International Paper: 4.5% Yield Trading At A 10-Year Low P/E

International Paper (IP) has dramatically underperformed the market in the past 12 months. During this period, the stock has lost 28%, whereas the S&P has shed only 7%. This is surprising, particularly given that the company posted record earnings in 2018, which were almost double the earnings of the year before. As International Paper is trading at a 10-year low price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3, it has become a cheap dividend stock. The big question is whether it has become a bargain.

Business overview

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products. It has manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, Russia and India. The company operates in three segments: Industrial packaging, global cellulose fibers and printing papers. In the first nine months of 2018, these three segments generated 69%, 12% and 19% of total revenues and 74%, 8% and 18% of total operating profit, respectively.

While International Paper has not reported its results for the fourth quarter of 2018 yet, it is safe to assume that the company almost doubled its earnings per share, from $2.88 in 2017 to approximately $5.30 in 2018. Although it faced headwinds from increased input and distribution costs, it more than offset these headwinds via a series of price hikes, thus taking advantage of the strong demand for its products, particularly in its most important segment, namely the industrial packaging segment.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Thanks to its favorable outlook for this year, management raised the dividend by 5.3% and added $2 billion to its share repurchase program, thus increasing the total authorized amount to $2.4 billion. This amount is sufficient to reduce the share count by 13% at the current stock price. Moreover, the stock is now offering a 4.5% dividend yield, which is more than twice the 2.0% dividend yield of the S&P.

Growth prospects

Thanks to the strong demand for its products and its presence in the fast-growing e-commerce sector, International Paper is likely to maintain its strong business performance this year.

However, many of its international competitors have announced a series of capacity expansion projects. As a result, there are increasing concerns over an excessive supply of containerboard in the upcoming years. The supply surplus is likely to exert great pressure on the market prices and thus cause the margins of containerboard producers to shrink.

International Paper is very sensitive to the supply/demand dynamics of its markets, which are completely out of the control of the company. This sensitivity is clearly reflected in its performance record, which is remarkably volatile.

The high sensitivity of the earnings of the company to external factors, which results in a markedly volatile performance record, is an important weakness of the stock.

Behavior during recessions

International Paper is a highly cyclical company that is severely affected by recessions. In the Great Recession, its earnings per share plunged 60%, from $2.22 in 2007 to $0.88 in 2009. This is an important risk factor that should not be underestimated.

Following the latest interest rate hike by the Fed, there are increased concerns that it has raised interest rates too fast. As higher interest rates reduce the total amount invested in the economy, there are fears that the aggressive hikes will cause a recession at some point in the next two years. Therefore, the great weakness of International Paper during recessions dictates special attention.

Valuation

Due to its pronounced underperformance during the last year, International Paper is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. This is the lowest earnings multiple that the stock has traded at in more than a decade.

On the one hand, the current price-to-earnings ratio seems too low, particularly compared to the 15.1 price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P. On the other hand, the cheap valuation seems to be warranted given the high sensitivity of the performance of International Paper to the supply/demand dynamics of its markets and the company's vulnerability during times of economic downturns.

Final thoughts

International Paper is trading at its cheapest valuation level in more than a decade, even though it is posting record earnings. As a result, in the absence of a recession, the stock is likely to offer double-digit annual returns in the upcoming years. On the other hand, its cheap valuation can be justified by the extreme sensitivity of the company’s results to the supply of its competitors and its vulnerability to recessions. As a recession has not shown up for almost a decade, investors should pay special attention to this risk factor, particularly amid rising interest rates. International Paper is a buy for income investors, but the stock is likely to perform poorly in a recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.