S. economy and global economy are likely to increase, and this should prompt the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates to avoid a future recession. U.S. GDP growth is likely to slow down to 2% or below in 2020, while inflation is likely to continue to be low, well below the Fed's target rate.

Based on our outlook for interest rates and economic growth, we see upward pressure on share prices of preferred stocks over the next few years. As we all know, interest rates are inversely related to fixed income prices. As interest rates go down, prices of fixed income (bonds and preferred stocks) tend to go up. We expect that in 2019 and 2020, preferred stocks and bonds will be one of the best performing asset classes.

More on The Impact of Interest Rates on Preferred Stocks

During periods of rising interest rates, preferred stocks tend to become less attractive for income investors because as interest rates rise, preferred stocks tend to go down in price. Do not underestimate the impact of interest rates on preferred stocks because they can be very significant. For example, during periods of rising interest rates, a 1% increase can result in a 10% or more decline in the price of preferred stocks. The opposite also is true during periods of declining interest rates: A 1% interest rate decline can result in a 10% increase in the price of a preferred stock.

As interest rate hikes slow, and expectations for decreasing interest rates in 2020 and beyond start being priced into the shares of preferred stocks, prices are likely to go up significantly and the generous yields offered today will be very hard to find.

So why JPS?

Closed-end funds provide investors with many benefits including simplicity and instant diversification. Just last month, we recommended to our investors to buy the preferred stock CEF: The Flaherty&Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC). FFC is a solid closed-end fund that invests in high-quality preferred shares. It has a proven track record, a history of outperformance, and a very juicy yield relative to the safety and the quality of the fund. Note that FFC provides mostly exposure to US stocks, and therefore further diversification is advised.

So in looking for another fund to buy for diversification purposes, ideally we want a fund with a long duration in addition to a high credit quality. Note that the longer the duration of the underlying preferred stocks, the better because:

With interest rates expected to fall, investors can lock in higher yields for a longer period of time. The longer the duration, the more capital gains can be achieved as interest rates fall.

At this time the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities (JPS) provides the quality we are looking for. It also provides an attractive yield of 8% with discounted valuations - a good discount to NAV. We will explain why JPS is a solid investment and a great addition to those income investors who bought FFC.

Credit Quality of JPS

This graph shows the credit ratings of the JPS portfolio. As we can note, most of the portfolio is invested in investment-grade preferred stocks. Those holdings rated BB and B are below investment grade, but represent only 27% of the portfolio and are used by the fund to boost the yield.

Source: JPS Fund Website

The chart below depicts the yields of JPS, FFC and the preferred stock ETF (PFF) during the last three years. JPS and FFC both have a higher yield than PFF. Also, JPS has the highest yield among all three and makes a good choice to boost yield while investing in preferred stocks.

The table below details the holdings of JPS. Banks and other financial companies dominate the list as they dominate the preferred share sector. Some well-known banks are in the top 10. Since FFC owns different banks, and insurance companies as well as some preferred stocks issued by midstream MLPs, owning JPS will increase the diversity of preferred holdings. That's one of our goals.

Source: JPS Fund Website

As we can note from the table below, only about 36% of the JPS portfolio are U.S. holdings. FFC almost is all American, so again JPS helps diversify one's holdings. Some may wonder why Bermuda is in the list as it has a very small (and not very diverse) economy. Bermuda is there because it's the home to many financial companies.

JPS Fund Website

Investors should note that in Europe, interest rates are still near zero. This makes preferred stocks very attractive to European investors, and when the yields rise, it creates high demand for these stocks. This provides good stability to the prices of the underlying stocks of JPS.

Duration of the JPS CEF

The table below shows the call exposure for the JPS holdings. We don't want too many short-term maturities or call dates because with expectations of lower interest rates, we would like to lock in the higher yields for as long as possible. With only about 40% of its holdings callable in the next five years, JPS fits our requirement to lock in the high yields very nicely here.

JPS Fund Website

The slide below shows additional characteristics about the fund. The average duration of the portfolio is between four and five years which is long enough for our purpose, and the average coupon rate is at around 7%. The 30% leverage used by the fund gives it a nice boost to income. Also, the 56% non-US holdings show that JPS has significantly different holdings from FFC.

JPS: Fund Website

Taxation of the Dividends

For those investors who might want to hold JPS in their taxable accounts, how the company designates the dividends is important information. For JPS, typically 64.1% of the dividend is designated as qualified dividends and eligible for lower US dividend tax rates. 16.1% of the dividend is designated as interest and the remainder is ordinary dividends.

Source

Comparing JPS to its Sister Fund JPC

So why not pick JPS's sister CEF, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund? JPC has the same fund sponsor as JPS, Nuveen, and has very similar goals. JPS and JPC have about a similar yield of 8%. The main difference between both funds is that JPS has 64% of its assets in countries other than the United States while JPC has about 64% of its assets in the US. So, for a portfolio that already includes FFC, JPS doesn't offer as much additional diversification. But the big reason to pick JPS over JPC is the credit quality of their respective holdings.

Figure 8 JPC Holdings Credit Ratings

JPS has 73% of its holdings rated investment grade (including 4.7% that are A rated). JPC only has 51.6% of its assets rated investment grade. Given that the yield is about the same, JPS is a much better investment because of the higher quality of the portfolio. From a risk management perspective, it's very important to have investment-grade rated preferred shares - not only because they are higher quality, but also they are less volatile. Since most of the returns from an investment in a CEF specializing in preferred stocks will come from the dividends paid, ensuring the safety of those dividends is paramount. Investment-grade credit ratings are one good metric that can help determine that.

Price and Valuation

If we look at the three-year chart of JPS, it has traded close or above its NAV for most of the period. Take a look at the chart below:

Source: CEF Connect

Today, JPS is trading at a 7% discount to NAV which is higher than the three-year average of 3.9%. We also should keep in mind that the three-year average was impacted by the recent market correction, and if we exclude this period, the average would be closer to 1%. Therefore the price of JPS remains highly opportunistic.

Note that not only JPS is on sale today, but also the preferred share sector which has pulled back recently with many preferred stocks still trading close to their 52-week lows. So, in fact, investors who buy JPS are getting a double discount: The discount to NAV offered by JPS is in addition to the discount offered by JPS's underlying preferred stocks. As stated above, the selloff in preferred shares is unwarranted and unlikely to last.

Furthermore, with interest rate increases expected to slow or stop altogether in 2019, demand for preferred stocks is set to increase. We expect JPS to be a strong outperformer and we would not be surprised if JPS will start trading above its net asset value very soon.

Risk To Consider

Both FFC and JPS hold a large number of the preferred stocks issued by banks and financial institutions. These were hard hit during the financial crisis because of loose lending practices at that time. Since then, banks have increased their reserves and have much stricter lending practices. Still, investors should be aware of this over-allocation to the financial sector, and a wise investment strategy for income investors is to complement an investment in JPS by buying individual preferred stocks in others sectors. One sector we particularly like is the Property REIT sector which is inherently a defensive sector because property REITs can continue to generate a good level of cash flows even during periods of economic slowdown. Fortunately, many property REITs have preferred stock issues to choose from, and we have been recommending these REIT preferred stocks for our investors to complement their preferred stock portfolio allocation.

Final Thoughts

With an economic slowdown on the horizon and interest rates expected to go down in 2020, income investors should start to position themselves defensively relative to their asset allocation strategy. Slower economic growth, lower inflation rates, and lower interest rates will all play in favor of higher-yielding stocks. We believe that the high yields (especially the higher quality stocks and preferred) are set to see huge demand in the years to come, resulting in higher prices and yield compression (or lower yields). Some of the best ideas come in the form of dividend stocks, long-term and short-term bonds, and preferred stocks. We believe that a large allocation to preferred stocks is the best defensive strategy that's likely to result in most profits - both capital gains and high income.

The high yields that we are seeing today are unlikely to last. JPS is one of the higher quality preferred stock CEFs and will provide investors the opportunity to lock in higher yields for a long period of time because of the longer duration of the portfolio. The good news is that JPS has pulled back following the recent market correction and the price has not fully recovered - still it offers income investors the opportunity to lock in a nice generous yield of 8.0%. JPS is the kind of product that we are targeting in "High Dividend Opportunities" and we are advising our investors to buy in preparation for lower interest rates. High-quality CEFs like JPS seldom go on sale, and this opportunity is unlikely to last long. The sooner you start preparing for lower interest rates, the better because it will be more difficult to find quality high yields at attractive valuations.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9%-10% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities we recommend a maximum allocation of 2%-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks like JPS, and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange-traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio. The full list of my holdings is shared with our members along with a report entitled "Our Best Picks for 2019."

