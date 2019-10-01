Painted Pony Energy (OTCPK:PDPYF) has managed to achieve realised prices for its natural gas that average significantly above Western Canadian (AECO or Westcoast Station 2) benchmark prices due to its efforts at market diversification and its fixed price contracts. However, enough of its production is still tied to Western Canadian spot prices that it may incur modest cash burn during 2019 while keeping its production relatively constant during the year.

Painted Pony primarily trades as PONY on the Toronto Stock Exchange. All numbers are in $USD unless otherwise noted.

Operations

Painted Pony is a Montney pure-play company with operations in Northeastern British Columbia. It expects to average approximately 330 MMcfe per day in production during 2019 (at guidance midpoint) of which approximately 91% is natural gas and 9% is NGLs.

Source: Painted Pony

Painted Pony has worked on selling its natural gas outside of Western Canada, with approximately 37% of its 2019 natural gas production expected to go the United States (Dawn, Sumas and NYMEX markets).

Source: Painted Pony

Potential 2019 Results

Painted Pony is aiming for production of approximately 324 MMcfe per day to 336 MMcfe per day in 2019. At the midpoint of that guidance, it would deliver approximately 120.45 million Mcfe in production during 2019. This represents close to a 4% decrease in average daily production levels from 2018.

Type Mcfe $/Unit $ Million Production 120,450,000 $2.26 $272

Source: Author

I estimate that Painted Pony will generate approximately $272 million USD in revenue in 2019 at strip prices, net of realised risk management losses. This is based on revenues (after risk management) of $3.01 CAD ($2.26 USD) per Mcfe. This is approximately $0.15 CAD ($0.11 USD) lower than the numbers that Painted Pony used in its calculations for a capital program that was fully funded by operational cash flow.

Source: Painted Pony

The 2019 strip prices for oil and gas appear to be somewhat lower than Painted Pony's assumptions, resulting in an estimate that Painted Pony will incur approximately $10 million USD in cash burn using the midpoint of its capital expenditure guidance. Interest and capital lease finance expense (more on that later) is a large contributor to Painted Pony's costs (around 23% of projected 2019 revenues.

$ Million Revenues $272 Less: Royalties $6 Less: Operating Costs $56 Less: Transportation Costs $68 Less: Net G&A Costs $12 Less: Interest and Capital Lease Finance Expense $63 Less: Capital Expenditures $77 Cash Burn $10

Source: Author

Although Painted Pony's projected 2019 production is around 4% lower than its average 2018 production levels, it expects production to be relatively flat throughout the year. Thus the $77 million USD capital expenditure budget can be considered roughly maintenance level.

Source: Painted Pony

More On Market Diversification

Painted Pony has managed to sell much of production outside of Western Canada, which has helped it achieve decent realised pricing per Mcfe despite AECO and Westcoast Station 2 prices dropping quite low during the year. The following chart shows how Westcoast Station 2 prices ended up below $1.00 CAD ($0.75 USD) for a significant part of 2018.

Source: NGI

The following image shows how much of Painted Pony's expected 2019 revenue (based on its pricing scenario) is tied to various contracts and spot/index prices. Around 50% of Painted Pony's revenue is tied to fixed-price contracts, although when looking at it by production volume instead of revenue, around 33% of its total production (30% of natural gas volumes and 64% of NGLs) is tied to fixed-price contracts.

Source: Painted Pony

The remaining 67% of production volumes is expected to account for approximately 50% of Painted Pony revenues. The lower revenue per Mcfe contribution is due to spot/index prices being below Painted Pony's fixed price contracts, as well as the low percentage of high value NGLs that are not on fixed price contracts.

Finance Leases

Painted Pony has been using finance leases to help get midstream infrastructure built out. AltaGas paid up front for the construction of the midstream facilities and infrastructure (construction cost of $491 million CAD or $369 million USD), while Painted Pony has significant obligations going forward to AltaGas.

Source: Painted Pony

The challenge for Painted Pony is that despite its natural gas market diversification efforts, enough of its production is still tied to the low Western Canadian spot prices that it is unable to grow total production without cash burn.

With Painted Pony's production levels remaining relatively flat, its interest and finance lease costs are expected to stay high on a per Mcfe basis.

Conclusion

Painted Pony's market diversification efforts have helped it achieve a realised price for its natural gas that is $0.65 CAD ($0.49 USD) per Mcf above AECO during the first three quarters of 2018. This differential versus AECO will probably be similar or slightly more positive in 2019. However, this still results in a projection for a small amount of cash burn at current strip prices if Painted Pony attempts to keep production relatively flat throughout the year.

Painted Pony's interest and capital lease finance expense ($0.70 CAD or $0.53 USD per Mcfe) plays a large role in Painted Pony's costs and will continue to keep Painted Pony's breakeven point relatively high as long as Painted Pony is unable to increase production significantly.

