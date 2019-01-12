Investment Thesis

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) operates high-quality and geographically diversified hotels in the United States. Its development projects should help Xenia to drive long-term revenue growth. The company is also in the midst of completing its renovation projects. Once completed, it should be able to enjoy better daily rates and attract more customers. However, the performance of Xenia’s business is highly dependent on the strength of the economy. Despite its valuation discount, we think investors should wait until the initial stage of the next economic cycle to invest.

(Source: YCharts)

Q3 2018 Financial Highlights

The company delivered okay Q3 2018 earnings. As can be seen from the chart below, its occupancy ratio declined by 350 basis points to 75.8% from a year ago. The declining occupancy ratio has also resulted in a declining revenue per available room. As can be seen, its RevPAR of $155.88 in Q3 2018 was a decline of 0.8% year over year. A combination of factors such as last year’s strong transient demand in markets such as Houston and Orlando after hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as well as the negative impact this year from Hurricane Florence, has resulted in declining occupancy ratio and RevPAR.

(Source: Q3 2018 Financial Report)

The Positives of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Despite the not so good Q3 2018 result, we like Xenia for the following reasons:

Diversified geographic footprint

As can be seen from the map below, the company has a diversified portfolio that is located in different markets in the United States, and no one single market accounts for more than 10% of its EBITDA. We especially like the fact that many of its hotels are located in the higher-growth Sunbelt region (e.g., Orlando, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix) and gateway markets (e.g., San Francisco).

(Source: Investor Presentation)

High-quality branded hotels

Xenia focuses on luxury and upper-scale hotels. These are high-quality and higher-margin hotels. Its hotels also carry internationally known brands such as Marriott, Hyatt, and Kimpton. There are several advantages of partnering with brands. First, these brands have worldwide reservation systems to drive revenue growth. Second, they have strong loyalty programs that help to drive recurring revenues. Third, these hotels allow Park to charge its customers higher hotel rates.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Renovation will drive higher RevPAR

Hotel renovations have impacted Xenia’s revenue in 2018 negatively. In 2018, 14 of its total 40 hotels underwent renovations, which included guest room renovations at 9 hotels. These room renovations represented nearly 24% of its total guest room count at the end of Q3 2018. Management expects more renovations to occur in Q1 2019. These include lobby refreshes, renovation of the meeting spaces, restaurant renovation, and guestroom renovations. Once completed, we believe the renovations will bear fruit, attracting more customers and increase its RevPAR.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Strong financial profile

Xenia has a solid balance sheet. The company’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.6x is slightly below the 3.7x average of its hotel REIT peers. Its debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.6x is an improvement from the ratio of 4.2x in 2017. The chart below shows its debt maturity schedule. As can be seen from the chart, Xenia has limited debt maturing in 2019 and only $61.3 million of debt maturing in 2020. Therefore, near-term interest rate hikes in 2019 and 2020 will not have any material impact on its interest expense.

(Source: Q3 2018 Financial Report)

We still have our concerns

Despite Xenia’s high-quality portfolio, we believe investors should keep in mind of the following risks:

The hotel industry is highly cyclical

Share prices of Hotel REITs can be quite volatile and are highly dependent on the strength and weakness of the economy. When the economy is expanding rapidly, people need to travel for business activities. Similarly, there will be more leisure trips as consumers have more cash to spend in an economic boom. On the flip side, travel is one of the first few items businesses and consumers will cut in an economic downturn. Even if trips are required, businesses and consumers will often choose less expensive options. This means consumers will likely stay at mid-scale hotels instead of luxury or upper-scale ones.

Economic growth rate will likely moderate in 2019

Hotel industry has historically exhibited a strong correlation to the U.S. GDP growth rate. In the U.S., GDP growth rate is expected to decelerate to 2.5% in 2019 from 2.9% in 2018. Similarly, consumer spending in the U.S. is expected to decline by 20 basis points to 2.5% in 2019. This may result in lower booking and impact its revenue. At the same time, the U.S. unemployment rate is now at a 49-year low of 3.7% in November 2018. This means that wage expenses will likely rise due to the difficulty of finding qualified employees. We believe this will make it difficult for Xenia to expand or maintain its EBITDA margin.

(Source: RBC Economics)

In addition to macroeconomic indicators, one indicator we suggest investors to keep an eye on is on the company’s RevPAR. If this growth rate decelerates further or turns negative, it is a sign that this current economic cycle might have peaked already. As can be seen from the chart below, Xenia’s RevPAR remains on a growing trend. However, we noted that its RevPAR declined slightly by 0.8% in Q3 2018 from a year ago. As discussed earlier, this was due to difficult comparisons to last year’s strong transient demand after a series of hurricanes and the negative impact of Hurricane Florence this year.

(Source: Created by author; Company Reports)

Valuation

Shares of Xenia have declined more than 25% in the past 6 months. Management expects its 2018 adjusted funds from operations to be in the range of $2.18-2.24 per share. Using the midpoint of the guidance, we have a price-to-2018 estimated AFFO ratio of 8.4x. This is slightly lower than its competitor Host Hotels & Resorts’ (HST) 9.7x and Apple Hospitality REIT’s (APLE) 8.7x. Hence, we believe Xenia is slightly undervalued on a relative basis.

Dividend

Xenia currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.9%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is currently trading towards the high end of its historical range.

(Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a geographically diversified portfolio of high-quality hotels. Despite an attractive 5.9%-yielding dividend, the cyclical nature of the hotel industry makes us hesitant to recommend a buy. Although we believe the recent market correction has made hotel REITs more attractive, we are now in the latter stage of the current economic cycle. We think long-term dividend investors may want to wait till the beginning of the next economic cycle to invest.

Note: This is not financial advice, and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.