Greif: Insiders Are Loading Up On This Stock. Should You Join Them?

A takeover deal that capitalizes on Greif's strengths was not taken well by investors as shares tanked 24.4%. Insiders leapt upon this opportunity and immediately purchased large amounts of the stock.

Greif's paper packaging business seems to show the most promise after an excellent FY18 performance, which included a 12% increase in sales and a massive 69% increase in normalized operating profits.

Greif is a longstanding company in the packaging industry with global operations and serves a very diverse portfolio of customers spanning the whole economy.

Important Notes: Greif, Inc. (GEF) (GEF.B) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the tickers GEF and GEF.B for Class A stock and Class B stock, respectively. This article will consider only Class A stock for dividends and EPS analysis. All dollar ($) amounts in this article are in USD unless specified otherwise. Unless specified otherwise, Greif's FY18 10-K is the primary source for the information. The analysis date for this stock is January 14, 2019.

Investment Thesis

Looking to extract more value from the best performing segment in their business, Greif announced a strategically logical acquisition of paperboard manufacturer Caraustar Industries. The market reacted to this with a 24.4% plunge in the share price, with investors citing concerns over increased debt, poor historical M&A performance, and uncertain growth prospects in the target company. Confident in their decision, 50% of the company's executive team saw this market dump as a great opportunity to load up on the stock, increasing their combined stake by 11.5%. This strong bullish signal, an attractive 4.55% dividend yield, and undervaluation as per DCF and consensus opinions make Greif a worthy addition to your portfolio.

Business Overview

Established in 1877, Greif has been in the industrial packaging and services business for well over a century. Currently, the primary operations of the business involve manufacturing various types of rigid containers that may be made from steel or plastics, bags made from strong fabrics, metal sheets, paperboards, cardboards, and variants. The company's services arm includes packaging, warehousing, and shipping of containers. The business also owns some timberland in the United States and Canada, but this segment's contribution to operating performance is minimal (<1% of sales in FY18).

Source: Greif's Dec 2018 Investor Deck

This products and services portfolio has wide-ranging uses. Just some of the key industries Greif serves include agriculture, chemicals, construction, mining, energy, paints & pigments, health & pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, consumer goods and retail. So clearly, Greif has excellent diversification of customers across the whole economy.

In addition to this industry-wide diversification, Greif is also diversified geographically:

Source: Author's analysis of Greif's FY18 10-K data

Noteworthy, Greif's paper packaging and services (PPS) portion of the company operates only in the US. All other international operations are related to the packaging and service activities of the rigid industrial and flexible product lines.

Segment Analysis Insights

The rigid industrial packaging and services (RIPS) business makes up more than two-thirds of Greif's aggregate sales of $3.87 billion in FY18. The 2nd largest segment is its PPS business.

Source: Author's analysis of Greif's FY18 10-K data

Due to the matured state of Greif's business portfolio, the sales mix proportions have been relatively stable over the last few years.

Interestingly, RIPs, the largest sales segment, has an operating margin that is 56% lower than that of PPS, the 2nd largest sales segment.

Source: Author's analysis of Greif's FY18 10-K data

In the company's December 2018 Investor Deck, management noted that in FY18, the RIPS segment suffered declines of 2.3% and 8.9% in gross profit and operating profit before special items (OPBSI), respectively. The company attributes this to cost inflations (particularly in steel), weaker demand from international markets and FX headwinds caused by the strengthening of the US Dollar in 2018.

On the other hand, management reported that Greif's PPS sector had an excellent FY18; there was good top-line growth with net sales rising 12.2%, and even better margins growth as gross profit rose 47% and OPBSI was up 68.8%. This is the reason for the 50% increase in the OPBSI margin from 12% in FY17 to 18% in FY18. The company said this healthy performance in the PPS business is due to favorable cost and selling price management, unit volume growth and specialty sales expansion efforts.

Overall, this segments analysis suggests that Greif's PPS business not only has much better margins than the rest of Greif's business portfolio, but also less headwinds affecting its operating performance. Indeed, since the company's PPS arm only has domestic operations in the US, current challenges of weaker international demand and FX risks are effectively sidestepped.

Negative Market Reaction to Strategically Sensible Takeover

On December 20, 2018, Greif announced the largest acquisition deal in its history for an all-cash $1.8 billion takeover of Caraustar Industries Inc., with financing fully committed by commercial banks. In a press conference call, management told analysts that Caraustar had been a potential acquisition target since 2017. And with Greif's recent performance and outlook in the PPS business, the company believes there is a compelling strategic rationale for the deal.

Note: The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Caraustar - Business Overview

The target company is a vertically integrated paperboard manufacturer operating over 80 facilities in the United States. Its business segments include recycled fiber, paperboard mills, industrial and consumer packaging products:

Source: Greif acquires Caraustar Industries Presentation

Takeover Deal Rationale

Recalling the conclusions from the segment margins' analysis, the logic for Greif's decision to buy Caraustar is clear:

1. To focus more of the business portfolio on the best performing segment and geography; i.e. PPS and the United States.

Source: Greif acquires Caraustar Industries Presentation

2. To capitalize on the high-margin PPS business, improve earnings and increase free cash flow.

Source: Greif acquires Caraustar Industries Presentation

Share Price Reaction to Takeover News

Source: Greif's Stock Price Chart as at 19 Jan 2019 from TradingView

On the announcement day for Greif's acquisition of Caraustar Industries, Greif's shares gapped down strongly and moved down 24.4% in a week.

Management's View on Investor Concerns

In the current risk-off environment following strong volatility and falls in the stock market, it seems that analysts and investors were pessimistic about Greif's bold takeover move for 3 main reasons. The key risk factors driving this pessimism and management's take on those concerns are outlined in this table:

Risk factor Explanation of Risk Factor Management's view Debt Concerns For financing the transaction, Greif anticipates its net debt to EBITDA ratio to increase by 119% from 1.6x to 3.5x upon close of the deal. Investors and analysts expressed concerns about this large increase, especially given recessionary fears in the current economic climate. Furthermore, ratings agency Moody's put Greif on review for downgrade due to the increased debt and risks associated with the Caraustar acquisition. Lastly, the market also had some doubts on the target company because it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 10 years ago. CEO Pete Watson assured analysts that they have analyzed the transaction with conservatism against recessionary scenarios. They believe their pro-forma projection of a 48.8% increase in free cash flows (EBITDA - Capex) will allow for rapid deleveraging to get back to 2x - 2.5x net debt to EBITDA in 36 to 48 months. Regarding concerns about Caraustar's history, the CEO explained that Caraustar is a very different company to what it was in the past, talking about a capable leadership team, improved fundamentals in the recycled paperboards mills business and more stable fiber costs. He also noted that, Caraustar has generated consistent growth and profitability and unlevered free cash flow over the last five years. Greif's poor record of M&A deals Some analysts had concerns about this big $1.8 billion takeover deal when previous, smaller acquisition deals in 2010-2011 worth around $500 million did not work out well for Greif. The CEO emphasized that the company has come a long way since those previous deals, learning and developing better frameworks for capital allocation. He assured that the management team does not necessarily lack experience in good deal-making (or not making) as they have [said] no to many... we have lost out on one or two. And so, we feel good about the process we employed and the size of this acquisition doesn't necessarily scare us. I think it's more that we follow discipline. Lack of growth prospects in Caraustar's downstream businesses The CEO admitted that the growth rate in the tube and cores, textile cones and cartons businesses is low at around 1%. The CEO characterizes this deal as more of a cash accretion story instead of a growth story. Their objectives for this deal seems to be diversifying the business, generating cash and using that for other capital allocation opportunities. Additionally, the CEO made a tentative claim that Caraustar could grow at slightly higher than industry demand because of its "very high touch, high service" go-to-market strategy.

Overall, Greif's management team provides investors with some reasons for why the risks for the M&A deal may not be as high as it seems. Now given the current risk-off environment, if this was the end of the company's pitch, it would probably not be a worthy investment.

However, there's still 1 great sign that says Greif is likely to be a good buy:

Insiders Buy Large Amounts Immediately After Market Dumps M&A News

Person Insider Relationship to Greif, Inc. Purchase Date Purchase Price Number of shares held prior Number of shares acquired Number of shares held after purchase Change in number of shares ownership (%) Total value of shares acquired Watson, Peter G President & CEO Dec 27 2018 $33.26 45,699 10,000 55,699 22% $332,600 Martz Gary R Executive Vice President, General Counsel Dec 27 2018 $40.30 47,524 500 48,024 1% $20,150 Hilsheimer Lawrence A. Executive Vice President, CFO Dec 28 2018 $43.67 97,264 4,600 101,864 5% $200,903 Rosgaard Ole G Senior Vice President, Group President RIPS Americas Dec 31 2018 $36.11 2,415 3,000 5,415 124% $108,330 Kumar Hari K Vice President, Divisional President FPS Jan 9 2019 $38.87 3,517 4,501 8,018 128% $174,954 Total of all Greif Executives Greif's Executive Leadership Team Dec 27 2018 - Jan 9 2019 $37.03 (weighted average price) 196,419 22,601 219,020 11.5% $836,915

Source: Company Website

Note that there are 10 people in Greif's Executive Leadership Team. The highlighted 50% of the team have all bought shares of Greif via the open market during the 3 weeks since the market dump on Dec. 20, 2018. The total buying volume in this short period of time is immense; 219,020 shares leading to an 11.5% increase in the total ownership stake. The total value of all these purchases is $836,915 at a weighted average price of $37.03, which is only 4% below the current share price of $38.65 as at 14 Jan 2019's close. 4% here is not a big difference at all because the typical daily volatility on this stock, as measured by the average true range (ATR) is 9.5%.

Such aggressive insider buying is a very positive signal for investors of Greif because it indicates not only management's confidence in the company's prospects, but also strong aligned interests between management and shareholders.

Dividends Analysis

Another appealing thing about Greif is the consistent dividend payout.

Source: Author's analysis of Simply Wall Street's raw data

From the graph above, it's clear that Greif is a consistent dividend payer but without much YoY growth. Its last annual DPS was at $1.76 and both the company objectives and analyst expectations indicate that this will remain constant for the next 2 years. The current annual dividend yield is at a very attractive 4.55%. The top 25% dividend yielding stocks in the United States have a yield greater than 3.8%, so Greif clearly belongs in this high dividends category.

FY18's Class A EPS was $3.53, implying a dividends payout ratio of almost 50%. FY19's Class A EPS guidance is $3.55-3.95, implying a forward dividends payout ratio of between 45% and 50%. These metrics are very healthy for a dividend paying company as it has a good balance between rewarding shareholders and maintaining some cash for capex and pursuit of other growth opportunities.

Valuation

Brief DCF Valuation:

DCF Valuation (in $ millions, unless stated otherwise) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 DCF Part 1; Next 5 years Levered free cash flow (FCF) estimate 182.00 219.33 212.12 205.15 198.41 Present value (PV) discounted at WACC 165.91 182.26 160.68 141.66 124.89 Total PV of next 5 years' FCFs 775.39 DCF Part 2; Terminal Value Terminal Value 2,910.96 PV of Terminal Value 1,832.33 DCF Part 3; Equity Value Total equity value 2,607.72 Equity value per share (in unit $'s) 54.36

Valuations Summary

Valuation Value Upside Current share price $38.65 Simply Wall Street Valuation $43.00 11.25% Market screener 7 analysts' consensus mean $47.00 21.60% Author's DCF valuation $54.36 40.64% Average valuation $48.12 24.50%

Overall, these valuations suggest undervaluation of the stock of up to 41%.

The time frame for this investment to reach fair value is deemed to be 1.5 years. The company's ability to meet its FY19 guidance and reduce its leverage post-acquisition is likely to be the most important indicator for investors to determine whether the takeover of Caraustar is a successful one for Greif. Of course, the stock could be held for a longer time horizon as well. Doing so would enable the dividend investor to enjoy the high yields for years to come.

Closing Remarks

The analysis in this article shows Greif to be a company that is making a bold acquisition to focus its business portfolio on the best performing segments, improve earnings and increase free cash flow. Indeed, the recent discounted prices, very strong insider buying, healthy dividends and decent upsides to fair valuation make this company a worthy buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.