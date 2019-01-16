Generex Biotechnology Corp (OTCQB:GNBT) Update on Acquisitions, Financing, Expansion Initiatives & Strategic Plans January 16, 2019 4:00 PM ET

Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Generex Biotechnology Corporate Update.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Joe Moscato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Generex Biotechnology Cooperation.

Joe Moscato

Thank you, Anthony. Good morning everyone. On behalf of myself, Generex’s executive management team as a Generex’s board of directors, I'd like to welcome our fellow stockholders and other interested parties to this afternoon's conference call.

As you know from our press releases and 8-K filings over the last few weeks, we have made significant strides in building Generex as a diversified healthcare holdings company with offerings in a variety of services diagnostics, medical devices, and pharmaceutical development. The Company's strategy of an end-to-end patient centric solution offers access to diagnostic testing and laboratories, therapeutic drugs, medical devices and additional health-related services that greatly improve the patient experience in receiving care.

Our corporate mission at Generex is to provide physicians, hospitals and all healthcare providers with an end-to-end solution to patient centric care from rapid diagnostics through delivery of personalized therapies, streamlining care and processes, minimizing expenses and delivering transparency for payers. Today, I am happy to share a number of significant transactions that we have planned or have recently completed to build revenues profits and long term value for Generex and our shareholders.

The first transaction relates to our acquisition of the Veneto Group of assets which we are now operating as NuGenerex Distribution Solutions, NDS, led by President, Terry Thompson. NDS is managing and expanding the Company's MSO network, which currently operates in five states with plans for expansion into a total of 27 states. I am pleased to announce that we have been able to restructure our $35 million debt obligations on time with the Veneto Group partners.

Through an agreement on the payment of $15.75 million in Generex common stock at the up-market price of $2.50 per share, satisfying a significant portion of the $35 million debt obligations, plus $20 million cash or stock to follow within 90 days. The payment to Veneto Group Partners is being made with already accounts -- the payment to Veneto Group Partners is being made already and is already accounted for in shares from the Generex pool, which is non-dilutive to our current shareholders, as the total number of outstanding shares and capital structure remain constant.

I would like to take a minute to review the mechanics for the Generex pool of shares which we are using to complete cashless non-dilutive acquisitions of companies, technologies and assets that fit our strategic plans. The Generex pool shares that are described in the December 4, 2018, 8-K filing have come from four historical investors including myself. Our board member, Larry Salvo, our partner Steve Berkman from whom we acquired HDS and an investment fund that have all contributed that 24 on dividend shares to a pool.

All proceeds from that pool go to the benefit of Generex and its shareholders. These shares are available to the Company for non-dilutive financing and acquisitions and we have used the pool to advance Veneto transactions as well as additional acquisitions that I will now review.

Fuse Medical, as part of our strategy to provide providers and patients end-to-end solutions, we are expanding into the medical and surgical supply business to provide products tools and services to for our own physician network and other providers and hospitals. To that end, we are very happy to announce that Generex has signed a letter of intent to acquire a Fuse Medical, subject to complete the due diligence.

The transaction has destruction as an all-stock deal valued at $34 million of Generex common stock at $2.50 per share with the potential for earnouts based on certain performance in 2019. Fuse is a publicly traded surgical supply company with revenues approaching $30 million and EBITDA of approximately $5 million. You could visit their website at www.fusemedical.com for details on their business and SEC fillings.

The Company distributes a broad portfolio of specialty surgical products to healthcare providers nationwide, bringing not only sales and distribution channels, but also a network of customers that will advance the Generex mission to deliver innovative end-to-end solutions to our healthcare providers, physicians and patients. The deal is not dilutive to our shareholders as the payment is being made for the Generex pool shares. We are especially excited by Fuse Medical's wide of biologics that augment how we generated the medicine product portfolio that includes the previously announced acquisitions of Regentys and Olaregen Therapeutix.

We have also come to chance as a group of Olaregen investors to increase the ownership --Generex ownership from 51% to 60.2% through an agreement to acquire all of the Olaregen's outstanding Series A preferred stock in exchange for Generex stock at the up market price of $2.50 per share, plus the second payment of either stock or cash. We are excited about the prospects of Olaregen as we planned the commercial launch in April 2019 of the Excellagen wound conforming gel that is cleared by FDA for 17 wound care indications including post-surgical wounds, diabetic wound ulcers and other hard to manage wounds.

Excellagen is expected to be used by NuGenerex Distribution Solutions MSO network of surgeons and podiatrists, illustrating our strategy of end-to-end solutions for physicians and patients. Again, these stock transactions demonstrate the commitment of our subsidiary partners to the vision of potential of Generex. And they are not-dilutive to our current shareholders enabling us to use cash for advancing the Company strategy and development plans. Further, we are in discussions with the remaining Olaregen's shareholders to acquire up to 100% of the Company.

Adding to our surgical product portfolio, we have agreed to acquire Pantheon Medical Foot & Ankle and Pantheon Medical Foot & Ankle manufacturer of specialty orthopedic surgery products and tools. Under the terms of the deal, Generex will acquire all the assets of Pantheon Medical including business operations, accounts receivable, inventory, contracts and an FDA letter to balance places on a debt-free basis, for $1.4 million worth of Generex stock from the pool shares, plus an additional cash to stock consideration upon achieving certain sales of profit goals over the next two years.

Pantheon Medical Foot & Ankle is a multi-million dollar company that began operations in 2014 with the physician-friendly all-in one integrated kit that includes place, screws and tools required for orthopedic surgeons, and podiatrists conducting foot and ankle surgeries. Over the next three years, the Company will be developing and submitting several new product lines to the FDA which will include cannulated surgical screws, surgical staples as well as proprietary Hammertoe Systems.

The acquisition of Pantheon expands the commercial product portfolio of Generex into the surgical field, adding revenue and profits with their current product line and significant upside opportunities for new FDA product introductions over the next several years. Our MSO partners, many of whom are orthopedic surgeons and pathologist will immediately benefit from Pantheon's Foot & Ankle kits.

The acquisition once again demonstrates Generex commitment to providing end-to-end solutions that enhance physician's practice and improved outcomes to patients. In conjunction with Pantheon deal, Generex has also entered into a letter of intent to acquire MediSource Partners, an FDA registered distributor of medical and surgical products including bone grafts, biologics, from a range of surgical products and manufacturers.

Under the terms of the deal, Generex will acquire all the assets of MediSource including business operations, accounts receivable, inventory and contracts on a debt-free basis for $1 million worth of Generex stock, plus additional cash and stock consideration for achieving certain sales and profit projections over the next two years. MediSource partners is a 10-year-old private company currently contracted with all the 25 vendors including Pantheon Medical for a nationwide distribution of implants and devices for spine, hips, knees, foot and ankle, hand and wrist surgeries.

Additional product lines include biologics, blood, bone, tissue, and stem cells, durable medical equipment and soft goods. The Company also supplies kits, the processed bone marrow, aspirate -- aspirates and platelet rich plasma biologics at the time of surgery. With over 25,000 products it is cataloged MediSource distribute to lodge and broad-based inventory that offers a one stop shop model that increases client profitability and productivity.

Both Pantheon and MediSource partners [indiscernible] an extensive line of surgical and biological products to our MSO partners and hospital systems, integrating our management services to not only integrate purchasing and billing, but to also offer better pricing and access to new innovative products, especially in the field of biologics and regenerative medicine. We're excited that through the acquisitions of Pantheon and MediSource together with Fuse Medical, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions will provide access to a whole new line of products that not only enhances our current MSO network currently operating in 5 states and eventually expanding it to 27.

We are now in the process of completely due diligence on the Fuse, Pantheon and MediSource acquisitions with plan to close transactions in the coming weeks. Additional details of these transactions will be disclosed in 8-K to be filed with the SEC, coupled without some of the acquisitions that we haven't disclosed. To round on our discussion on Generex Distribution Solutions, I want to update you on our plan to acquire a direct-to-patient pharmacy network and IT systems, which the Company had previously announced in the letter of intent and 8-K filings.

After a year of work Generex expects to receive the final audit report on the target company. The audit report will enable Generex to finalize the terms and price of the acquisition, thereby providing a path towards integration of the pharmacy network into NuGenerex Distribution Solutions in the near future. We're excited about the opportunity to expand our pharmacy network that ultimately will enhance our distribution and direct-to-patient capabilities. We look forward to integrate the pharmacy's cutting edge database systems, operational capabilities to grow our Distribution Solutions business by introducing a number of innovative pharmacy programs.

Moving on, I'd like to bring everyone up-to-date on our strategic plan for the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology previously Antigen Express. As you know, we have initiated Phase 2 clinical trial of our lead product to AE37 immunotherapeutic peptide vaccine in combination with Merck's Keytruda for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer. That trial has been managed by the NSABBP that will be enrolled this year.

The Company had several other immunotherapeutic vaccine products based on the IIT platform technology as well as ongoing -- as well as ongoing discussions with potential partners in immuno-oncology field to expand that product portfolio. Management believes that these immuno-oncology assets are hugely undervalued with limited development opportunity within the current corporate structure of Generex. Therefore to unleash the potential of our technology and thereby add value to our investors, Generex will declare a dividend of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology shares.

The dividend will be structured such that for every four shares of Generex stock, investors will receive one share of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology. The report date for the dividend is tomorrow January 17th and the payment date is scheduled for Monday, February 25, 2019. Immediately following the dividend payout, Generex plans to list NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology to a public exchange. Additional details on this dividend will be provided in 8-K filings to remain with the SEC.

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology will operate as independent company with a new board of directors that will be assembling a management team around Dr. Eric von Hofe, President. Additionally, we are in active discussions with academic institutions and development companies in the fields of the immuno-oncology that predictive analytics to expand the breadth and depth of our immuno-oncology intellectual property and product portfolio.

Generex has been on the forefront of immunotherapy for 20 years, having completed one of the largest ever immunotherapy trials for breast cancer with AE37, which now forms the basis for our current partnership with Shenzhen BioScien for prostate cancer and a partnership with Merck for triple negative breast cancer. With this plan spinout, we hope to realize the full and powerful potential of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer.

Thank you all for your time and attention today. I trust that you have a better appreciation of our vision, strategic plan to build Generex to the next generation integrated healthcare holding company. We'll be now financing obligations associated with our strategic acquisitions and have position Generex for future growth and significant represents and projected profit. We have highly experienced management teams both at the corporate and operating company levels who are dedicated to achieving our corporate goals and objectives.

As discussed so far, we are focusing on generating revenue and operational capital through the acquisitions to clean the MSO, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory and medical device companies with new and improved products. We plan to expand our MSO network in 27 states where we are working to contract and will approach these ancillary service providers for pharmacy, laboratories and DME and we upon it with physicians in those states promote patient centric care.

We plan on acquiring profitable companies in the surgical product and supply business together with our two exciting companies in the wound care and regenerative medicine space. We will be launching our first product Excellagen in the coming months. As you can see, we've been rebuilding Generex into a revenue generating and cutting edge development company with the best-in-class executive team that has the experience and expertise to lead NuGenerex into the future.

Management is excited about what the future holds and though the inherent value of the acquisitions hasn't been yet reflected on our stock price. We are confident as we continue to execute our strategy that the market and new shareholders will recognize our vision to build NuGenerex into a new kind of healthcare company that is more responsive to the needs of the different stakeholders in the healthcare value chain with offerings in a variety of services diagnostic, medical devices and pharmaceutical development.

Now, we'll open up the lines for a few questions from our shareholders.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Steve Frazier. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

To start things off, I like to make a comment. I want to acknowledge all you and your team what you're accomplishing. You guys have taken an investment that I was leaving for dead and resurrected it into a revenue producing successful business. You personally Joe and some of your original team members put your own money into bringing NuGenerex's SEC filings up-to-date. You provided personal guarantees on certain debt to get the acquisitions going and gave up 95% of your recent stock dividend to provide the Company of the means to fund your entire business plan without diluting my holdings in NuGenerex. I have not seen that in other companies and I greatly appreciate that Joe and your team.

Joe Moscato

Appreciate that. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So now, yes, you're welcome. So, now for the tough question first, although, it's probably a softball pitch for you. In today's press release, you stated that you are able to restructure the Veneto $35 million debt, partially using $15.75 million of your stock dividend you donated. However, at the price at 250 a share while the stock was only $1.94 at last night's closing. That means only $6.3 million shares of the outstanding donated stock was used. How did you get that done at a higher price using less years?

Joe Moscato

It's really good question for the Veneto team. I believe that the Veneto team partners believes in our plan, believe in the Company, believe in the model, and we had plenty of offers for other equity to bring another equity to fund the acquisition, but the fund is like we’re doing and how everything was working that they decided to fund it themselves. So, we're pretty excited about that that they are highly confident what we're doing and that we'll be able to create further wealth for them because now they're investors in the whole operation.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, it's obviously paid off today you know the stock was up to what 254 closed at, so they're already making money. My next question is -- yes. So my next question is regarding our old friend Oral-lyn and I have a two part question on that. First, the last I’ve read, Oral-lyn was reformulated by Dr. Anderson and I thought was going to go into animal testing and forgive me, if I'm wrong on that since it's been a while on Oral-lyn. Has any new testing been completed on Oral-lyn also as Dr. Anderson is still involved? And what is your timeline on moving forward to treat type 2 diabetes with Oral-lyn?

Joe Moscato

Dr. Anderson is an instrumental team member. He has reformulated Oral-lyn, has done some testing. But as I said I think in a previous conference call, very blunt that Generex executes on its new plans so that this way we can get back to some of our older technologies such as Oral-lyn and put the necessary assets into bring that huge potential delivering insulin in type 2 patients to a reality. But to go back to our old assets especially starting all over in type 2, it's to be a huge cost. So the decision was made to go after revenue assets, build a big enterprise and then we'll be able to fund our own initiatives.

And for me, we take all very seriously that asset we will get back to the formulation is much, much better than the old one. It's much, much more cost effective as well as a much more viable from a utility standpoint. So we will put the necessary assets into that and we will get back in the clinic with that but we do need to continue finish our acquisition of strategy before that occurs.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that kind of answers my second part, probably my second part of that question was, the RapidMist devices being used for Oral-lyn and I know there were other drugs that we were looking to use RapidMist 4. And I just wonder if there's any update on the applications you were working on to promote RapidMist, but it sounds like that's probably another technology that'll be put off for the time being until we get plenty of revenue coming in or plenty of net profit coming in to help fund some of those.

Joe Moscato

Well, we do have a major license with cannabis company for they licensed our technology, they are working in the clinic with our device to get a cannabinoid product through it. They made significant headway. And I'm hoping to update our shareholders on their progress in the coming months. And then we have been in discussions with other potential types of treason treatment paradigms that can potentially go through the device. But those are early stage discussions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, now today you discuss the stock dividend of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology and back on October 5th, you have stated in a press release about Shenzhen BioScien waiting for a pending acceptance of regulatory package to start up the prostate Phase 2 trial in Europe in 2019. Is there any update on whether that acceptance was received and if we have a trial start date yet?

Joe Moscato

Steve, I’m going to have Dr. Eric von Hofe to answer, he's on the call with me since we are talking about the spin out as well as the dividend of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology. So, there I had Eric come on and Eric why don't you give an update on where we are with both our partnership as well with Shenzhen.

Dr. Eric von Hofe

Sure, sure. Yes, hi Steve. So, Shenzhen is in the process now of as Joe mentioned, getting filings ready for China, but also doing the study in the EU. So, the Phase 1 was done at EU and that's where it's easier to setup the Phase 2 from that, but at the same time getting the application to China which of course is where they have rights. We do not yet have an exact start date for the trial, but they're in the process of getting that lined up. So we hope to have an update in the next probably month or so or just around when that trial is going to be started.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you so much for that update. So, Joe, let me ask you about the NuGenerex. I don't think people ask enough questions. I want should we be able to get your word out there. So, if you don't mind that that two more questions. One, NuGenerex Immune-Oncology rights offering that it was talked about in the past. Is today's announcement obviously was one dividend share for every 4 shares of Generex that you have? Is there going to be a rights offering coming out as well that you can explain about now or is that something you still need to wait on?

Joe Moscato

Well, we're right now talking to investment bank. I was at JP Morgan last week and we specifically talked to a few of the investment banks for rights offering for our Generex shareholders. It's being contemplated now. And it's highly likely that we won't put together our rights offer before our shareholders once the Company is public as well as the dividend is distributed. So, we're working on that. I'd like to give one to the shareholders given the opportunity to become more significant holders of Antigen Express I mean I should say NuGenerex Immune-Oncology formerly Antigen Express. But right now, we have a bunch of more work to do before I can definitively say, we'll be doing that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, as it stands right now then you're spinning off 25% of the old Antigen Express to shareholders. I know you had mentioned in your press release that Generex will want, NuGenerex want to hold a majority stake. What do you guys considering majority stake after all set and done, are you going to try to hold just 51%, you're going to try to hold 60%, do you have a ballpark?

Joe Moscato

I don't know where you came up with we're going to be dividend in 25%, that's just not true. It will be less than 10% we'll be giving out to Generex shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, I just took it from 1 share for every 4 share I just took that as 25%, so okay.

Joe Moscato

Generex from the dividend that we did with our existing shareholders base not counting the pool shares or anything that's been given out or there is nothing that given out but it's 26 million shares all together approximately. So, that's 26 million shares 4 to 1. So, you can do the math yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, it's not on the 60 million shares, it's not on the shares that you guys donated back to the Company, it's on the it's for all intents -- I don't want to say flowed, but it's the shares that are out there in investors hand.

Joe Moscato

Correct, we will not -- the pool share or the 4 individuals that contributed all of that dividend for the benefit of Generex will not receive that dividend.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, that's even better, yes, Joe. I am very impressed that you guys are willing to do that. That’s very nice. I do appreciate that on my behalf. So, Joe, regarding the -- I'm not going to say this right, but Olaregen and Regentys purchases. I know you've filled them with stock their initial purchases you received filled them with stock a little while just a couple of weeks ago. Were those also done with obviously they've done with stock that was that you guys have donated, but it was also done at 250 a share, was it at the share price at the time which was like a $1.65?

Joe Moscato

They never received any stock. There is no stock. There is no stock involved with Olaregen and or Regentys. That now we have for Olaregen we have obligatory commercialization payments throughout the year that we need to make to them. We already own 51%. We're contracted right now. We get a little over 60% taking out some of their shareholders and exchanging their shares for Generex shares at the 250 share price. But we -- out of that pool, we will raise the money that we need to make those obligatory payments as well as Regentys to get through the clinic to get an FDA approval, hopefully FDA approval, we're highly confident they will and then talk to that commercialization.

So, these are all the money that we have to pay both companies, are either for commercialization or to getting their products approved. So, it's not for the cost of acquisition, it's the cost of furthering science or to commercializing and having a viable product that which we can sell either through our MSO or through our distribution channels.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I just -- I must have misread. I thought it said you still the $1 million. I think there was the $400,000 cash to fund in the $1 million each one of them was done in stock. And I must have misread that. So I do apologize.

Joe Moscato

I have a stock pledge that if I don't pay that loan then that, that investor can get the stock, yes. But it was not a stock deal, it was a loan and I had a pledge my personal shares.

Unidentified Analyst

And my last question then for many of us long time investors. We want to come to the next Annual Meeting that you mentioned that's going to be coming up, I guess fairly soon. Do you have a general idea of what month and where you're going to hold that maybe New York City would be wonderful, but do you have any ideas?

Joe Moscato

Right now, no, I don't have, we don't have a definitive place yet. But we will need to do a Shareholder Meeting in the next few months. And we'll work with are in-house counsel or outside counsel in the coming weeks to address them. But we will need one eventually and we will do.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, thank you for answering my questions, Joe. I've taken up enough of your time. And I again, I'm truly amazed at what you've been able to do and accomplish so far. And I'm excited for the future of NuGenerex and my investment. So, thank you for fighting for the battle for us long time small investors and all investors.

Joe Moscato

I appreciate the quality that I wish you the best and we will keep trying to provide the greatest value for shareholders. That's our main goal.

Unidentified Analyst

You're doing well so far. Thanks so much.

Thank you. Our next question will come from Mark Ellis [ph]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I've been a Generex stockholder for well over a decade and I'm just really encouraged of what's been going on lately. And I have a question regarding the dividend, the latest one here. I've purchased additional shares today and I noticed there's a report date and a record date. And I'm just concerned about -- I spoke with [Schwab] who I go through and there's, they were unsure as far as what the actual dividend date and what the -- it's a little unclear to even them of who's going to be -- like if I purchase stock today, am I going to enjoy the dividends in the additional shares I purchased today?

Joe Moscato

Of course, you will, yes. We will detail who will be entitled to what and on what dates, but all shareholders up to the pay date will be entitled to the stock.

Unidentified Analyst

The pay dates been?

Joe Moscato

February 25th.

Unidentified Analyst

That's the way I was reading it, but just I appreciate the clarity. And I just wanted to just say again, I really appreciate what you guys are doing and thank you so much.

Joe Moscato

We very appreciate that before we're doing our best to make sure we keep a value to you guys.

And our next question will come from Dustin Fredrickson [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Number one, I just want to say on a long time GNBT stockholder. I had a lot of shares back then had 370,000 shares at one point, been through the rough times with you guys. I saw what you guys had in the vault, knew what was going on, obviously commend you and the board for everything you guys are doing. I really do appreciate that you guys were giving up your dividend shares to better the Company, the new shareholders and I'm sure the existing shareholders are really thankful, I'm thankful. I just want to say obviously more and more you guys keep adding things to the Company which is great. I do have just a small question and they're probably easy to answer. So, if I wanted to acquire more because I keep buying more, if I bought just say I can acquire more funding in the next week or two and be able to buy more GMBT, I would be entitled to the dividend on February 25th?

Joe Moscato

Right, that is true.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect.

Joe Moscato

I appreciate the kind words, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. One more question too. I won't make it long. Thank you number one to the previous caller, Steve. He did ask a lot of questions that answered a lot of mine which is nice, but for the NDS when you give us for four shares that we have you're going to give us one share of the new NDS will call it. Is that kind of just sit somewhere until that is up and running? Is that how that works just so people understand that?

Joe Moscato

Yes, what we will do is that I'll transfer agent and again the words as we put together the exact formulation of how and metrics of how it'll work. But it'll be distributed through pretty much the same way but just on a private basis so either be booked shared and I'll transfer agent. And then as soon as we're public with that entity, you guys all or have you started already, it'll be in the entity then either we can both share it, it's your account based upon you'll be knowing your account, it will be distributed to the brokers. So, it will be done pretty much the same way and I could be wrong, right. You know, I haven't gotten the actual directions and all the formulation and we'll have that in the coming days, we'll announce those directions awake at the whole thing. So as soon as that's done, it will be out there and you'll have all your answers.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. And then, let me just be clear because again, maybe I just didn't hear everything exactly when you were talking to Steve about this. But when you guys get NDS going, obviously, I would love to buy existing shareholders also, would love to buy NDS also. And so that is going to be made available. I'm asking a question here, to what the existing shareholders first before the market to buy additional shares?

Joe Moscato

Yes, that's the way we were. We were at, so obviously we would be transferring over a significant amount of shareholders through the dividends to the new entity, well to NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology but the new public entity. And yes, the intention would be is that we'll raise enough money to pay for our clinical trial work in a couple of different areas, have enough operating capital for at least a year, if not a little longer as well as potentially somebody acquisitions we'd be making it either new IP that would complement the IP we already have in NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology as well as the potential of maybe merging NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology with another company. But yes, our intention would be is to all the rights offering and hopefully that investment bank that we would pick would be able to bring in the necessary money to make an uplift to curve, have enough capital for the clinical work as well as maintaining a NASDAQ or a New York Stock Exchange listing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And that's for just, so I'm clear that for the NDS once that gets going, correct, that it will become get on the national exchange?

Joe Moscato

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

One more, I promise one more GMBT, I'm sorry Joe. GMBT, is that going to try to get to a national exchange also?

Joe Moscato

Yes, that's our main focus. We decided that we need to execute completely on our acquisition strategy, after we got going Phase I and II, since I've taken all CEO. So, the value will drive the necessary capital we need to raise as well as getting the Company from a rule's perspective listed. So, it's all about different metric, negative shareholder, equity turning down to positive. We've been able to significantly wipe out a lot of negative shareholder equity into a positive and we're hoping that within next couple acquisitions we will have positive shelled equity. That really is our last piece that we'll need to get that listing.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, thank you so much I really appreciate again Joe and the board. I really appreciate. And the doctors, I really appreciate that you guys are doing with this. Again, I was there when you guys were obviously grinding through to get out of the red and get the things on board with making it with the Company it is. So thank you so much and I appreciate your time with my questions today.

Joe Moscato

Thank you so much for attending the call and I really do appreciate that.

Thank you. And our next question will come from Raymond Pyle [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Joe, thanks for taking my question. I'm going to make this quick. I wanted to talk about on November 26, 2018, press release. When you guys announced that there's an agreement going on that's anticipated to about over a $1million of sales with the new product NuGenerex CBD HydroHealth Water. I have few questions. The first one is, are we still on track to generate that a little over a $1 million in sales with a new product. That’s a one question. The second question is. How is that agreement with the new company? I believe its Puration going. And the third question is. Is that something that's going to be produced in-house at the Generex location or is that something that PURA is actually going to be producing now their own?

Joe Moscato

Well, it's in combination. We came up with a formulation that we were pretty happy with, with our NuGenerex Health Water. So, right now, we’re almost done with the labeling and the artwork for a branding of the product. Our formulation is significantly a little bit higher than most of the other CBD what is out there as high up one were. So, we believe 1 million bottles of water is really not a lot at all. We have our pharmacy network potentially going to sell a lot of water through that pharmacy network as well as other distribution channels that have already shown significant interest in carrying the product as well as the other distribution channels. So you know CBD is hot right now. And for us, it really was being able to put it out into our own pharmacy networks to sell the product. It's a great product thereby wants it is the high demand. And since we own pharmacies, we thought it was a great idea to get the business.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you for that and I think part of the question was. Is that agreement going well with the new company? Or are you guys trying to get older companies into the game for the new product as well?

Joe Moscato

As a matter of fact as myself and a few management team members had dinner last night with the CEO of Puration, so meeting went well. They manufacture the product in Portland. So, we’re definitely on track in bringing that product to market. So, the contract is going quite well. The partnership is going quite well.

Unidentified Analyst

Awesome, thank you Joe for answering my questions and I do appreciate all the work that you guys doing. And trust me, I did buy more shares a little less than $0.80 price mark and when you guys were going through you know a little bit of a hiccup before in state quite well. Thank you so much for the great work, I appreciate that.

Joe Moscato

Very happy. That makes me very happy when shareholders can monetize and make money.

Thank you. And our next question will come from Glen Johnson [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, Joe and team, thank you so much for having this call today.

Joe Moscato

Appreciate that.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I'd want to let you know that I'm a shareholder. I'm also a physician in a pain management setting. So I'm particularly excited about the MSO model and the number of the products that you're working on bringing to market. I would also be remiss if I didn't say hello to a lot of people who were probably listening to this call on a message board community called, Investors Hangout. Joe, I want you to know you've got a lot of fans out there and in particularly the members of that community are very positive about what's happening and we're super excited.

Joe Moscato

Significant, I appreciate that. I wish you all of you guys on that board much success with us.

Unidentified Analyst

My only question because Steve and some of the other callers already did a great job in asking questions, is really about the Excellagen product itself and it's been around quite some time. And I'm curious moving forward, it's got a lot of applications but to this point it probably hasn't been utilized as well as it hopefully will be in the future. And my question just really revolves around. Can you provide a little color to the history of that product and technology? And how Generex is going to be able to move that forward in a more meaningful way in clinical settings in the future?

Joe Moscato

Well, I mean I wish I had Tony Dolisi with me on the call, but unfortunately he is quite busy travelling. So, but I can say that the team in Olaregen is they're all big pharma folks, they know -- they know how to commercialize a product probably better than anybody out there. Tony Dolisi and his team, team members are all world-class in that area. It will all if you take a look at their backgrounds, take a look at Tony's background. I believe he's up on our website. You know if anybody's going to be able to commercialize products Tony Dolisi is. So my faith is in not only the companies, the sciences that those companies keep, but those management teams that are either running the science to get commercialization or pass that point and now are ready to commercialize.

So, we're not only buying companies, we're not only partnering with companies, but first and foremost, we're buying great operators with great companies with great growth trajectory as well as great companies with great science with great management teams to get those scientists through the finish line. So, that team is working very hard. I can tell you that there are significant contracts they're working on. I can tell you that there are many healthcare institutions many of called me that are highly interested in partnering with us with that product. And based upon the calls that they have as part of that team and advisory team, they say that this product is exponentially a game changer in the spaces that it will serve.

So, we are we are in the middle of commercializing it and sales will start within the next couple months. So, I can't speak for the past with this company. My science guys got down knee deep and understand the science. And if you read the FDA's way ends on all the trial work that they did, it's quite impressive. So and I can't speak for other management teams, just look at it, I'm sure. And I don't know why the other company and commercialize, could be a hundred different reasons why. Look at Generex, we've had great products and not all of our products or none of our plants were able to get commercialized.

So, I don't know what other management teams have done. I don't know why they had deficiencies in bringing products to the market. But I do know that this management team will bring that product to the market and in a very effective lucrative way.

Unidentified Analyst

Well that sounds great. Thank you so much for having the call today and we look forward to continue good news coming from Generex.

Joe Moscato

By the way where are you located, which state?

Unidentified Analyst

Tennessee.

Joe Moscato

Tennessee. Tennessee is a great state and its one of our 27 target states that will be building in MSO. So, you should definitely give us a call and we have to talk to you about joining on one of our MSOs.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, that'd be terrific. I'd love to do that. And I will follow up on that.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Joe and the Board. Thank you all as well for taking this Company. I had it's almost like finding money under a rock. It's unbelievable. So my question is whatever happened to Shreya Life. What's the status?

Joe Moscato

Well, the Shreya Life came out of former management team. To be honest with you, we have to get back into the clinic with the new much better Oral-lyn I'll believe any way. But I don't believe in that, once we bring Oral-lyn back out, I don't believe in going to countries outside of FDA, MEA for approvals. You get approval here with FDA. All of those countries come on board.

So, focused clinical work, get approved through FDA and then you can go to those countries. And that's always been a formula that I've been trained in and then spent most of my career in doing. So, we have no anything which Shreya to this point. They licensed the product, build the products. They won't able to commercialize it. So, it's unfortunate, but I haven't spent a lot of time on any of the old managements pathways or directions that either they were starting. They got in the middle of or even almost finished. So, it's a NuGenerex and I have no interest in following any other managements lead and how they would try to do things.

And our next question will come from Matthew Johnson [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm a long time GNBT shareholder also from Connecticut, over a decade here. Thank you for bringing this from the bottom of the well which is where I felt it was. Quite simple one question is. So when this NuGenerex shows up online brokerage account, it's going to be a separate symbol for NuGenerex?

Joe Moscato

Yes, NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology will definitely be a different symbol. The Company will still need majority owned by Generex Biotechnology. But yes, it will be a standalone public company with its own symbol.

Unidentified Analyst

That's good luck. And I hope all of us have good luck with this new company.

Joe Moscato

I did.

Unidentified Analyst

It's been a long, long road.

Joe Moscato

Well, I'm really glad that we've been able to get to where we are and we're able to put some value back into the older Generex shareholders conference. So, thanks there and we will keep creating value for you guys.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I hope so because it's got so bad to the point that it wasn't let sell it, it was almost like [indiscernible] we got anymore to sell it that it was worth.

Joe Moscato

Yes. Well, hopefully, this management team as well as all of his partners and then operating partners will be able to never make you want to stop, so…

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, exactly. Well, I fell down this one. Thanks, Joe.

Joe Moscato

I really appreciate the call.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Joe, I'd just like to congratulate you join the chorus of the other shareholders. Steve and the other guys have such a great job with the questions. I'm also struggling to come up with a few. I just wanted to ask a question about Excellagen. I've heard the doctor asking about why prior companies maybe at a hard time commercialize it, but isn't it now a different route of meds administration before it was a gel that was rubbed on the wounds, but now it's an injectable?

Joe Moscato

Yes, it's now, it is now as my fact our first big batch is the exactly packager and it does in come preloaded syringe. So, all the information…

Unidentified Analyst

In different sizes…

Joe Moscato

Yes, different sizes as a matter of fact, the Olaregen team just got FDA clearance for the 3 cc which, that's a one and done application on most sizable wound. So, pretty excited about that and so the doctors and so the pools that we have consulted it, so again…

Unidentified Analyst

Some of those changes, that's evident of the work Anthony Dolisi who are not familiar with, but I read up on your press releases and that shows the benefit of a better team compared to the previous ownership of that Excellagen. I was also looking at Fuse Medical website, I was checking out the 10-Q period ending September 30th, revenue pretty high at $6.8 million and your anticipated $30 million a year moving forward and with Veneto in one of your quarter -- in one of your filings in December. It showed them at $74 million revenue for the previous year. So already looking at $100 million in revenue a year just in those two companies and that's before you move into 27 states. So the question I never thought I'd be asking GNBT, CEO. Next year when you're taking a conference call, what type of revenue numbers do you expect to be looking at?

Joe Moscato

As great as possible, but forecasting at this point while we're in the middle of building out, get all the additional states for the MSO. Terry Thompson has done a great job here. Terry as well Anthony Crisci have been down in Texas now every week and you know it'd be a good idea, Terry sits right next to -- Terry, why don't you [indiscernible] and maybe give your input on where we are here with NuGenerex Distribution Solutions and since you got your finger on the pulse you're here you can please.

Terry Thompson

Hi, Rich, it's Terry Thompson. I just wanted to say that we've been working with a new asset and preparing it for the future growth and setting it up for the expansion to at least 27 states with the model we have today. We've got a new product line that we've lost and just signed our first contract for a product is not an MSO product, but it goes to all the different physicians that we have in our network in the orthopedic side, got the DME-IQ. And so, we are preparing for an expansion geographically and getting new products to send through our MSO to improve our profitability as well such as selling the products that Joe outlined in the surgical space.

So, we're on track for what we're planning to do and we've got another platform similar in size that Joe mentioned that we've got the audit just about completed on, that we want to move forward on which we should be able to complete in the next month or two.

Joe Moscato

Rich, you have to look at it like this. Veneto had substantial asset in revenues prior to us acquire the business, but they have their own products that they manufactured or that they had or that they distributed. So, here we're acquiring their business that can we can tap into those product breadth and then run through our distribution channels especially our MSO and increase that revenue exponentially because we own all of the products that those doctors will be using.

So, it's building this in a much bigger dynamic with now one, entering all the new states, two, having on product breadth, take a run through in a very application layer of the documents. So, we have surgeons so that's why the surgical companies and surgical manufacturing companies are very important. We have podiatrists, and that's why that the only reason for us, it’s very, very important.

So if you see the companies and the future companies we’ll be acquiring it's not only that we can distribute outside our own networks but we're matching them up to our doctor and patient makeups and then controlling costs, providing better cost, providing better treatment and better outcomes through our own networks. So that's where we're going with this whole enterprise. And as the coming months go by you’ll see more and more how there'll be a lot more added as well as the synergies and how they all wrap into one.

And meanwhile, let me introduce Chris Reeg, maybe he can answer some of the financial questions you ask. Chris is CEO of Fuse. He has been on the call as well. So Chris want to say hello to Rich and maybe you can answer a few of his questions about Fuse and what your take is on what we're building?

Unidentified Analyst

I thought that -- I was looking at the ticker and it's slightly traded but I wasn't really sure why, because it looks pretty good, assets $15.2 million, revenues growing year-to-year. I think there was a press release that they were just named one of the top growing countries -- in the country. So that's moving forward.

Joe Moscato

That’s helloing to CEO, Chris Reed, wanted to say hello to Rich and answer some of his questions.

Chris Reed

Yes. Thanks, Joe, and thanks Rich for the question. Fuse Medical, we have maybe a little similar history in fact that we were trying to build our enterprise being over-the-counter and eventually make a major exchange. So we've been in the distribution and manufacturing business for 10 years as a privately held -- closely privately entity. So we've developed our supply chain and our network and our products. And two years ago then reversed into the Fuse Medical shell. So it was an existing entity that was already -- was Fuse Medical in the same business space but we just reversed into that entity. That $26 million revenue that we popped in there was what put us on a Deloitte Fast 500 growing list in North America for publicly traded companies.

So the 153rd -- I am sorry, 143rd out of 150 largest public corporations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area which given some of the executive offices that are here in Dallas, I'm surprised that we made that list. But we're proud of that achievement as well. And we think that this opportunity to merge with Generex, a NuGenerex is perfect. We've had a couple of year history with the legacy of Veneto members as a supplier. So as Joe mentioned, bringing this all under one roof to be able to service and manage, make the products, own the product lines of 510k and the IPs and then be able to have your own network to deliver those products and realize the profits and substantial savings to healthcare systems, it just makes perfect sense.

And as I mentioned it was our goal to do this on our own. But if we were looking at three to five years to build our own revenue and get up there to the large exchange then obviously we saw what was created here in the team. We see that as a perfect fit and hopefully a chance to get up there sooner.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. I could see some synergy between you and Pantheon. I’ve seen on your website, you also have a section for foot and ankle. There’s lot of similarities as I said you worked with the legacy of Veneto company. So the network of 17 hospitals coming onboard that will take place Joe in the next few months if all goes well?

Joe Moscato

Well it's not 17, it’s 13 hospitals. We are in …

Unidentified Analyst

I am sorry.

Joe Moscato

Yes, it’s 13 hospitals as we're in deep discussions with acquiring the hospitals plus the management company. They also manage hospitals but they own 13, plus the management company. That's another distribution platform that we're looking at acquiring. And I'm quite confident that soon we'll have some good news on that. But again we're in deep discussions, we haven't finalized anything yet. But I'm hopeful that we can get those two large entities under the belt because hospitals will provide another pivotal injection point in our overall plan.

Unidentified Analyst

That's in Texas as well?

Joe Moscato

That one is that -- they're spread out in a bunch of states and they have a bunch of offices. So I really can't get into too many details about who they are or what they are. But as soon as we're able to, you guys will be the first to know about it. And I am very excited about the potential down here.

Unidentified Analyst

Well as a shareholder, I'm excited about the potential here too, especially seeing you through your MSOs selling to your own network of surgeons, it just seems like this is a real company that could suddenly start growing pretty rapidly. And I hope to see it.

Joe Moscato

Yes. Travis talk to surgical, talking about the new acquisitions, maybe Travis Bird maybe -- might want to say a few words. Travis is the CEO Pantheon as well as Medisource. So Travis if you would just say a few words and maybe give us summarization of why you're excited about joining the family of Generex companies?

Travis Bird

Yes. Thank you very much gentlemen. This is Travis H. Bird CEO of Pantheon and Medisource Partners. It's a great opportunity for us to be a part of what Generex and meeting with Joe and the other executives to really see their holistic view of how medicine needs to be treated in this time of age of where we're at, where healthcare has been a big product discussion in a lot of major companies as well too. So with the track record of over 22 years of me being in healthcare and having a number of IP ideas and biologic ideas and having worked with Fuse Medical and Generex and Veneto and a lot of the other companies as well too, it really was a synergistic viewpoint of what we all were trying to accomplish. And that's where -- sitting down with Joe on the executive seat, where they were going with their view of healthcare really matched to where we wanted to be with our view as Medisource being an all-in, where we could be a full service provider for hospitals. And for physicians to be able to not only distribute products, but also manufacture own unique ideas that our physicians came to us as well too.

So it's been a great relationship thus far. We're excited to close this as soon as possible. And really see where the year is going to go for 2019. We're all excited and we're really excited to hear from the investors as well too of the buzz that's going out there. So I thank you guys for giving me the time to talk a little bit about Pantheon and Medisource Partners.

Joe Moscato

Well. Thanks, Travis. Really appreciate that. And Rich, I appreciate, I believe that you want to say something about one of the questions about Olaregen?

Richard Purcell

Yes, sure. Hi this is Richard Purcell the Executive Vice President of Research and Drug Development for Generex. And just to comment on a question regarding Excellagen and previous we failed commercialization. The original company was a bunch of scientists, they weren't commercial people. And they didn't have the pieces and parts together to get it to a commercial stage. And they also didn't have a patent that was fully approved yet. Just recently when Tony came on board and took over the Company they were able to get the patent. So they had an FDA approval without a patent, so they weren't able to raise the capital without a standing patent. Now that we have a patent it changes the game. And that's one of the reasons I think we're going to be successful here with Excellagen patented product. It's always been a good product. Was it packaged right, it wasn't put it into a commercial team properly. It was a scientist team. And now we're in position now to move forward. So that's all I wanted to say. Thanks.

Joe Moscato

Thanks, Rich. Appreciate it.

Unidentified Analyst

I didn't realize that’s about a patent. That's actually a very good point. And Joe is Regentys is still part of a good deal here because you didn’t mention that today in your press release?

Joe Moscato

Oh! I didn’t mention a lot of the companies that we own. I didn't mention anything about -- it was really about the new developments. That's why Regentys -- but yes Regentys is a very instrumental as well as strategic part of everything we're building. So -- and those folks have a great management team. So yes, I just wanted to bring up today. We’ll keep thereby informed on the new developments as we're constantly evolving and we have so many new things that we're doing each and every week. So I think it was necessary to bring every copy of that that we have into the mix.

Unidentified Analyst

Got. And well, like everybody, we over speculate sometimes come up with our own thoughts instead of just asking questions. Just trying to ask Dr. Eric also a question about the combination study with KEYTRUDA with the NSABP. First of all, congratulations, Eric, you have been there a long, long time on a shoestring budget and now you're finally seeing life back into NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology.

Dr. Eric von Hofe

I appreciate that Rich. I recall seven, eight years ago, we had some interactions, you wrote a nice review on AE37. So we are seeing bear fruit now.

Unidentified Analyst

Until that time, and I'm glad to see it. Could you tell us how many patients will be -- I know that the previous Phase II was the largest ever vaccine trial. The subgroup for triple negative that did show statistical significance, at least according to the ASCO abstract that I read from 2017. That was a smaller group within the larger study. So how many triple negative subjects we’re going to see enrolled for this study?

Dr. Eric von Hofe

Sure. So we're going to be enrolling 29 patients for this combination study. It's not a controlled randomized study like the previous Phase II. So the way we work this out and this was in collaboration with Merck and NSABP was to do a non-blinded study. The idea is, if we see a response rate greater than what we expect from KEYTRUDA alone, that would want a larger controlled randomized study. But currently we're anticipating rolling 29 patients for that combination study.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And if you do find success in some robust clinical activity, would Merck potentially come-in in a greater, let's say, partnership role. Or is that a hope or is there …?

Dr. Eric von Hofe

That's certainly the hope and I think it’s also the expectation. I don't think they would have entered into this agreement, if they see the potential for moving forward. So yes, that, that would be the hope.

Unidentified Analyst

Awesome. Thank you very much again and congratulations and I'm looking forward to hear about all of your achievements moving forwards.

Thank you. And our next question will come from [Robert McCain]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Guys, congratulations on the great news, I'm sure you must be rather thrilled, happy, satisfied that the legion of detractors have gone away and you're now surrounded by an army of proponents, so count me as one of them, because I used to be a detractor, but I'm not now.

Joe Moscato

So you did read that one out and that was very tired.

Unidentified Analyst

I have three very quick questions and I know you guys must be getting tired. Has anyone on your team whether they're in your executive suite or -- I don't know how you wanted to find your team but it's anyone on your team sold any stock since this run-up?

Joe Moscato

No, not at all. I think we've had a few forms filed for purchases. And then we just gave out some very, very few options which are just over three years. But nobody -- really no one in the management team really has any stock, other than myself, and one Board member. So -- and if I sold stock, it's definitely going to be form forward. And if my Board member sold stock, he's got to do the same. So you would know within three days after I sold something I have to automatically get that up there or I would be not following rules. So no one has stock. Again I haven’t probably given out at any stock. I’ve give stock out for the purchase of the diagnostic company, when we first acquired that two years ago. I'd given out well stock for Veneto, the 6 million share plus hasn't gone anywhere. That's come out of the pool. So I can't think of really anyone else they gave stock to, I maybe wrong. But no management team has sold stock and no Board member has sold stock as well as any affiliate. That's for sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. What is the cost basis of the 20 to 1 dividend of the 20 shares that we would dividend it? What is the cost basis of those shares?

Joe Moscato

In what way? I mean you’re talking about ….

Unidentified Analyst

Does they hit our account with the cost base of zero, was the cost basis -- I know right after on the day that they hit I think the stock after $3. If the cost basis wherever the stock trades or wherever this -- I just don't know what the cost basis is on those 20 extra shares. I know what the cost basis are on my shares which dictated the 20 to 1. I don't know what the cost basis is on extra 20?

Joe Moscato

I happen to have our Executive Vice President, Head of Financing here Dick Suedkamp. So Dick do you have any clue, because it would be all over the board I mean you as an individual. So if you bought this, let's just say you bought the stock at $2 and then on the pay -- got as high as -- if you bought at $2 and then on the payday was $18.99. And then on the ex-date it realistically you saw it, then you still have the same value of $18.99 and then it ran up to $3 that would be $60 a share. It all depends on where you bought in at what stage?

Unidentified Analyst

Everyone -- whoever got that 20 share dividend, we all got it on the same day, we all got it at the same time. So our cost basis -- as our cost base is unique to each of us where we got in originally or is it at the day it hit our account? I just don't know that.

Joe Moscato

So, Dick, could you please answer that?

Dick Suedkamp

Yes, your cost basis would be the same. Whatever you paid for your initial shares, let's say you bought 100 shares at a point in time for $1,000 and once you receive the dividend you got an extra -- multiply that by the dividend amount, your cost base is still the same because you didn't pay any more money to get those shares, so that would hold constant.

Joe Moscato

And the nice thing is that given it is not income, it's not continued income. When you sell it, if you make a gain, that is capital gain, you have to -- your tax professional can help you with that. But it was a forward split and we'd be very clear of it. It was a forward split. Those additional shares will be immediately taxable because they would be income. A dividend is not income. So if you got a forward split your percentage of holdings would also change. In a dividend, they don't change. So if you own 1% at the day before the payday or 1% the day after the payday, you still on the same amount, the ratio of all things doesn't change. But at a forward split, that would change as well as the additional 20 shares would be income and you pay taxes on the income as well as you pay taxes on the capital gain when you’ve sold them. So …

Unidentified Analyst

So the cost -- so my cost -- so if I could just try to distill this. So my cost basis on the 21 shares that are in my account, let's say I owned one share and now I have 21 shares, it's going to be whatever the cost basis is for that single share, the original single share divided by 20. Is that correct?

Joe Moscato

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, perfect. I've now got an answer. Not that you were hiding it, I just -- my broker didn't even know. So the second question is.

Joe Moscato

Well, why didn’t you say this? That's been another major problem. Because my corporate actions, let me explain this, this has come up so many times, it's just ridiculous so many times I get calls over this, but it provides oversight and purview of corporate action from a regulatory standpoint.

So when you go to the federal website to apply for your corporate action, there is no place on that site for a split, I mean for a dividend. The only thing to have on there is split, forward split. We didn't do a forward split. It was now an inclusive number, there was no exchange of your one share for the 20 new shares. There was no -- no anything, that was the same characteristic of forward split. So just because the regulators only have that one way of articulating it to their brokers that they oversee, unfortunately, that's how we got categorized. But from a tax standpoint, from a ratio standpoint, we gave a dividend.

Unidentified Analyst

Great.

Joe Moscato

And I'm not giving you any tax advice so please do not go by what I'm saying is anything other than my complete understanding of what occurred. Talk to your tax professional, because I'm not a tax professional and -- but I can only tell you that the difference is between a forward split and a dividend. So …

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Last question. So we now -- we're about to get a four share dividend for every share of Generex we own under the same vein. Does cost basis of those four shares will be wherever an IPO is when at IPOs. Is that true?

Joe Moscato

No, well first of all, it's the other way around. To every four shares of Generex, you’ll receive one share …

Unidentified Analyst

I am sorry, please correct.

Joe Moscato

… of NuGenerex of immuno-oncology.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, my mistake.

Joe Moscato

Yes. So, I guess Dick that you will be the best person to answer this question.

Dick Suedkamp

So on the day of whatever the cost basis that you'll get out of that share should be the value that described to you when you receive it in your account. Once again and you have to excuse me because the transaction hasn't transpired yet, we're working through it with our outside advisors. But to my knowledge again it's a situation where it's not a capital type transaction in terms of receiving a capital gain. It's just a dividend from your original because we're spinning out a company. So some of the value of the overall company is being spun out, in theory the value attributed to that is the value that it had internally.

But again, we recommend that you talk to your tax professionals for any specific tax advice.

Joe Moscato

Yes, I would imagine -- because we haven’t taken it public yet, there's no real stock value. No price up, there's no price up. So if we opened up at $5 a share and you got four new shares, so if you had a 100 shares be worth $500, I guess that would be your starting cost basis, whatever we open on at.

Dick Suedkamp

Again you want to be careful and make sure that you're talking to your tax professional about how to handle the transaction for your taxes.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I get the tax advice thing but cost basis is, you don’t need a tax adviser to tell you what your cost basis is. It's just -- I just -- the way I'm looking at it, maybe I'm dead wrong but I just -- it gets a little concerning that you guys don't have a more firm answer on what the dividend or what the cost basis of NuGenerex is going to be? If the answer is …

Joe Moscato

Let me answer your question. If I gave you four new shares of stock, right, from a dividend that doesn't affect the ratio of holdings and I give them to you, what would your cost basis be? It would be zero, if you are getting four free shares. So that is your cost base, it’s zero.

Unidentified Analyst

Just from what your accountant just said, I remember ….

Joe Moscato

Well, that your cost base, if I'm giving you four -- understand it, we're not talking about Generex here, we're talking about a new entity that we are really spinning out, that has no price per share yet but I'm giving you four -- I'm giving you one share to every four Generex that you have. So there really is no cost basis because you're getting a new share for free.

Dick Suedkamp

And just to clarify what I had mentioned was since we're spinning a piece out of the overall, it's not changing the overall -- again the overall ratio. So whatever, your original cost was for your original shares, again it's working like a stock dividend. So we're kind of back to the example of the 20 to 1. Again there is no cost. But again we always recommend you talk to your tax professional.

Unidentified Analyst

The last thing I'm trying to do is play got you with them. I'm just truly confused maybe it more is a -- maybe it warrants a little internal investigation on your side to say if it's indeed zero, it's indeed zero. If it's something else, we'd love to know. And this is just so far a field of what you're doing and building your business. That's an answer too. But I don't -- I worked on Wall Street for a long, long time and I have trouble trying to figure out what it is that what we have is what it's worth, that's all. Again I'm not trying to harass anyone.

Joe Moscato

While it will be worth, will be what you -- today the Generex immuno-oncology, we'll determine what it's worth, as of right now and we're doing valuation work now. So I could tell you what it would be worth in a private setting once they get down to valuation work. But as of right now, we don't know what market makers will put up as the price based upon that valuation that we have to support. So as of right now the cost basis for your one chance to every point out of the Generex, you want to factor it into the overall investment in Gererex and I'm sure your accountant figured that out. But I'm giving you one share for free to every four shares of Generex you own. So if it’s me personally, I'm counting that I'll get some shares, that I'll get a dividend at this and I'm considering, there is no cause.

Dick Suedkamp

And again just basically the entire transaction is a zero in some event, in which the total cost basis of all the shares owned after the spin-off equals your total cost basis in the shares owned before the spin-off. So again it all goes back to your original cost basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you for your time guys. Keep up the good work. I think I speak for everyone on this call. We're thrilled with what you're doing. And I couldn't be happier with it. So Happy New Year.

Thank you. And our next question will come from [John McKenzie]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Joe. First of all I'm a longtime owner of GNBT. Joe everything rises and falls around leadership and your leadership has been second to none and your vision of the future has been phenomenal. You make a lot of people on this call very wealthy. And I just want to thank you for that. I was just listening to the conversation about the cost basis Joe. Being that -- I'm not an accountant but this is just what makes sense and I've been buying stocks for like 30, 40 years now. The cost basis of the NuGenerex will be zero because you didn't pay anything for it, you got it for free. The same thing with the additional 20 to 1 shares, you -- when you -- if you sold the original shares after we got the dividend and most people probably would have taken a little bit of a loss on that whereas all the additional 20 to 1 shares, the additional shares that we got, the cost basis was zero because it was a dividend. So the way that -- I think the best way to account, again I'm not an accountant, but it just makes sense that the original shares that you had, if you -- when you sell them, you're going to take whatever loss or gain you had from when you bought those shares. But the 20 additional shares that you’ve got the cost basis was zero, because it wasn't a forward split. It was a dividend. The same thing would apply to NuGenerex when you get the 4 to 1. The cost basis is zero and got it for free, you didn't pay anything for it. Does that make sense?

Joe Moscato

Yes, it makes sense. The real quick, just because there may be a number of different callers who all have similar questions about tax basis and whatnot, we just want to be real clear. It sounds like since there is quite a bit of consideration and concern over it that the Company to the extent the same information is applicable to all stockholders, we will publish basically the treatment for the cost basis and whatnot. But as it's specific to any individual stockholder, again, we would always caution that you should speak to your own tax professional.

Just to revisit what you were saying though, generally speaking, when we say there's zero cost basis associated with these new shares or whatnot, that's not technically true. The difference is there's no change in your cost basis. If I give you 20 shares for one technically now each one of those is 120 of what the one was. So your cost basis is diluted, there's no change in total cost basis. But to say that you have zero cost basis and something, I don't believe it’s technically accurate, it's just diluted down to the number of stock or the amount of stock you now own. But again, to reiterate, we will publish like a Q&A around this to the extent that it applies to all stockholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Very good. I just wanted to say Joe, I think most of the other calls basically answered my questions, a lot of great questions and we took a lot of notes and just very -- I’m very happy with what you've done with this company, you've turned it around from nothing company to making this very wealthy. Just believe in your future, I'm going to be -- continue to be a long time stockholder of GNBT as you unfurl your plans for the future.

Joe Moscato

I appreciate that, but I have to just say that I have one hell of a great team and very dedicated to you. So I couldn't do this without all the good folks that are more that all around me. So I appreciate, team appreciates it and for sure -- yes, thank you very much for the call.

Thank you. And our next question will come from [Jackson Rod]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

One quick as I don't want to take too much of your time. You guys spoke about taking this to higher exchange some point down the line. And I was wondering, what is the timeline that you're looking for the price -- share price we need to reach before we take it and -- for the application on any of the high exchanges?

Joe Moscato

Yes. I mean you can take a look at, you go to nasdaq.com, you can go to newyorkstockexchange.com and have all the listed requirements there. They're pretty much all the same for everybody. There are lower to medium listing points on all of them. Still based on different criteria and then there are certain circumstances where they always do not meet certain criteria. So we hired a well-known from that specializes in uplist. They right now have been evaluating and analyzing everything we're doing and we're getting much, much closer every day to fulfilling all the requirements to getting to that listing. We're very close to new additions, new revenue from those additions. Surely get us I think all the top and my hope is to get that application into that uplisting to one of those exchanges very, very quickly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So my only concern was like is it particular price minimum that they're looking for, could be $3 or $1 per share? That was the question basically.

Joe Moscato

It all depends on the Company but there are some specific rules. So if you take a look -- if you just woke up NASDAQ listing rules, they'll give you two categories, I think one is 2, one is 4, I recall. The other one on the New York, it’s on -- or I should say the former AMEX which is the lower exchange of the New York Stock Exchange, I think that’s too, I think New York Stock Exchange is much larger that what we significantly hope in the future to get there. But it between 2 and 4, I believe there are different plateaus. So if you'd say, if you really want all the definitive listing rules, I would Google it and you'll be able to find it either on NASDAQ or New York Stock Exchange.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I wanted to know like what is the application point of view from you guys? You guys need to apply it and put to submit the application to the exchange before. I mean did you guys already have submitted that application and looked at or waiting for the price to go up to a certain level before that thing goes?

Joe Moscato

No, as you said we didn't put the application and we hired a pretty well known from that all they do is listings, they’re made up of all listening guys or form of marketing executives from both exchanges and they specialize in this area and they will do all the necessary work on the application as well as the discussions with either one of the exchanges that we choose to go on.

So there are certain criteria, there are about eight or nine different areas of criteria that you have to have.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And one quick question. Yes, go ahead.

Joe Moscato

I would say the biggest one is market cap, you have to have a market cap of over $75 million, or to get to a bigger one $110 million. So our market cap now is in the range of where we need to be to respond any one of the -- either anyone of these exchanges. So I'm confident that in the next 30 to 45 days, we can -- hopefully and potentially if all goes the way we've been planning to get that application timing.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for that. And one last question regarding the trial that it was on the second phase of the trial that was to come you guys posted on the PR. Any timeline when they're heard or the final trial that's going to go for the last drug that you guys have been working on?

Joe Moscato

You mean the breast cancer trial that we are doing?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Joe Moscato

Alright. Eric why don't you field that out?

Dr. Eric von Hofe

Sure. Yes. So the trial is scheduled to be enrolled within one year. So by the end of 2019, we anticipate having the entire trial enrolled. Follow-up for efficacy is going to be one year. So by the end of 2020, we’ll get the results for that trial and should be in a position to move forward at that time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so we're talking about a time span of about two years from now, right?

Dr. Eric von Hofe

Yes.

Operator

Joe Moscato

Great. Well. Thank you all, everybody. Really appreciate it. And we'll make our way tomorrow.

Anthony Crisci

Thanks, guys. Thank you all. Appreciate it.

