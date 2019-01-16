Antero Resources: Appalachian Profits

A few weeks ago, I received a private message from a reader here asking for my take on upstream natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil independent exploration & production firm Antero Resources (AR). I do apologize for taking so long to get to this, particularly since the firm is a major producer in Appalachia, which is an area in which I have been looking for potential opportunities. Admittedly, this is an area that many investors have been hesitant to invest in over the past few years due largely to low natural gas prices, but we have recently seen some improvements here, and exploration and production firms have made very admirable stride at reducing their production costs. Therefore, without any further ado, let us take a look at Antero Resources.

As mentioned in the introduction, Antero Resources is an independent exploration & production company that develops crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. With that said though, the firm's primary focus is on natural gas and natural gas liquids and in fact, it has no oil-producing properties at present. This should be immediately obvious by the fact that Antero Resources has all of its acreage in the Marcellus and the adjacent Utica shales, which are very rich in natural gas and NGLs but not in crude oil.

Source: Antero Resources

Antero Resources controls a total of 612,000 acres across these two basins. As both of these basins are among the world's richest sources of natural gas and NGLs, Antero Resources has a considerable amount of reserves. As of the most recent estimate, Antero Resources has total 3P reserves of 54.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent, which consists of 2.131 billion barrels of NGLs and 131 million barrels of condensate, with the rest as natural gas. As I have pointed out in past articles, one nice thing about having very large reserves is that a company can operate for an extended period of time without needing to find a new source of resources.

Another advantage that enormous reserves grant a company is an easy way to generate growth. This is because it may not have to deal with the uncertainty of trying to discover new sources of resources to grow. The company can instead simply grow its production by further developing the resources that it already has. Antero Resources intends to take advantage of this fact and grow its production at a 10-15% compound annual growth rate between now and 2023.

Source: Antero Resources

As oil prices are currently at the low end of this guidance, it seems likely that the 10% compound annual growth rate in production is more realistic. While some readers may be quick to point out that Antero Resources is not currently a producer of oil (despite what the company's web page claims), the price of natural gas liquids is linked to crude oil, so Antero Resources' production and free cash flow are linked to oil prices. As might be expected, the reason why Antero Resources' production growth is likely to be constrained if oil and natural gas prices remain low is due to production costs. Basically, Antero Resources does not want to take on high levels of debt in order to develop its reserves and would prefer to develop them with internally generated cash flows. This is generally a good strategy as it should allow the firm to avoid some of the financial problems that other shale oil and gas developers have been having.

Speaking of debt, Antero Resources has quite a low level of it. As of September 30, 2018, the company had a total of $5.487 billion in long-term debt with no current maturities. This is a 14.31% increase over the $4.800 billion that the company had at the beginning of 2018. This figure compares to $7.131 billion in shareholders' equity. Antero Resources, therefore, has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. I generally prefer to see this ratio at less than 1.0 as my long-time readers are well aware, due to the fact that debt is a much riskier way to finance a company like this than equity due to the volatility of commodity prices and the fact that debt payments have to be made for the company to remain solvent. Antero Resources appears to be okay here.

In a few recent articles, I have been voicing my expectations that the United States will enter into a recession between now and the end of 2020. An event such as this could make it difficult for Antero Resources to refinance its debt despite the fact that the company does not appear to be overleveraged. Fortunately, Antero Resources is well positioned to handle this. We can see this by looking at the company's maturity schedule:

Source: Antero Resources

As we can see, Antero Resources does not have any debt maturing until 2021 with the bulk of its maturities coming in 2022. This should allow Antero Resources to weather any near-term economic problems without having to worry about a refinancing. In addition, we can also see that the firm's debt maturities are somewhat staggered. This is also a good thing because it limits the amount of debt that the firm needs to refinance in a given year. This could be advantageous as it avoids the chance that Antero Resources will overwhelm the market with demands for capital.

Perhaps more important than the company's raw debt load though is its ability to carry its debt. The easiest way to examine this is to compare the company's debt against its income-generating ability. Based on its most recent earnings report, Antero Resources has a debt-to-EBITDAX ratio of 2.5. This is quite a bit lower than the 3.1 that Range Resources (RRC) possesses and it is a very reasonable level that the company should not have difficulty handling.

In a few of its recent corporate presentations, Antero Resources mentioned that the Mariner East 2 pipeline should help it increase its realized prices. The Mariner East 2 pipeline is currently being constructed by Energy Transfer (ET) and will provide NGL takeaway capacity to the Marcellus and Utica shales by transporting the resources to Energy Transfer's Marcus Hook facility in Delaware County, PA (near Philadelphia). As might be expected, this is a prime position to export the resources to the thirst markets of Europe and Asia. As we can see here, Antero Resources claims that this will increase its realized prices by $2-4 per barrel:

Source: Antero Resources

There are two reasons why the company's realized prices will improve once the pipeline goes into service. The first reason is that shipping costs are lower. This is due to the much lower costs of pipelines compared to rail (what the company currently uses), which are baked into realized prices. The second reason is that the market price of natural gas liquids is higher in both Asian and European markets than it is in North America, which is largely due to a much tighter supply-demand balance. Thus, the pipeline should begin having a noticeable impact on Antero Resources' cash flow once the company can begin using it, which should be early in 2019.

In conclusion, Antero Resources looks like it could be a promising way for an investor to profit off of the growing demand for natural gas and natural gas liquids both at home and abroad. The company's huge reserves allow it to grow its production at a respectable rate over the next few years without needing to do a whole lot of exploration, which should prove quite stimulative to the firm's cash flow. In addition, the company looks to be quite well financed, which should allow it to weather any near-term economic problems. Overall, Antero Resources looks to have a lot to like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.