PML - Get Out While You Still Can!

PML does not include the interest payments on its preferred shares in published expense ratios, giving investors an inaccurate view of its funding costs.

PML is selling at a historic premium to its NAV despite a large increase in interest expense from the leverage it employs.

I purchased the PIMCO Municipal Income II (PML) closed-end fund at a small discount in the middle of 2015. PML has had a great run lately and is now trading at a significant premium to its NAV. Since I prefer to own closed-end funds selling at a discount, I decided to re-evaluate the position. After doing an extensive evaluation, I've sold, and I'm thankful I had the opportunity to get out at the current price.

The fund, at a glance

Price NAV Premium Dist. Rate UNII 13.69 11.59 18.12% 5.70% 0.24

I decided to sell for the following reasons, which I will explain in detail below.

Extreme valuation for a closed-end municipal bond fund.

Excessive leverage that has risen over the past year.

Lack of disclosure on the underlying credit quality on the bonds it holds.

Incomplete and dishonest disclosure about the management fees and interest expenses.

More challenging environment for leveraged closed-end funds because of higher short term interest rates.

Valuation

I bought PML in mid-2015 at a small discount to its NAV. It had averaged a 5-10% premium for most of the time I've followed it, and shortly after my buy, it quickly returned back to its historic range. But in the last 3 months, this premium has expanded to over 18%, a historical high for the fund.

The market is effectively offering $118 for $100 worth of assets. This 18% premium is the highest premium in the entire municipal closed-end fund space by a large margin. In fact, only 5 of the 79 municipal closed-end funds tracked by CEFConnect screener trade at premiums with the next highest premium being the PIMCO Municipal Income III (PMX) fund at 8.9%.

Distribution Coverage

PML started this year with a 3 month coverage ratio over 90% and a substantial amount of Undistributed Net Investment Income, or UNII. UNII can act as a buffer to maintain the distribution at the current rate, even if coverage falls below 100%. Over the course of last year, coverage has weakened and the UNII is being depleted.

In January, there was 33 cents of UNII and 90.4% 3 month coverage.

By June, the UNII had declined to 28 cents and 3 month coverage had dropped to 83.9%.

As of the end of November, the most recent period for when data is available, the UNII is down to 24 cents and coverage has dropped to 81.4%.

There is still a significant buffer with almost 4 months worth of distribution reserved, but this is trending in the wrong direction. Any justification of the huge premium from the distribution being considered "safe" should be reconsidered.

Leverage

PML and most other leveraged closed-end funds borrow at short term rates by selling floating rate debt and various types of preferred shares in order to buy additional long term assets. This strategy worked especially well during the many years of near 0% short term interest rates. In fact, because of the 0% short term interest rates, the market for some of these preferred shares broke down in 2008, providing nearly free leverage to the common shareholders of these funds. PIMCO has taken advantage of this and repurchased these preferred shares at a significant 15% discount from frustrated shareholders than have held an illiquid asset yielding next to nothing for almost a decade.

This situation was one the primary reasons I purchased PML and other funds in similar positions, because the leverage was somewhere between "free" to "very cheap." But as short term rates have increased, this leverage is not as cheap anymore, causing distribution coverage to fall. To counteract this, PML has increased their leverage to partially make up this shortfall.

PML started 2018 at 40% effective leverage.

Between January and June, leverage had increased to 48%.

This is a level of leverage I'm uncomfortable with. The structural advantage of cheap leverage these funds have enjoyed since the financial crisis is over, and rather than reducing their distributions and delevering, they are instead increasing leverage to maintain the current distributions.

Interestingly, some of PIMCO's taxable closed-end funds like PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) and PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) have taken the opposite approach and decreased leverage over the past few years, perhaps because of the higher volatility inherit with corporate bonds.

Disclosure

I'm unhappy with the disclosure from PIMCO on this fund. I feel some key information is missing and other information presented is so stale that is no longer useful.

PIMCO provides information on Call Structure, Maturities, Duration, and State & Sector allocation under Portfolio Composition. But noticeably absent is the most important information for me, the credit quality of the underlying assets in the fund. Other funds from Nuveen and Invesco provide this key information. For PML, the only way to determine the credit quality of the fund is to download their Holdings Report and look up each of the 253 holdings individually.

Next, there's the fees. On the surface, 1.3% including interest expense seems very reasonable. Unfortunately, after digging beneath the surface, this is not the case.

1. The data is stale. Hidden in a footnote we see this information is from the December 2017 Annual Report, despite having updated numbers available in the June 2018 Semi Annual report. Their website is materially outdated since PML has increased leverage and the Federal Reserve has raised short term rates four times this year.

Using the June 2018 Semi-Annual report, I computed an updated value. From the disclosures, PIMCO defines "% interest expense" as Interest Expense / Common Net Assets. From the 2017 Annual Report this was

Interest Expense = 1,510 / 751,337 = 0.2%

which matches what is on the website and what is broadly reported through 3rd party services like CEFConnect.

Using the 6 month numbers from the 2018 Semi-Annual Report, we have

Interest Expense = (2,584 x 2) / 735,526 = 0.7%

already materially higher before considering further increases in short term rates in the 2nd half of 2018. Note, we multiply by 2 to annualize the 6 month numbers presented in the June 2018 Semi-Annual report.

2. The Total Expense Ratio (including interest expense) excludes interest paid on the preferred shares. Per PIMCO's own information on this fund, the preferred shares count as leverage, so why is PIMCO excluding this interest expense from the published numbers? This is not a standard industry practice. I looked at one of other levered funds I follow, the Invesco PA municipal value (VPV) to compare, and in its annual report is says

Interest, Facilities and Maintenance Fees include interest and related borrowing costs such as commitment fees, rating and bank agent fees and other expenses associated with lines of credit and Variable Rate Muni Term Preferred Shares and interest and administrative expenses related to establishing and maintaining floating rate note obligations, if any.

In fact, before PML increased leverage this year from the sale of floating rate notes, the bulk of the leverage was provided from the preferred shares. With the interest paid on the preferred shares included, we see the following actual interest expense with the preferred share interest added back in

2017 Actual Interest Expense = (1510 + 5064) / 751,337 = 0.8%

2018 Actual Interest Expense = (2584 x 2 + 3947 x 2) / 735,526 = 1.8%

Worth noting again, this is just taking the January-June interest expenses and doubling them to get an annual rate. Because the Fed increased short term rates further in September and December, the actual full year 2018 numbers will be worse than this.

3. The management fee listed on their website is presented in a confusing way which makes it seem more benign than it is. Below are the expenses for the first 6 months of 2018 from the Semi Annual Report.

It's almost entirely Management Fees and Interest Expense. So how did we get a Management Fee of 0.65% and a Total Expense Ratio (excluding interest) of 1.1%? Again, we need to dig into the footnotes to get the full story.

More sleight of hand. We define the Management Fee as a percentage of Total Managed Assets (gross assets before subtracting debt and preferred shares) while the Total Expense Ratio (excluding interest expense) is calculated on the common net assets (gross assets after subtracting debt and preferred shares.) This gives the illusion of a lower management fee and higher "other expenses." In reality, almost all of Total Expense Ratio (excluding interest expense) is the Management Fee.

At Fishtown Capital, we try to help as much as we can. Clearly PIMCO is too busy to update their website with current numbers, let alone the published numbers from June, so we did it for them. We also took the liberty of clarifying some things. We apologize for the lack of visual appeal, as we did not do well in art class during our formative years. Thankfully, we did better in math, finance, and accounting.

Conclusion

I had a significant amount of my municipal bond portfolio in PIMCO closed-end funds because I believed PIMCO had the lowest fees and superior disclosure. On further examination, they just have the nicest website, and the fees are comparable or higher than many similar funds trading at discounts to their NAV while in some ways their disclosure is worse.

PML opened 2018 with a price of $13.20 and a NAV of of $12.13. Since then, a significant portion of the UNII has been depleted, leverage has increased significantly, interest expense is up, distribution coverage is down, the NAV has dropped to $11.59, yet the share price has risen 3.7% to $13.69!

I recommend taking advantage of the current price and selling PML immediately. I see no reason for this fund to carry any premium, let alone an 18% premium. As an asset class, I believe the leveraged municipal closed-end fund space has become riskier as short term rates have increased and the yield curve has flattened, pressuring coverage for many funds including PML. As a replacement, I'd recommend searching for funds using less than 30% effective leverage which trade at a discount to their NAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have recently sold PML