BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Back On Sale?

The fund is currently yielding an income-only distribution of 6.72% and trading at a discount of 5.1% to its net asset value.

By now my regular readers have an understanding of my investment philosophy: I am generally risk-averse. More specifically, as a financial planner, I am typically looking at identifying what our needed targeted rate of return is, and then figuring out how to achieve it with the least amount of risk.

This is generally the opposite approach to what most investors do subconsciously: figure out how much money they are willing to risk/lose, and then let the roulette dictate how much ROI they may get.

This approach to investing is why with many clients in 2007 and 2008 we simply purchased CDs. After all, if your required ROI is merely 5%, and you have 100% FDIC insured CDs paying you over 5%... why bother risking your money? So you can possibly make 6%? Yes, there is an exception of course and that is when we are talking about "play money," or money that you are not dependent upon and are merely looking at as investment exercise to see just how good you are.

In the mindframe of safety with generally lower risk, one of my favorite asset classes had been municipal bonds, and in particular taxable municipal bonds or Build America Bonds.

You can access this space through a variety of instruments such as ETFs and closed end funds.

One of the better performing funds has been the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN), which I previously covered in "BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Best-Performing Taxable Muni Fund" and the Income Idea analysis " BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Best Performing Taxable Muni Fund."

Despite it being a great fund, at the time I suggested investors not pick it up due to pricing.

So has anything changed in the past year and a half? Is it worth your dollars today?

Let's take a look.

What's New?

Since our last update the Federal Reserve has been in a rush to get ahead of a recession and has raised short term interest rates.

Short term, 2 year treasury yields have increased from around 1.3% at the time of our last update to the current 2.54%, after spiking to just under 3% a few months ago. Source: Tradingview

In spite of the Federal Reserve raising shorter term rate, intermediate 10 year bonds are at near 1 year lows, back in the 2.7% range. They did move up from around 2.5% 18 months ago. Do note the trend line I put in almost a year ago. After breaking the upward trend line, yields have failed to move back up. Source: Tradingview

What should give people lots of pause of course is that the longer term rates, despite meaningful increases in the short term rates, have been fairly stable and have broken through down through the longer term trend line. Source: Tradingview

Where all of this comes together is that a rise in short term interest rates with steady longer term rates has put tremendous pressure on leveraged closed end funds.

More specifically, leveraged closed end funds work because they borrow money at low, short term rates, and reinvest in longer dated, higher yielding securities.

As short term interest rates increased, the borrowing costs on closed end funds have generally increased as well. The portfolio investments however have remained fairly steady.

This plays out two ways. First, closed end funds have less "net investment income" which is available for distributions and thus, the more conservative and transparent sponsors have lowered distribution rates.

There are other funds out there however that have surely suffered from lower net investment income, however maintained their distribution and are over-distributing, eroding their underlying net asset values.

Generally, municipal bond funds have fared a bit better for the sole reason that their lending is generally based on auction rate securities or the SIFMA Swap Index, rather than a traditional LIBOR + Spread.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: BlackRock

Managers: Michael Kalinoski CFA, Peter Hayes, Ted Jaeckel CFA, Christian Romaglino.

AUM: $2,036 million in Investment Exposure, $1,277 million net assets

Historical Style: Taxable Municipal Bonds

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation through investments in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds

Number of Holdings: 140

Current Yield: 6.72% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 8/27/2010

Fees: .90% + 1.13% Interest Expense, 2.03% Total (as of 7/31/2018), up from .93% + .40% Interest Expense, 1.33% Total. on 7/31/2017.

Discount to NAV: 5.1% (up from .10%)

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article (7/31/2017), BBN yielded an income only distribution of 6.76% and was trading at a discount of just .10% to its Net Asset Value. Today NEA yields 6.72% and is trading at a discount of 5.1%.

The reason for the slightly lower yield at a much higher discount is that Blackrock had announced a distribution cut for the fund, from $.1318 per share to $.1188. This cut was consistent with higher borrowing costs and a lower net investment income.

Looking at the portfolio we can find the portfolio has remained relatively unchanged with the top bonds remaining the same.

Despite having 140 securities, the fund can still take on meaningful positions and the top 10 holdings represent 20.88% of the portfolio. This is in line with where it was when we last looked at it.

Yes, there is both NJ and Chicago exposure, but both are revenue bonds rather than general obligations.

Looking at the sector breakdown, we can see that 31.43% of the portfolio is backed by Tax Obligations, both state and local. This is down from 34.75% of the portfolio at the time of our last article.

More than 27% is invested in utility bonds. Tobacco bonds make up less than 5% of the fund. The fear with Tobacco bonds being they are dependent upon companies for payments. With less people smoking, there are of course concerns for the repayments.

State exposure as it relates to taxable bond funds is viewed differently. Rather than looking at state exposure for state income taxes, when the bonds are taxable, such as with this CEF, we look at state exposure from the risk management perspective first.

In this case, California is the top exposure. Illinois makes up under 11%, but we do have to keep in mind, not all of it is Chicago.

Bottom line, however, is that the majority of these funds are "Build America Bonds," which have Federal backing. That shows in the credit quality.

Due to those BABs (Build America Bonds), the majority of the portfolio is rated A or AA.

More than 81% of the fund is rated A or better.

One of the challenging parts for fixed income investments is that good bonds may be available now but not in the future. This is part of reinvestment risk. Bond issued pre-2008 financial crisis matured, and unfortunately investors needed to buy newly issued bonds at far lower coupons.

This fund, however, can at least provide some certainty as most of the fund's holdings are longer dated bonds, maturing 20 years from now or longer.

The downside, however, would be for net asset values as they would decline IF long term interest rates go up. As we saw, however, so far, despite a "great" economy, long term interest rates have been quite steady with a lack of inflation.

The only thing that would impact those maturities is if the bonds get called.

As we can see, about 25% of the fund's holdings may be called within the next two years. At the same time, however, more than 60% of the bond's are not callable and will provide consistent cash flow into the future (short of major defaults).

To put it all together we can take a look at the overall fund characteristics.

The average effective maturity is 31.66 years. This is certainly at the long end of the curve, but I believe where we are today, this is a fairly good place to be.

Most importantly we can see the average effective duration for the portfolio is 10.91 years. Blackrock already adjusts this number for leverage. What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the underlying portfolio's net asset value should decrease 10.91%. Source: Blackrock CEF Website

One note that I do want to make is to take a look at the fact that the average coupon for the bonds is 9.27%. With the current yield being around 6.39%, this tells us that the average bond is trading for above par.

What this means is that IF the bonds are called, there would be a decline in the NAV. Why?

Bonds are issued at $100 or $1,000 par. As interest rates go up and down and the credit quality becomes volatile, the market value of those bonds can also go up and down. Because interest rates declined, these bonds became more valuable, as such, the market price for the bonds is ABOVE par, thereby decrease the overall yield to the current market yields. At maturity however, those bonds are once again redeemed at PAR. With calls, they are also generally redeemed at PAR. There are of course exceptions and you would have to look at the appropriate redemption schedule and pricing.

This is why we also have to look at the "Yield to Worst" which assumes bonds are going to be called. In this case, it is 5.22%.

Distribution Quality

The fund currently distributes a $.1188 per share income only monthly distribution. The distribution has been fairly steady however there was a cut last July as we previously discussed. Source: CEF Connect

Prior to the cut, the distribution has been steady sine 2011! Source: CEF Connect

More importantly, the fund has not paid any return of capital and has been paying out a distribution from its net investment income. Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the most recently available earnings information we do have a yellow flag.

As we can see, the fund has averaged $.115882 in earnings for the 3 months ending 11/30/2018. With a $.1188 distribution the fund is only covering 97.5% of its distribution. Fortunately, the fund did have some banked up UNII, undistributed net investment income of .020393. This would cover a gap of about 7 months. As such, while the distribution seems to be fairly okay, I would not be surprised if there is another smaller cut in the intermediate future.

This matches up with the data from CEF Connect.

Leverage

As we know, the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust uses leverage.

Unlike most municipal bond funds, BBN does not use preferred shares OR typical bank lines of credit on LIBOR + Spread terms.

Instead, BBN derives its leverage through the use of Reverse Repurchase Agreements.

For the year ending July 31, 2018, the outstanding amount was $744 million where the daily weighted average interest rate was 2.03%.

To get this leverage, the fund has pledged $822 million in assets.

The risk with repurchase agreements is that IF one of the counter parties becomes insolvent, the fund's use of proceeds may be restricted as it works through the court system and proceedings.

Performance Update

Over the last year, the fund has done fairly well, all things considered.

BBN achieved a total return of .94%. It remained positive solely due to the distribution.

During this time, the fund's price per share declined 5.81% while the underlying Net Asset Value declined 5.33%.

Since our last article on 7/31/2017, the fund achieved a total return of 1.88%. The price per share decreased 8.12% while the NAV declined just 4.65%. This implies the discount to NAV opened up, consistent with what we discussed earlier.

BBN data by YCharts

Looking further back, we can see the fund has done fairly well in terms of providing income, achieving a total return of 20.53%, once again consisting of the distributions.

Over the last three years, the price per share has decreased 1.97% while the NAV declined just 1.32%.

So is it still the best-performing taxable muni fund?

In the taxable municipal bond space there are a few key players.

In the ETF space, there is the Invesco Build America Bond ETF (BAB).

On the closed end fund side, there are a few other competitors such as the Guggenheim Taxable Muni CEF (GBAB) and newly combined Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) into which was merged the Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NBD).

Over the previous year, BBN came in the middle of the pack. While it did lag the two unlevered ETFs, it did outperform the Nuveen fund. All of them however have lagged the Guggenheim Taxable Muni CEF (GBAB). Perhaps it was the "managed duration" aspect of it?

If we look back through to the time of our previous article on 7/31/2017 we can find similar results. Most notable however is that the closed end funds were far more volatile.

Where the funds started lagging the ETF was during the Q4 market sell off.

Going back 3 years, we can find that the fund had lead for most of the way but lost its edge to (GBAB) in the sell off. All three closed end funds outperformed the taxable muni ETF (BAB) over this time period. Furthermore, taxable munis were also a far better investment than both tax free munis as represented by (MUB) and a broad basket of investment grade bonds (AGG).

This is precisely the same story when we look further back to the 5 year time-frame.

Bottom Line

With the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" there are arguments on both sides as to whether or not it will be a net positive for tax free munis. While they are less attractive from the tax perspective to "less wealthy" wealthy investors, they are even more important for the top tax brackets.

What has not changed however, is the very attractive nature of taxable municipal bond funds.

As we saw above, they have been terrific investments over the previous 3 and 5 years, especially versus other forms of fixed income.

Are they immune to the rising borrowing costs?

No, of course not, and I believe BBN employs a bit riskier form of leverage in the form of reverse repurchase agreements.

Having said that, BBN and NBB are now trading at a meaningful discount to NAV and in my opinion, worth serious consideration for all fixed income investors.

