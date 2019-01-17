The Durability Of Innovation At 3M

Like many older millennials, the creation of my retirement account roughly coincided with the onset of what would become the great recession. After a period of disillusionment (with Benjamin Graham’s words fresh on my mind) I went on the hunt for a stable, innovation-oriented, diverse, US-based large cap stock paying a healthy dividend on which to build my retirement portfolio. A top down analysis led me to 3M (MMM) and General Electric (GE) as two stocks that fit the bill, and after a couple weeks of additional research I ended up choosing 3M as my first retirement account holding in 2009. This article will explore why I chose 3M over GE in the first place, and will re-examine the core of that thesis to see if it holds true 10 years later.

3M over GE in 2009

So what was it that led me to initially choose the maker of Scotch Tape over industrial juggernaut GE? I can tell you it had little to do with tape and sandpaper and much more to do with 3M's innovation culture. While the two companies certainly classify as large cap conglomerates, in 2009 they stood in stark contrast on several important points. 3M boasted a track record of bottom up innovation rooted in a healthy and collaborative corporate culture based on innovating solutions to problems. They produced a diverse offering of crucial, value-added products and services with roughly half of their revenue coming from international markets. In 2009, 3M’s financial statements looked steady, durable, and fairly boring. GE differed on every single one of the above points – at the time I did not feel that GE’s financials were a serious problem, but that the long term threat to their business surrounded their corporate innovation culture.

Through much of last year, the value of 3M exceeded GE on a market cap basis for the first time. Past performance shows that 3M was better positioned to create and innovate the future, and in the process outperform not just GE but the S&P 500 and Dow Jones as well. Below we’ll explore how they’ve done this and finally we’ll attempt to measure the potency of 3M’s core strength: their innovation culture.

Photo: Business Wire

Innovation: from consulting jargon to data point

Innovation represents change in a changing world and is a concept fully embraced at all levels at 3M. Pushing the need to change and innovate is an explicit recognition of changes imposed on a company from the outside, changes in the business cycle, and the inevitable product life cycle. Large companies frequently fall victim to the success of their cash cow products, building walls to protect them instead of staying focused on solving customers’ problems. With that in mind it’s important for investors to pay special attention to innovation as an indication of future success. But what does that really mean? “Innovation” is often abused as a corporate buzz word but in fact stands as a serious topic for investors to consider.

Consulting group innovation rankings are one handy shortcut for measuring innovation - or are they? Strategy& regularly conducts a survey among global innovators regarding the world’s most innovative companies. 3M has consistently ranked on this list somewhere between 3rd and 6th place for the period 2010 through 2016, but in 2017 and 2018 it does not appear on the top 10 list at all. Does this indicate that 3M is falling behind? Meanwhile, fellow conglomerate GE appears on the list ranked between 4th and 9th between 2010 & 2016 but also ranks in the top 10 for 2017 and 2018, the two years where 3M does not rank at all. By most measures the last 8-10 years has been a period where GE has slowly fallen apart through mismanagement and decline, with their CEO all but eliminating the dividend and openly discussing the breakup of the company. During this same period 3M has experienced steady growth in profitability as well as market cap, while investors enjoyed a steady and growing dividend. In the end I suspect this particular ranking list best measures a company’s reputation - its ability to establish strong mindshare and market its innovative reputation. Clearly this chart is not a conclusion about R&D efficiency and effectiveness in and of itself without access other data points. Still, it may conclude that 3M is on the downswing.

If we compare R&D spending trends with profitability, perhaps that will shed some additional light. First, we see 3M’s gross profits slowly improving with the long term trend indicating up and to the right:

MMM data by YCharts

Now if 3M is effectively using their R&D budget, we expect the R&D spending will follow a similar trend as profits:

MMM data by YCharts

It looks like there’s something here. Profits and R&D both flatten out in 2014-2016 with growth showing in the periods before and after. It appears that 3M converts their R&D into profits with stunning regularity and efficiency, which warrants additional investigation through the metric return on research capital (RORC).

How 3M's return on research capital stacks up

3M's Morningstar report for January 4, 2019 mentions some form of the word “innovation” 14 times in a 15 page document. My favorite use is as follows (emphasis added):

While many firms say they innovate, 3M’s yield on these investments is quantifiably superior. 3M’s returns on research capital in 2017 outpaced each name on 2018's top 10 Most Innovative Companies as named by Boston Consulting Group.

Talk about high praise! What business leader wouldn’t want their R&D operation called “quantifiably superior” to the 10 best without qualification? Astoundingly, 3M’s R&D efficiency ranks above not just its industrial peers but the supposed innovation leaders of the tech sector as well. It’s worth noting that 3M does not even appear in the Boston Consulting Group top 10 most innovative companies (they’re #41), yet somehow they manage to monetize their research better than any of the supposed leaders. Later in the report, the Morningstar authors place 3M’s return on research capital behind only Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) when calculated and spread over the previous 3 years. While I don’t have the data set to run these calculations myself on so many companies, it should be useful to investors use the following formula for return on research capital in future research, explained in full here.

How GE compares - does it follow the trend?

Now let's go back to GE to get more information about the relationship of gross profits to research and development spending:

GE data by YCharts

This bumpy road shows a steady decline in profits at GE since the great recession. Has GE management attempted to innovate their way out of this problem through R&D spending? Let's see:

This is interesting. As GE’s R&D budget has increased over time, their profitability has continued to decline in defiance of the trend we noticed with 3M. We can see without even running the numbers that GE is not getting a good return on research capital in comparison. Although this is helpful information on its face, it doesn’t really tell us why these companies are so different and how they achieve such different results. R&D funding clearly doesn’t magically convert into profits; are we to simply conclude that R&D spending has little or no correlation to profitability and should be disregarded by investors? Or perhaps the ever elusive concept of “innovation” isn’t tied to R&D spending at all. Let’s do what many of these companies do and ask a consultant to clear up some of this confusion:

'Consistent with our study findings from previous years, there is no long-term correlation between the amount spent on innovation and an organization’s overall financial success,’ Booz & Company Senior Partner Barry Jaruzelski said in a statement. ‘What really matters is not the amount spent, but how those R&D funds are invested in talent, process, and tools.

It's an astounding thing to say, but it actually makes a lot of sense – CEOs can’t just throw money down a R&D hole and expect it to improve profits! Clearly, innovation is not effectively measured simply by survey rankings and return on research capital. If we assume that corporate culture represents the way companies foster “talent, process, and tools” through R&D, an analysis of innovation must investigate this aspect as well.

Exploring 3M's innovation culture

Photo: Harvey Wade

Throughout history we know major innovations and inventions aren’t frequently handed down from corporate CEOs for their minions to implement. In the context of large corporations, invention and innovation grows out of a need for solutions to real problems experienced by clients, customers, and workers. The 3M secret sauce is a corporate culture that creates the conditions where bottom up experimentation and problem solving can flourish. In the case of 3M the recipe is not so secret as there are numerous current reports and expositions describing their process as it stands today.

3M’s culture includes trusting their people by setting aside time on the clock for experts across the company to research and develop ideas that may have nothing to do with their normal work duties. 15% of their time on the clock is for pursuing these passion projects. In practice this looks like loose, self-organizing teams of “scouts” of various backgrounds and disciplines who sniff out difficult real world problems. The scouts then bring their problem to a small team of “entrepreneurs” to work on turning this problem into an opportunity for the company. Once workable solutions are developed, tested, and finally presented internally in the form of a product, “implementers” take control of the project and work toward the final steps of commercializing the product for release. The overall process frequently takes 1-3 years, but the results are shown in the sustained stock price, the security of the dividend, and the steady return on research capital. To me this looks like a small company approach to problem solving while utilizing the unique benefits of a large company in the form of access to a deep bench of experts and economies of scale in production.

Quite a lot has been written in the media in the past year about the culture at GE. Rather than join the chorus I'll link to my favorite article on the subject, which comments that "[GE has] long been famous as a company where frankness borders on rudeness."

Photo: 3M Investor Day

JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa on 3M's innovation

Analyst Stephen Tusa recently stuck by his downgrade of 3M, largely on a valuation basis. On this point I have no real opinion; as you can see I did no such valuation analysis here and I believe it's up to each investor to decide their own entry/exit points. However on the subject of innovation driving growth, he stated the following:

3M continues to benefit from, in our view, an unwarranted halo of being a high quality growth story, with a high level thesis based on an undefined term, the ‘business model,’ which would seem to suggest there is a ‘flywheel’ on [research and development], the secret sauce here, that creates a perpetual cycle of high return growth

Over the previous 10 years, 3M’s competitive advantage remained durable through continued investment and cultural encouragement of innovation that benefited the company and shareholders. Other than this analyst, the available signs and opinions point to a continuation of these past trends. Perhaps Tusa's perspective holds sway for short term investors, but I've seen no indication that 3M's innovation engine will fail the long term "buy and hold" crowd.

I will pay special attention to see that the new CEO continues to build upon past success, and that major new initiatives bolster 3M's greatest strength. My research for this article has renewed my enthusiasm for 3M’s viability as a long term investment and a cornerstone holding in my own retirement portfolio. Regardless of short term hurdles, it appears that 3M is primed to lead industrial conglomerates and continue innovating the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.