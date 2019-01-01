One of the most requested stocks for me to analyse in 2018 was probably Altria Group (NYSE:MO). It is logical as many wonder how a company can show improving fundamentals and see its stock decline.
MO is down 31.5% over the last year, British American Tobacco (BTI) 53.94% and Philip Morris International (PM) 36.4%. Such declines are extremely significant and there are various factors influencing those stock price movements.
In the video, I discuss the correlation between the Fed's interest rate in tobacco stocks, the tobacco business in general, the prevailing trends and management acquisition activities that, sure, increase the upside but also increase the risks.
0:00 MO stock analysis and fundamentals
3:05 Reason for stock price decline
4:17 Tobacco business overview
6:45 Discounted cash flows for MO
10:47 BTI stock – British American Tobacco
13:24 Philip Morris International
13:54 Are tobacco stocks a bargain?
15:00 My opinion
