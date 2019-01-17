Summary

The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales. I repeat - it is the only way.

No matter how good a company, the share price can be too high. Conversely, even for a less attractive company, a low share price can offer superior risk-adjusted returns.

There are some who say buying at a P/E ratio of 15.0 is just about right. At Analysts’ Corner, we believe that approach requires modification based on target company circumstances.

Let’s take a look at what might be a reasonable P/E ratio for Johnson & Johnson and what share buy price might deliver an acceptable total return.