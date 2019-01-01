Altria Stock Analysis And Tobacco Sector Discussion (Video)

Sven Carlin
Sven Carlin
Summary

  • Over the last 20 years, tobacco stocks have been able to defy many negative trends.
  • The recent stock price decline made them attractive from a relative fundamental perspective.
  • The recent acquisitions most tobacco companies did add a lot of risk to the whole story due to debt.

One of the most requested stocks for me to analyse in 2018 was probably Altria Group (NYSE:MO). It is logical as many wonder how a company can show improving fundamentals and see its stock decline.

altria stock price chartSource: SA

MO is down 31.5% over the last year, British American Tobacco (BTI) 53.94% and Philip Morris International (PM) 36.4%. Such declines are extremely significant and there are various factors influencing those stock price movements.

In the video, I discuss the correlation between the Fed's interest rate in tobacco stocks, the tobacco business in general, the prevailing trends and management acquisition activities that, sure, increase the upside but also increase the risks.

0:00 MO stock analysis and fundamentals

3:05 Reason for stock price decline

4:17 Tobacco business overview

6:45 Discounted cash flows for MO

10:47 BTI stock – British American Tobacco

13:24 Philip Morris International

13:54 Are tobacco stocks a bargain?

15:00 My opinion

Passionate about value investing! Education: PhD - A Real Value Risk Estimation Model for an Emerging Market Experience: Investment manager at Let it grow investments, Netherlands Assistant professor at the University of applied sciences Amsterdam, Netherlands Data researcher at Bloomberg, London UK
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

