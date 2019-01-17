Don't Panic! U.S. GDP Growth Is Not A Problem Yet
by: Daniel Joye
Summary
There has recently been a global growth scare.
While there may be a slowing of the global economy, it does not seem to be a danger for the US economy and therefore the US stock market.
While negative GDP growth is what defines a recession, slowing GDP does not translate into negative returns for equity markets.
This article will look at the leading indicators for US GDP growth following up on my article on the yield curve.
Over the course of Q4 there was a scare on economic growth that drove global markets down (VT