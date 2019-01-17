What Does It Take For Micron Technology To Break Out?

With the reversal of the trade war risk, along with the resulting improvement on the future financials, Micron stock may easily break out to $50.

There is a decent chance that U.S. and China will reach a trade resolution at the end of March, so part of the $28 loss may be "refunded" to Micron shareholders.

It must have been gut-wrenching for Micron Technology's (NYSE: MU) loyal shareholders to watch their stock plummet about 45% since May 2018. It also took more guts for shareholders to stay in or buy in MU when the stock has failed to break out. At the stagnant level of low $30s, which is nearly half of its fair value, even the most vivid Micron critic should have the open mind to acknowledge the potential upside if certain situations arise. In this post, I identified the necessary conditions for Micron stock price to reach $50 or $60 and assessed the likelihood of their realization.

At least in the recent period, it should have been clear that Micron stock price has been affected by selected fundamentals and memory chip commodity prices. Due to Micron’s “near commodity” nature, top-line revenue is always more important than bottom-line earnings, as shown by the more significant relationship between revenue metrics (Figure 1 and Figure 2) and Micron prices. Furthermore, also due to Micron’s cyclical nature, revenue guidance has been a major driver for stock price during earnings announcements, amid concern over potential recession in sight (Figure 2).

(Note: “1204”: April 2012)

The Delink between Micron’s Prices and Fundamentals

You will also notice an interesting “anomaly” if you believe that stock prices should be determined by fundamentals. It is quite obvious that, at least in the recent period, Micron stock prices have failed to reflect the underlying fundamentals such as revenue, revenue guidance, and gross margin as indicated by the opposite movements between these metrics and the actual stock prices (Figure 1-Figure 3).

The “delink” has been attributed to Micron’s commoditization that the perceived excess supply of memory chip caused DRAM prices and Micron prices to drop simultaneously, as shown in Figure 4. As the impact of lower DRAM prices may be partially offset by the increase in demand or bit growth, Micron stock prices are also weakly related to bit growth (Figure 4).

What Drives Micron Stock Prices?

For MU's shareholders, the real question is what needs to happen for Micron to go above, say, $50 and stick. Based on the above analysis, I was able to develop a model to estimate Micron stock price changes from the five relevant drivers as shown before. Using last 10-year data and multiple correlation approach, Micron prices have been related to these five fundamental metrics as prescribed in Table 1. In other words, for every $1 billion revenue, Micron stock may increase by $1.20. For every $1 billion increase in guidance, Micron price will increase by $2.50. For every $1 increase in DRAM price, Micron price will increase by $20. The fact that DRAM prices have the largest impact on Micron stock prices suggests that Micron stock has behaved like a commodity stock.

The standard fundamental metrics and commodity factors cannot completely explain Micron’s stock prices over time. There is still a large portion of the Micron stock price in the order of -$28 which may be associated with investors’ undervaluation (Table 1). I surmise that the source of Micron’s undervaluation is the uncertainty from the current trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Especially for cyclical semi stocks, investors may worry about and price in the risk that the trade war may trigger a global recession.

Using the most recent financials that Q1 revenue is $8.006 billion, Q2 guidance is $8.1 billion, gross margin is 58.72%, and DRAM cash price is $1.53, and assuming that the market priced in 100% of trade war risk, Micron’s current market price should be at $42.44, per historical relationship. Under this strictest context, the actual Micron price at $34 suggests that the stock is $8 undervalued.

Theoretical Breakouts

Table 1 also provides a useful framework to estimate how Micron stock price will move in response to the changes in various metrics. For example, for Q1’s $8.006 billion growing to Q2’s $9.06 billion, Micron price should go from $42.44 to $43.64 as a result. Using this process, I was able to establish the necessary fundamentals that are required to support Micron stock price at $50 ($60) in Table 2. Treating each condition independently, stock price may go up to $50 ($60) if Q2 revenue increases to $14.3 billion ($22.7 billion), or Micron raises guidance by $11.1 billion ($15.1 billion), or DRAM cash prices increase to $1.91 ($2.41).

Obviously, most of these scenarios are considered “theoretical” breakout levels since the Street’s estimate for Q2 revenue is between $6 billion and $5.88 billion. The Q3 revenue, or the revenue guidance is around $5.68 billion. The DRAM prices are also widely estimated to decline more than 10% in 1H 2019. Each of them by itself is far from the breakout level needed to support a $50-60 Micron stock price. On the other hand, since the trade war-induced recession fear alone has cost Micron’s shareholders $28 a share, one instant gratification would be that if the trade war uncertainty is removed by March, Micron’s share can easily rise above $60 without the help of improved fundamentals.

Realistic Scenarios

Finally, the above experiment seems academic because reality does not change one thing at a time. The more realistic cases are that Micron’s fundamental metrics will change jointly depending on how the DRAM/NAND market demand and supply turns out in Q1 2019. In Table 2, using the Street estimates as the base case (in red), along with assumptions of future DRAM price moves and likely resolution of trade disputes, several more likely cases are devised. The corresponding Micron stock prices are estimated between $26 and $64 with the most likely case of $50.

Takeaways

It seems rather obvious that, if without the help of removing the $14-28 loss from trade war risk, Micron’s fundamental-driven stock price would have been between $30 and $40. This is because Micron is in the midst of the entire semi sector slowdown either because of DRAM’s excess supply or of concern over recession, as indicated by the downside revenue guidance and estimates for the rest of 2019. On the other hand, the silver lining of this depressing picture is that the Street’s downward revision of forward financials must have incorporated some of the same risk concern. Therefore, the negative price impact may have been doubled, counted by the market in both forward financials and investors’ self-imposed risk premium. The undervaluation from the double counting of the recession impact should be refunded to the shareholders.

Furthermore, I remain optimistic about the March resolution (not March Madness) of the U.S./China trade negotiation. Micron shareholders have already paid $28 for the tariffs-ignited trade war before the G20 meeting. The 90-day extension will most likely give the chance for the loss to be narrowed or reversed. Thus, my most likely breakout case for Micron is $50 a share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I still maintain my Micron's target price around $70 based on company fundamentals only. The $50 most likely breakout price estimated in this post reflects the trade war risk premium.